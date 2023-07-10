Emerson Fusco
Handley — Senior
BASKETBALL: Winchester Star Player of the Year led the area in scoring (18.2 ppg), rebounding (7.9 rpg) and was second in assists (3.7). Named First Team All-State, All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District.
FOOTBALL: Rushed for a team-best 774 yards and 11 touchdowns on 174 attempts, a 5.0 average. Also caught 14 passes, with four going for scores. The defensive back also had 27 tackles and three interceptions. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team All-Region 4C pick at running back and defensive back. Punted 28 times for 823 yards, a 29.4 average.
