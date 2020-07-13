BOYCE — Newly-hired Boyce Town Manager David Winsatt may look familiar.
Regular customers of the Hobby Lobby on Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester may recognize Winsatt as the store’s assistant manager, a position from which he recently retired. But longtime Boyce residents might remember him from the mid-1990s, when he spent about a year as the town clerk.
Back then, the Clarke County town of about 600 residents didn’t have a manager. As the clerk, Winsatt oversaw the town’s day-to-day business.
“I just didn’t have the amount of authority that a manager has. Nobody answered to me,” he recalled. Now, two other employees — a treasurer and a code enforcement officer, when that job is filled — will directly report to him.
All three positions are part-time. Under his employment agreement, Winsatt will work 1,040 hours annually and be paid $17.50 per hour, a total of $18,200.
Winsatt, 62, said back and knee problems forced him to retire from Hobby Lobby.
“It got to hard to meet the requirements” for the job, he said, such as “lifting boxes on my feet 7½-8 hours a day.”
When he retired, he thought, “Now what?”
Then he heard about the town manager opening. He remembered that he had enjoyed being the town clerk before leaving to become a teacher’s aide for the Clarke County Public Schools. He applied, and Boyce Town Council hired him.
Winsatt has long been interested in local government. He was chairman of the Boyce Board of Zoning Appeals until he resigned upon becoming the town manager on July 1.
Yet the political side of government doesn’t intrigue him. He heard enough political discourse when he was a radio news reporter many years ago, he admitted.
“I just enjoy meeting people and talking to people,” he said, adding that he looks forward to meeting Boyce residents who he doesn’t know when they stop by town hall on East Main Street to do business.
Winsatt has lived in Boyce since 1991.
“That’s the longest I’ve lived in any place,” he said.
A self-described “military brat,” Winsatt was born in England when his father was stationed there while serving in the Air Force. His family moved around a lot. As a result, he attended elementary and junior high school in Kansas and high school in Florida.
He vowed never to enter the military, he said, having observed bureaucratic stresses his father endured. But needing a job, he enlisted in the Army for two years in the early 1980s.
Looking back, he doesn’t regret the experience.
Recalling that he spent a year in Okinawa, Japan, he said, “It was interesting. I would never have gotten that chance” to experience a different culture had it not been for the Army.
Winsatt attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, and graduated from American Intercontinental University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management. It was at Bob Jones, though, that he met Sharon, his wife of 40 years and an area native. His visited Boyce for the first time in 1978 when he came to meet her family.
He fell in love with the town, too.
But in recent years, he has come to believe that Boyce needs to be a closer-knit community. Despite the town’s small population, residents tend to know their neighbors but not the people over on the next street, he said.
“It’s nobody’s fault,” said Winsatt — it’s just that life has become faster-paced.
The better that people know each other, the more likely they are to look out for each other’s well-being and help one another should crises ever occur in their lives, he reasoned.
Winsatt and other town officials are exploring potential ways in which they can help residents become acquainted. Halloween and/or Christmas gatherings are ideas that have been mentioned.
“He’s doing a good job” as town manager, said Mayor Richard Kibler. For instance, Winsatt already has realized ways in which town business matters can be organized better.
Winsatt, who also was active with the Boy Scouts of America for about a decade and is a former director of Camp Rock Enon, said he sees his new job not as working for the mayor or the town council. Rather, “I look at it as working for the people in Boyce and making it a community again.”
He feels fulfilled.
“This is perfect,” he said. Being a part-time manager, “I can do this (job) and then go work in my garden.”
