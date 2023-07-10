Throughout his prolific athletic career playing football and basketball at Handley, Emerson Fusco has literally been able to beat an opponent with either hand.
“I’m ambidextrous,” explained Fusco, a standout in both sports. “I can do whatever with both hands. If I wanted to I could shoot [a basketball] left-handed, but I choose to shoot right. I feel stronger left-handed. It’s very odd. If I played baseball, I’d swing from both sides.”
In some sense being ambidextrous is almost a perfect attribute for how The Winchester Star's Boys' Athlete of the Year approaches his athletic career.
“I try to make myself as an athlete to be able to adjust to anything that I have to do,” he said. “I don’t want to have limitations — I can’t go left or I can’t go right or I can’t throw a ball left or right. I like to feel the strongest about every attribute that I have. I want to be able to do everything that I can do and to have no limitations to what I can do.”
Fusco’s senior season at Handley certainly demonstrated that. In basketball, he led the Judges to the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament title and to a berth in the state quarterfinals. He was a First Team All-State selection, The Region 4C and Northwestern District Player of the Year and earned his second consecutive Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year honor for the Winchester Star.
In football, Fusco finished fifth in the area in rushing, tied for second in interceptions and also punted and ran back kicks for the Judges. He was selected on the Second Team in All-Region 4C at both running back and defensive back.
“He is so athletic that he could help us anywhere, including punting,” former Handley football coach said. “He probably could of kicked [field goals] for us honestly if we really needed it, but we had a good kicker. He may not have been the best at everything, but he could pretty much do everything.”
Fusco said that it has kind of always been that way when it comes to sports. From a young age, he has seemed to grasp the concepts that it took to be successful.
As a youngster, he additionally played soccer and baseball. It took a little while before his mother (Jennifer Grant) allowed him to play football, but he soon excelled at that as well.
“When it comes to sports, yes, I pick up things fairly easy,” Fusco said. “I pick up things very quick. If there’s something new we’re learning, I just have to see it one time and after that it’s pretty down pat. I’m good to go.”
This past football season, Fusco started out as a wing in Handley’s double-slot offense, the same position he had played the previous season.
The Judges were able to win their first five games without a lot of offense from Fusco, but after a 25-0 shutout loss against Millbrook it became apparent that the Judges needed to do something else.
Jones moved Fusco (who had rushed for 215 yards and 4 TDs to that point) to the featured back spot in the backfield and the 6-foot, 190-pound senior flourished after the move.
In his first game at the position, Fusco rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Sherando.
Later in a must-win game to stay in the regional playoff hunt, Fusco would rush 31 times for 173 yards and three scores in a 46-43 comeback win at Liberty. Fusco, who also had an interception in the game, rushed seven consecutive times as Handley ran out the clock to secure the win.
A week later, he’d rush for 112 yards on 21 carries and score the winning touchdown in overtime in a 37-30 win over James Wood that clinched the Region 4C playoff berth.
Fusco would finish the year with 774 yards (559 coming after the switch) and 11 touchdowns rushing. He also caught 14 passes, with four of them going for TDs, including an 80-yarder.
“With Emerson, his ability and his size allowed us to do so much with him,” Jones said. “We could move him around to whether we wanted to be a receiver or when we fed him against Liberty he came through for us. He’s so dynamic on offense that it allowed us to do different things with him. … He carried our offense for the most part.”
Fusco finished with 27 tackles and three interceptions on defense, a position he played less frequently as the season wound down.
“He would have played more, but we truly needed him more on offense than we did on defense,” Jones said. “But defensively, it was the same thing. We could move him closer to the box and help us out [against the run]. He could cover whoever we needed him to cover. He led the secondary.”
Fusco said he wished he could have lined up in the backfield the whole season, but that he enjoyed football for the Judges. “It created a lot of good bonds,” he said. “I wish a lot of things could have been different, but it created a lot of good bonds and I had a great time. It was definitely an experience.”
Basketball season would provide even more opportunities to shine for Fusco. One of only two players returning who saw significant action from the previous season, Fusco had to lead an inexperienced group.
Early on in the district season, he’d nail a last-second shot to knock off Millbrook 50-48 and would continue to make clutch baskets and plays for the Judges as they overcame a slow start.
Handley would rally to tie Sherando for the district regular-season title and in a playoff game to decide the district’s top seed, Fusco would have one of the greatest games in school history.
He’d sink seven 3-pointers and score 43 points, the second most ever for a Handley player, in the double-overtime thriller that the Judges lost 73-71 at the buzzer.
Handley would bounce back to win the district tournament, would beat 2022 state runner-up Loudoun County in the regional semifinals and advance to the state quarterfinals before falling to state runner-up E.C. Glass.
Fusco, a member of Handley’s 2021 state runner-up squad, led the area in scoring (18.2) and rebounding (7.9) and was second in assists (3.7). He also was a team leader in drawing charges and often faced an opponent’s toughest offensive player.
