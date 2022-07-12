Stephen Daley
Handley — Senior
FOOTBALL: Daley recorded an area-best 14 sacks, finishing with a school-record 50 for his career. Had 84 tackles, 27 for losses, and forced five fumbles. The Winchester Star’s Defensive Player of the Year also won those honors in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C. Was a First Team Class 4 All-State pick. As a running back, Daley rushed for 1,785 yards and 25 touchdowns, while averaging 10.1 yards per carry. The Winchester Star’s Offensive Player of the Year was also named Northwestern District Offensive POY, All-Region 4C and First Team All-State. Will play defense at Kent State.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Class 4 All-State in shot put (3rd) and 100 (7th). State qualifier in discus. Posted area’s best marks in 100 (10.85), discus (153-5) and shot put (53-8). Region 4C: Champ in 100 and SP; 2nd in discus. C4 NWD: Champ in 100 and SP; 5th in discus. First Team All-Area.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD: In the shot put, Daley placed fourth (All-State) in the Class 4 meet. Second in Region 4C. Class 4 Northwestern District champion.
BASKETBALL: Daley tied for ninth in the area in rebounds per game (5.4) and he also averaged 5.6 points per game. Had the area’s best field goal percentage (.627 on 42-of-67 shooting).
BASEBALL: In seven games, Daley was 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts and scored four runs. Daley reached base twice in three at-bats (he was hit once), and was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
