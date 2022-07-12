It wasn’t the ending that anyone wanted or anticipated for Stephen Daley’s high school athletic career — standing on the Liberty University track in Lynchburg, waiting for a baton that would never come as runners approached and eventually zoomed by him.
At the Class 4 state track & field meet on June 4, the anchor leg Daley never got the chance to run in the 4x100-meter relay. The baton was dropped on the exchange between the first and second legs, and the Judges were disqualified.
Accidents like that happen in track, but it’s hard to think about that at first. The normal reaction for a lot to people would be to get angry, and Daley had ample reason to let some frustration out given his history with the 4x100.
As a freshman in 2019, he was a member of Handley’s state runner-up and school-record 4x100 team. As a sophomore in 2020, every member of that team was going to return, but the season was canceled by COVID-19. As a junior in 2021, Handley placed fifth in Class 4 after losing then-senior Jayden Vardaro, the only other remaining member of that 2019 team, to an injury at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet.
But Daley kept his composure in that moment. Observers could even see a smile later when he huddled up with his three teammates and Judges head coach Mike McKiernan on the track.
“He got everybody together and gave everybody a big group hug, and he told them how much he enjoyed working with them,” McKiernan said. “He really brought everybody back to feeling better about things. I thought that was tremendous leadership on his part.”
Heading to Kent State University to play defensive end on a full football scholarship, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Daley is going be remembered as “one of the best athletes ever in the area” as Handley basketball coach Zach Harrell put it in a text message when informed that Daley is The Winchester Boys’ Athlete of the Year.
In 2021-22, Daley became the first person to win both The Star’s Offensive and Defensive Football Player of the Year awards since that separation was made in 2006. Daley also earned three All-State medals in track; was an essential piece on a 12-10 basketball team which lost four starters from last year; and even found time to put up some pretty efficient numbers for the baseball team, participating in seven total games and three of the Judges’ four wins, their highest total since 2017.
As McKiernan’s anecdote indicates, Daley’s going to be remembered for more than just his breathtaking athleticism, though.
“He appreciates everyone around him,” Handley head football coach Dan Jones said. “He understands it takes a team to be successful. He would recommend, ‘Let’s let this guy do this,’ when he’s the guy we should be using for certain situations. But he wanted everybody to have a chance and an opportunity to be successful.
“The kids just gravitate to that. They know he’s good and they know what he is. He never overlooks anybody.”
Football
Daley was as spectacular as you can get last fall. A First Team Class 4 All-State selection for both defense and offense, Daley had 84 tackles (51 solo) and had 27 tackles for loss, including 14 sacks, and forced five fumbles. In his first year as the featured tailback, Daley carried the ball 176 times for 1,786 yards (a 10.1 yards per carry average), scored 25 touchdowns, and set a school single-game rushing record with 334 yards against Fauquier.
The 2021 season capped a remarkable four-year varsity career that meant the world to Daley.
“The coaching staff, all the players, building relationships, it’s like a brotherhood I’ve built over the years with everybody,” Daley said. “I’ve made connections that will probably last a very long time.”
The team success was particularly meaningful to Daley. The Judges went 5-5 in Daley’s freshman year of 2018, their most wins since 2013. The following year Handley went 8-3 for its first playoff berth since 2013 and most wins since 2010. The spring 2021 season was an odd year because of its shortened nature, but the Judges went 3-3 (losing twice to Class 4 Northwestern District champ Kettle Run and once to Class 4 state semifinalist Tuscarora) to earn consecutive playoff berths for the first time since they had a run of nine straight playoff seasons from 2003-11. This year, Handley went 9-2 for its most wins since 2010, captured the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple for faring the best in Winchester/Frederick County games for the first time since 2009 and advanced to the playoffs yet again.
“After freshman year going 5-5, we were able to build off that every single year and get better and better,” Daley said. “My class, we wanted to improve the football team. We were never satisfied.”
Daley’s favorite moments are taking ownership of Handley’s career sack record — he moved into the No. 1 spot as a junior and leaves with 50 — and this year’s James Wood game, which decided the Crimson-Apple trophy. Daley carried the ball 30 times for 195 yards and four TDs and had 1.5 sacks in a 26-14 win.
Daley described himself as being “gassed” after that James Wood win. When someone as talented as Daley is working as hard as he does in games, practices and academics, teammates notice.
