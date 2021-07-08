BOYCE — The town’s share of federal economic stimulus funds has been slashed by almost 83%.
Planned sidewalk improvements may not get done because of the reduction, according to Town Manager David Winsatt.
Local officials were told earlier this year that Boyce would receive $569,834 through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). They recently were notified by the federal government, though, the town will receive only $97,665.
Half of that amount, $48,832.50, was deposited into the town’s checking account on June 30, Boyce Town Council learned Tuesday night.
ARPA funds are intended to compensate localities for hardships they’ve suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout.
The expected allocation was more than 3½ times the town’s $161,170 budget for the new fiscal year that started July 1. Officials admitted being somewhat startled to find out the town’s allocation would be so large.
But the feds have “pulled the plug out,” Winsatt said.
He said they’ve imposed a cap on “smaller entities,” such as towns, of 75% of their operating budgets for fiscal 2020. He doesn’t know why, but he understands the cap wasn’t placed on allocations to metropolitan cities.
The $97,665 that Boyce now will receive is exactly 75% of the town’s fiscal 2020 budget of $130,220.
Council members haven’t decided how to spend the money. They’re seeking guidance from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission and the Virginia Municipal League.
But they intended to spend the second half of the original allocation — about $285,000 — on sidewalk improvements, Winsatt mentioned.
Residents have complained about broken or steep sidewalks at various locations.
The question regarding sidewalk improvements has become “how do we do it, or do we do it?” Winsatt said.
“It hurts us,” he said of the drastically reduced ARPA funds.
Localities have until 2024 to spend their allocations.
According to Treasurer Linda Bishop, the town of roughly 600 residents currently has a total of $483,624.47 in financial assets. That includes $214,397.22 in its capital improvements fund, $193,483.84 in its checking account, $65,429.19 in its savings account, $4,221.43 in a special events account and $92.79 in petty cash.
Also Tuesday night, the council scheduled a public hearing for its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 on the town’s proposed capital improvements plan (CIP).
Repairing sidewalks, or replacing them if necessary, is the plan’s top priority.
Another listed priority is the installation of “radar signs” at the town’s entrances along Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) and Main Street. The electronic signs display the speeds of passing vehicles. The intent is to get speeding drivers to slow down.
Winsatt said he’s trying to find out what company manufactures the signs. Councilman Zack Hudson suggested that he contact either Berryville Town Manager Keith Dalton or Mayor Jay Arnold. That town already has several of the signs.
The CIP estimates Boyce’s costs for the signs at $37,500. However, Winsatt said Toms Brook Mayor Lisa Currie is trying to assemble a group of localities to buy the signs in bulk. If the group is formed and Boyce participates, “we may save some money,” he said.
Toms Brook is a town in Shenandoah County.
Winsatt is further investigating Currie’s idea. It will be up to the council and those of other localities to decide whether to form the purchase group, he said.
