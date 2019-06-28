Hunter Entsminger
Sherando — Senior
BASEBALL: The Winchester Star Player of the Year. Compiled a 6-2 mark and four saves as a pitcher, with a 1.57 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 53.2 innings. Playing also in the outfield, he hit .359 with 15 RBIs and scored 20 runs. First team Class 4 All-Northwestern District, first team All-Region 4C and second team All-State as both a pitcher and outfielder. Will attend NCAA Division I James Madison on a baseball scholarship.
FOOTBALL: The Winchester Star Offensive Player of the Year. The quarterback was named the Class 4 Northwestern District Offensive Player of the Year and was a first-team All-Region 4C selection. Completed 100 of 148 passes for 1,857 yards and 18 touchdowns, with just 3 interceptions. Also rushed for 238 yards on 17 carries and 3 TDs.