Jones said Daley’s best friend is Erik Torres, a fellow member of the Class of 2022. Jones said Torres might not have played football if not for Daley, but he worked himself into a starting position this year at nose tackle.
“[Daley will] speak up occasionally, but with the way he works and the way he competes, he leads by example,” Jones said. “He does that in the classroom, as an individual and of course as an athlete.”
Jones said it won’t be the same next year without Daley. Jones noted that Daley also did a lot in the community with the athletic department’s volunteer work.
“Handley High School is losing a great character kid,” Jones said. ‘If we needed anything, he would always show up. He was never too big for his britches. He was always willing to lend a hand.”
Basketball
Daley put up huge numbers throughout his career in football. In basketball, Daley was a grinder who did the dirty work on offense and defense, and he took advantage of his opportunities. Daley tied for ninth in the area in rebounds per game (5.4) and he also averaged 5.6 points per game with by far the area’s best field goal percentage (.627 on 42-of-67 shooting).
Daley said he tried to bring toughness and leadership to the team, and he certainly did that. Daley averaged 4.2 rebounds per game for last year’s Class 4 state finalists. Handley lost four starters from that team — including three who combined to average almost 19 rebounds per game — and Daley helped the Judges grow over the course of this season. Handley started 2-7 but won nine of its last 12 games.
“We needed him to be an unbelievable athlete that he is,” Judges boys’ basketball coach Zach Harrell said. “Be able to sprint up and down the floor at his size, box out as hard as he does. He brought that element of physicality and athleticism that we desperately needed after losing three guys who were over 6-4. We lost a lot of height and lost a ton of rebounding, and we needed Stephen to step in and fill that role. And also we told them that now that a lot of that scoring is gone as well, when you have opportunities, use your athleticism and score.”
Daley was a JV player as a freshman, but he did get a chance to practice with the varsity players. And he made sure to study how future college athletes Kevin Curry, D’Andre James, Sam Wise and Tyson Long — all seniors on the 2018-19 varsity team — conducted themselves.
“I saw what it takes to play at that level, and how detail-oriented you have to be on a good team that has state aspirations,” Daley said. “I just tried to take what I learned from them.”
Daley has done what he can to contribute ever since.
“Setting screens for playmakers and letting them score, being a big body down in the paint for defense, getting rebounds, scoring if I need to, just doing what I need to do,” Daley said. “This year, I tried to be a bigger leader for the guys who haven’t played as much. I wanted to give them confidence. If they were feeling down, I would tell them, ‘We’ll get it next time. You’ve got to keep on shooting. It will fall for you later.’ I just wanted to be the big brother for the group.”
A second-year head coach who played for Millbrook and Roanoke College and has coached at Roanoke as well as Salem and James Wood high schools before arriving at Handley, Harrell can’t be more impressed with Daley as a person, and the job he did leading this year’s team by example and with his words.
“He’s one of the highest character kids I’ve not only coached, but just seen and been around in terms of growing up and coaching at the high school level and college level,” Harrell said.
Baseball
Daley is used to doing two sports in the winter with basketball and indoor track & field, but this was the first time he did something other than outdoor track in the spring.
After not having swung a bat since tee-ball, Daley actually considered going out for JV baseball as an eighth-grader, but he decided to go with track that year. (In between tee-ball and track, Daley was a soccer goalkeeper and defender. He gave that up in seventh grade when he couldn’t find cleats in size 13. Daley’s current foot size is 15.)
But Daley has friends on the baseball team, and he also has a good relationship with head coach Patrick Wingfield, the JV head football coach who also helps out with the varsity. After coming to watch a lot of the baseball home games his junior year, Wingfield suggested Daley give it a shot since he was showing up to so many games anyway. Wingfield figured Daley’s speed could help. This year, Daley decided to finally give baseball a shot.
Most people would take Daley’s numbers in limited action in a heartbeat. Used primarily as a courtesy runner, Daley was 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts and scored four runs. (Daley swiped second and scored the winning run in a 6-5 win over Skyline on May 9). Daley also reached base twice in three at-bats (he was hit once), and was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Daley had an RBI single against Park View on March 30, which Wingfield said was a hard line drive up the middle.
“I was kind of nervous a little bit,” Daley said. “The ball went far enough for me to get to first base. I was pretty happy. Everybody was cheering and screaming.”
