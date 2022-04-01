Sherando High School had not added a number to the boys’ basketball banner hanging in the gymnasium since 2013.
But this season, possibly to the surprise of many, the Warriors did just that, capturing the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament title.
Coach Garland Williams, in his 25th season, didn’t have a bunch of superstars on his squad putting up huge numbers. In fact, the Warriors’ leading scorer averaged just 10.6 points per game.
After a slow start, the Warriors got hot went it counted and won 12 of 13 games before falling 64-43 against eventual Class 4 semifinalist Loudoun Valley in the Region 4C semifinals.
With his team capturing a district crown and advancing to regional competition, Williams is The Winchester Star’s Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year for the fourth time. He also received the honor in 2001, 2002 and 2010.
Q: What were your expectations for the season and were they met?
Williams: Our expectations were to work hard — and we did — and to be at least midway in the pack. Then hopefully if we were midway in the pack, we’d be in a good position for the tournament. That was our main goal. We had a mesh of players who had good chemistry and that all worked out well. We had a quite a few new guys coming to us from the JVs, so we wanted them to get used to being coached a little differently compared to JVs. We thought they definitely met their expectations and went beyond. Our style of basketball is we like to run up and be fast, but we thought we needed to slow down and be a more set type of offense. There were times where we would push it, but most of the time we ran set plays and try to break people down and get the ball in the hands that we thought that could score it for us. Our assistant coaches Brad Symons, Ryan Whittle and Mario Gill provided great assistance and put us in positions to win many games this year.
Q: Were there any adjustments that you made during the season that you thought paid off?
Williams: We thought that some guys did a good job for us as far as modifying their games and also humble about what they needed to do. Amari Williams, being a senior, could have been one of those guys who could have been selfish and wanted to try to score more, but he was our best ball handler, so I asked him to be that ball handler and distributor. Zach Symons, having been with us for two years and coming back and being a senior, he was more of a good leader by example and did things that we needed that way. He also scored the ball when he needed to. Cody Crittenden, he’s definitely not your true-type big guy, but we asked him to be low and stay low and he was very scrappy for us on the boards. He’s not the guy that’s going to get a bunch of dunks for you, but he’s scrappy and gave us a little help inside and he went beyond that. Our top JV scorer from last year is Kellen Tyson and he comes up and we asked him to be that guy that gives us extra punch off the bench. He had some injuries, but once he got things going that really helped us out with scoring punch off the bench. Everyone made adjustments. The biggest adjustment was Trey Williams. We were looking to keep Trey down on JV and bring him up next year because we thought that he would be a pretty good player for us. We thought, ‘Hey, we’ll take our lumps now and when he messes up we’ll deal with it,’ but he didn’t mess up as much as we thought and he had a pretty sound year for a sophomore.
Q: Were there any games you thought that defined the season?
Williams: It was the Handley game at our place during the [regular] season. That really was a good game. They made a comeback and hit a bunch of threes, but we were able to do some things at the end and hold onto the ball [for a 64-60 win]. We also had a couple of games at Liberty [32-31] and at Kettle Run [40-39] that wasn’t a big-time score as far as beating those teams, but we did some sound things to come out with wins. I think that really propelled us to be in good position to win the tournament. We did things we needed to do. Guys knew that as long as we were close we had a good chance to win. … We did some things defensively that put us in some pretty good positions to win ballgames. That’s something we stressed from last year and hopefully we will be better next year.
Q: Were there any players who surprised you?
Williams: One of our top players, Lazare Adingono. Lazare wasn’t one of those big physical guys, but he was one of those guys who could get off the floor fairly well and he ran the court well for us. He shot the ball well for the most part. He gave us some scoring depth that a lot of folks didn’t think that he would.
Q: What was your biggest disappointment during the season?
Williams: Our last game against [Loudoun] Valley. That was a disappointment. We thought we didn’t do as well as we could. We were right there statistically like we were all season, but they just shot the ball extremely well. They shot like 60-some percent from 3s and like 70-some percent from 2s. There was not much there we could do. When their big guy [6-foot-8 Ben Hall] has nine blocks, that means you can’t get to the bucket, too. We wish we could have did a little better against those guys. If we could have been able to get by them then we could have been able to do something.
Q: What is your outlook for next season?
Williams: We know we have a good core of guys coming back. We could be right up in the hunt again. We have some things planned that we hope to do over the summer and the fall that help us being in a little better position as far as conditioning and athleticism to being ready to go in November.