“He did a lot of the things that you want — what I call cultural carryover,” Handley basketball coach Zach Harrell-Zook said after the season. “It carries over from class to class to class because guys are showing the younger guys how it’s done rather than telling them what to do. I felt that as the year went on, Emerson continued to do that for us and I thought the young guys grew to play really well with him. … I thought this group really meshed together and Emerson was at the forefront of that.
“In order to have a successful season, your best players have to be your hardest workers,” Harrell-Zook said. “They have to be willing to take charges, dive to the floor. They have to be willing to handle hard defensive assignments and to rebound the ball on both ends. They have to come in before and stay after practice. To be doing all of those things, they really set the tone.”
Fusco isn’t scared about putting in the work. He has trained for two sports, going as far as Fairfax to work with a pair of Canadian Football League players.
That hard work paid off as he was able to take the physical pounding that a running back receives and come back to excel at a sport that requires speed and agility. Fusco’s rushing yards didn’t come on a bunch of 70-yard breakaways. His longest rush was 42 yards, so many of his carries were tough ones between the tackles.
“You definitely have to focus on your body a lot,” Fusco said of his preparation. “I stretched all of the time. I eat the right foods and put the right liquids in my body. Obviously, that’s where the weight room comes into play. Mainly, I worked on my legs because that’s where they’re trying to hit if you are bigger. If you are bigger and taller, they go for the legs. Many times, they ended bouncing off of my thighs.”
While his physical strength was an asset, Jones believes what separates Fusco from other good athletes is his mind.
“The biggest thing about Emerson is confidence,” Jones said. “He believes in himself and it shows when he plays. He knows he should be the best person on the field and he tries everything to do that and to show it to everybody else.”
Where does this confidence come from?
Fusco says it has manifested over the years from humble beginnings. He says that his mother has been an inspiration and that a father figure (Stacey Cooper) has been a big influence in his life as well.
“I feel like it comes from the way I grew up,” Fusco explained about his confidence. “I didn’t grow up like a whole lot of other kids with a whole bunch of money and everything like that. I’ve always watched how my Mom pushed through life and I watched how my father figure would come in and help out.
“Everything was in front of me and I had to soak in that this is life. I want to make sure she doesn’t have to deal with that any more. I don’t want to have to go through that. With me being confident, I just feel like I have to be.”
Fusco says you have to walk a fine line in those regards.
“There’s a difference between cocky and confident,” he said. “If you go somewhere thinking, ‘I’m not as good as these people’ or ‘Oh, they’re better than me,’ you’re just not going to get where you are going to go. You might as well stop what you’re doing and focus on a backup plan. For me, I personally don’t want to have a Plan B. I like my Plan A.”
For right now though, Fusco’s game plan for the future is a little cloudy. He wants to play in college, but hasn’t figured out the best path, yet.
“I plan to be playing sports somewhere,” he said. “It probably will be a prep school, but I don’t know yet. That’s what I lean towards doing.”
While competing in sports have come so easily to him over the years, choosing just one to play in the future has been difficult.
“My accolades were better in basketball than they were in football, but in the long run I feel like I will evolve more as a football player than basketball,” Fusco said. “… There will be people who say football and people who say basketball. Everyone looks at me more in basketball because you can take over whenever you want. In football, you have to be given the ball and put in position [to succeed]. You have to rely on more people than you do in basketball.”
Fusco says he’s taken inspiration from Nazeeh Johnson, the former Millbrook High School football standout. Johnson walked on at Marshall University, earned a scholarship and was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Johnson's hard work in camp earned him a spot on the Chiefs’ practice squad before he was promoted to the regular roster early in the season. Johnson became a standout on special teams for the eventual Super Bowl champions.
“I feel like I’m more impressed and it’s more inspiring on how he got there than the fact that he’s there right now,” Fusco said. “Your paths are definitely different. Not everyone gets what they deserve. The way he got there is definitely more impressive to me.”
One thing he has in common with Johnson is that Fusco has a huge desire to succeed. He believes that “hard times make you hungry” and he’s not willing to let naysayers or circumstances bring him down.
“Anything negative, it just fuels me,” he said. “… Whether it’s people, things I’ve gone through or my mother has gone through, family things, or just other haters, it fuels me. It just makes me more hungry than I already am.”
He has faith that the journey will be successful, whatever sport he decides upon. “I just want to work on one and see how far it gets me,” he said. “I’m going to bet on myself.”
He said he leaves Handley with many great memories.
“The Skyline football game from this past season (a 28-14 win where he had two TD catches and an interception return for a score). The Millbrook basketball game when I had the buzzer-beater and the Sherando basketball game where it was a double-overtime and just a crazy live game. My junior football season and our game against Millbrook [a 36-18 win in which he had an interception return for a TD and a long fumble return], that was entertaining.”
But Fusco leaves the school feeling like he his ambidextrous skills should have yielded more fruit.
“I feel like I wanted to accomplish more,” he said. “I have a tattoo that says, ‘Everything happens for a reason” both good or bad. God creates everyone’s own path. I just have to figure out where mine is.”