Wingfield said everyone understood that track came first with Daley. Daley eventually cut down on his time with baseball — McKiernan said after running an 11.26 at the Handley Invitational on April 2, Daley realized he needed to spend more time with track — but he’s glad he did it.
“Being a part of it was pretty cool,” Daley said.
Wingfield enjoyed having him.
“I told him back in eighth grade that if he had played baseball throughout high school, he would have been a problem for people,” Wingfield said. “Pitchers didn’t want to throw it in the strike zone against him when he was up there. And he kind of ran the bases the way he did on the football field. It was a little intimidating.”
Wingfield said he’ll be missed by Handley’s entire athletic department.
“You heard from some of the guys in football that one of their biggest motivations was that they didn’t want to let him down,” Wingfield said. “Guys wanted to be at every lifting session because they didn’t want to let Stephen down.
“Stephen’s a good guy to have around, no matter what you’re doing.”
Track & field
Once again, Daley showed exceptional speed as a senior. After placing third in Class 4 as a junior in 10.81 seconds, he had a season-best of 10.85 at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet to win that race, and he went on to place seventh at that event at this year’s state meet.
The throwing events, mainly the shot put, showed just how hard Daley wants to be the best he can be at whatever challenge is in front of him. McKiernan said during the basketball season, Alicia Wheeling, who works at Daniel Morgan, would help Daley with his shot put technique on Saturdays or if Daley had some time after basketball practice during the week.
His best mark as a junior in the shot put was 46 feet, 2 inches. He improved that to 49-2.5 to place fourth in the Class 4 state indoor meet in the winter this year, then improved his PR to 53-8 this spring and placed third at the Class 4 outdoor meet.
The discus was a struggle this year for Daley, who placed fifth in Class 4 as a junior and had a PR of 147-10. Daley fouled on all three of his attempts at this year’s state meet, but he did best last year’s PR with a 153-5.5 at the Region 4C meet.
“I saw what I could do if I just kept working at it,” Daley said.
Daley was also pleased he could be a reliable source of points for Handley in the throwing events the last two years and keep the Judges’ run of district championships going (Handley won its fourth straight title this year). The Judges lost 2019 state discus champion Quinton Newman to graduation in 2020, and Solomon Johnson in 2021.
In the throwing events, Daley’s muscular physique stood out among his fellow competitors, but many of the other throwers were similar in size. That was not the case when Daley toed the line for the 100. Wide receivers and running backs are supposed to run the 100 — not defensive linemen.
“He always amazed people, because they could just not believe a guy that size could run that fast,” McKiernan said. “We were at the Dogwood Invitational [at the University of Virginia] and somebody watched him run in one of the trials, and they said, ‘He’s got to be Division I football, right?’”
Daley enjoyed transitioning to the anchor leg on the 4x100 this year. McKiernan previously liked having Daley on the second leg, because he could cover a lot of ground that way by putting the baton in his hands early and having him hand off the baton late.
But ultimately, McKiernan decided the best thing to do was tap into Daley’s competitive side by putting him on the anchor leg. Daley making up a deficit of more than five meters against Loudoun County to help the Judges win the 4x100 at the Apple Blossom Invitational at James Wood was an example of that.
“If we were losing, I liked giving our team a fighting chance,” Daley said.
And Daley’s track teammates wanted to fight for him.
“People want to be around Stephen,” McKiernan said. “He’s been a positive person to have around the program. He’s more than just an athlete. We’re going to miss him.”
All-around impact
Daley is glad he played as many sports as he did in high school. For starters, he enjoyed it, and he thinks being well-rounded helped him with football.
“Basketball helps me with my lateral speed and quickness,” Daley said. “Track definitely helped me with my top-end speed. I didn’t play running back until my senior year, but I think it helped me with breakaway speed if I ever got in the open field. And on defense, I think it helped me be quick off the ball when the ball was hiked.”
Daley won’t forget his time at Handley, and all the people who have been in his corner.
“I have love for all my coaches and all my teammates,” Daley said. “They’re family. I want to thank them all for cheering me on and helping me become a better person on and off the field, believing in me, pushing me to the best I can be, and being with me through thick and thin. My mom, dad, brother and grandma have always been very supportive of me. They come to every game and event they can and cheer for me. They really keep me level-headed, and I have a lot of love and thanks for them.
“It was fun being a Handley athlete. Putting my name in the long history, [almost] 100 years of Handley, it’s just great being able to leave a mark.”
