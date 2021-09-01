BOYCE — Passing by Boyce Elementary School on his daily commutes to Loudoun County made Max Merick yearn to work in a small, rural school again.
His trips from Stephens City now won’t be nearly as long. And, he won’t be driving by the school anymore without stopping.
Merick is Boyce Elementary’s new principal. He succeeds Pamela Egbert, who retired at the end of last school year.
He comes to Boyce from Sterling, where he was assistant principal at Horizon Elementary School.
Previously, he was dean of students at Cardinal Ridge Elementary in Centreville. Before that, he taught history and social studies in Warren County, Northampton County — which, like Clarke County, is a small, rural county — and Alaska, his home state.
“I wanted to be closer to home and have an impact on my community,” Merick said, explaining why he sought the job at Boyce.
Clarke adjoins Frederick County, so he considers it to be just like home.
Having worked in school administration in Loudoun for five years, Merick aspired to become a principal. But he wanted to work in a lesser-populated school where employees work together as a team and he can be directly involved in helping students learn.
Loudon’s elementary schools each have 600-1,000 students, Merick said, adding they’re so busy that teachers and other staff aren’t always able to get to know each other personally.
Boyce Elementary, on the other hand, has only about 300 students. It has 26 educators of different types, including 17 classroom teachers. They’re a tight-knit group, Merick already has noticed.
Each teacher is familiar with most of the students, either having taught them or gotten to know them in some other way, he said. They work together to ensure students have the best learning experience possible, he added.
Students are “not just a number on a spreadsheet somewhere,” he said. “Everyone’s invested in the kids’ success — academically, socially and emotionally.”
Merick recalled enjoying school while growing up. After classes, he participated in athletics and extracurricular activities.
“I had a lot of good relationships with teachers, and I really liked the idea of being able to help kids,” he said.
That inspired him to become an educator himself.
After becoming one, he started participating in school leadership teams. He liked having an influence in school matters outside the classroom, which prompted him to move into administration.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, students spent much of the past school year learning online, or on their own. Classrooms in Clarke County gradually reopened four days a week.
For the current year, which started on Tuesday, students are back in classrooms five days a week.
Topping his bucket list as principal, Merick wants to get students reacclimated to classroom learning. As part of that, he intends to help teachers develop personal relationships with each of their students as quickly as possible. Such relationships spur learning, educators say.
Teachers are excited to have students actually in their classrooms again, he mentioned.
Merick pledges to keep students’ academic needs in mind in every decision he makes.
However, he won’t be dictating to teachers exactly how things should be done.
As an administrator, “I work with the team,” he said. “I want to help teachers and guide them” as they help students.
And, “I want to know all the kids” at Boyce Elementary personally, he emphasized.
Merick and his wife, Kristen, a counselor at Aylor Middle School in White Post, have two children, the oldest of whom is starting kindergarten.
Asked what he would like to be doing in 10 years, Merick replied, “I hope to be at Boyce Elementary School. This is my dream job.”
“I’m really focused on making Boyce Elementary the best school in the Shenandoah Valley,” he said.
Another goal of Merick’s is to make the school more visible in Boyce and Clarke County by possibly hosting community events and special activities for parents.
How soon he can accomplish that goal will depend on how the pandemic evolves, he said.
