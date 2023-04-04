Boys' Basketball Player of the Year: Handley's Emerson Fusco

Handley’s Emerson Fusco hasn’t started the basketball campaign on the most friendly of terms the past two seasons.
As a junior, Fusco missed time at the start after suffering a foot injury during his final football game of the season.
This year, Fusco missed two full games after sustaining an injury in a car accident.
And both years, the Judges started slowly.
But like his game on the court, Fusco proved he certainly knows how to finish.
Once the senior hit his stride, he did just about everything for a young Handley squad that began the season with just two seasoned varsity players.
Fusco would help the Judges rebound from a slow start to capture the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament title, a Region 4C playoff berth and a spot in the Class 4 state quarterfinals.
Along the way, he would pick up district and regional Player of the Year honors as well as earn a spot on the First Team on the Virginia High School League’s All-State squad. And for the second consecutive season, he is The Winchester Star’s Player of the Year.
“Once he got his feet underneath him, we saw what kind of player he can be,” Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook said.
Fusco led the area with an 18.2 scoring average, led the area with a 7.9 rebounding average and was second in assists with a 3.7 average.
While fantastic, those numbers don’t tell the whole story of what Fusco gave to an inexperienced group trying to find a way to be successful together.
“When you really look at the full scope of the season, Emerson kind of took the younger guys in and showed them the way and how things are done,” Harrell-Zook said. “Emerson was our leading scorer, but he took a lot of charges. He rebounded the ball. He also stayed after practice and got up shots on the shooting machine.
“He did a lot of the things that you want — what I call cultural carryover. It carries over from class to class to class because guys are showing the younger guys how it’s done rather than telling them what to do. I felt that as the year went on, Emerson continued to do that for us and I thought the young guys grew to play really well with him. … I thought this group really meshed together and Emerson was at the forefront of that.”
“I feel like I definitely set an example for them, definitely set an expectation of like no matter what to keep pushing,” Fusco said. “Don’t let anything set you back. Keep working out and keep getting better.”
As his coach mentioned, Fusco was willing to do the dirty work. Fusco said he and teammate Kaplan Ambrose combined to take more than 50 charging fouls during the season. Often Fusco matched up defensively against one of the opponent’s toughest players, no matter how big that player was. And at 6-foot-1 and a solid 190 pounds, Fusco had no problem throwing his body around.
“It’s all about doing what I’ve got to do to make the team better,” Fusco said. “… Taking charges and stuff like that, that’s setting a great example. I’ve always been told since I was a young kid that you never know who’s watching. I feel like college coaches take charges very seriously that you’re willing to put your body on the ground for your team.”
Some of those watching were most certainly teammates.
“In order to have a successful season, your best players have to be your hardest workers,” Harrell-Zook said. “They have to be willing to take charges, dive to the floor. They have to be willing to handle hard defensive assignments and to rebound the ball on both ends. They have to come in before and stay after practice. To be doing all of those things, they really set the tone.”
And Harrell-Zook said there was no doubt that Fusco was willing to be that guy, which is definitely a sign of growth.
“One of the things that I’m most proud of in his development is his maturity,” he said of Fusco. “I think maybe earlier on in his career he was focused on what are the things I can do to help us. I think his motive this year just shifted to ‘what do we need to do to win, rather than what do I need to do to help us.’ It just turns out that he ended up being a big part of that.
“We have a saying that, ‘Sophomores want to play. Juniors want to score and seniors just want to win.’ I think that more than anything, Emerson wanted to win this year. I think that’s a huge part of the maturity process of young high school student-athletes. Once they get to that point, it’s truly special. I think because of that now, we have a ton of young kids who just want to win.”
Winning certainly didn’t come easy for the Judges at the start of the season. A tough schedule combined with so many new faces made it difficult and Fusco missed action after suffering what he said was a deep bone bruise in the hip area.
Even when Fusco returned, the Judges were on the wrong end of some tough matchups as they started 3-7.
“It was a little rusty in the beginning,” Fusco said. “I was coming off an injury and playing with a young team and it was a little rough. … I knew I just had to come back and work harder and so I could get back to how I normally was.”
Fusco’s buzzer-beater beat Millbrook 50-48 on Dec. 16. He’d make many more tough buckets in key stretches during the season.
“There was definitely a lot of pressure on me, especially playing with a bunch of young guys,” Fusco said. “They all kind of depended on me when the game became crunch time. I definitely loved it.”
Once the New Year arrived Handley started to hit its stride and it became a contender for the league title. The Judges (10-2 in district play) beat Sherando in the final game of the district regular season to tie the Warriors atop the standings and set up a one-game playoff for the top seed in the district tournament.
That playoff game will be remembered for a long time and Fusco is a big reason why. Fusco, often matched up against Sherando standout Kellen Tyson, seemingly made every big shot for the Judges.
He’d finish with 43 points, the second most in Handley history, but the Judges fell 73-71 in double overtime. Fusco scored all 10 of Handley’s points in the first OT and had a game-tying basket with 5.6 seconds left in the second overtime before Sherando won it at the buzzer.
“Forty-three points is definitely a crazy experience,” said Fusco, who nailed seven 3-pointers in the contest. “… I just got on fire.”
“As you go back and watch that game, I mean he had 43 points, but he also had 10 rebounds,” Harrell-Zook said. “He took four charges and he had a few assists. He was absolutely dominant in that game and it was an efficient game, too. It wasn’t like he scored 43 points on 50 shots. He shot 50 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3. It was one of the better performances in Handley history.”
The Judges would go on to win three straight to capture the district tournament and then knock off Loudoun County, the state runner-up from the previous season, in the regional semifinals to earn a state berth after missing the previous season.
While disappointed that the Judges lost in the regional final to Tuscarora and in the state quarterfinal to E.C. Glass, Fusco took pride in the team’s success.
The only player left from Handley’s team that played for a state title in 2021 during a COVID-shortened season, Fusco felt he grew as a player. His postseason accolades confirmed that.
“Last year I thought that I was rushing too much and forcing too much,” he said. “I feel like if I had slowed down I would have had a much better game. Last year, the season was going by so fast. I never took a moment, took a step back and just realized I just need to relax and calm down.”
“I think over the years his shot has developed,” Harrell-Zook said. “His finishing ability was always good, but it got to the point this year where it was elite. There was no contact Emerson couldn’t finish through at the rim. If he got downhill and got you on his hip, he was absolutely going to bury you.”
Fusco’s big decision now is what sport he wants to play in the future. He’s having a hard time deciding between the gridiron and the hardwood.
“Honestly, I still don’t even know yet,” he said. “… I love both sports, I have a passion for both of them.”
Harrell-Zook said he’d like to see what Fusco, who has run track prior to this season, could do once he makes a decision. Post-graduate school Fork Union has taken an interest in Fusco for basketball.
“If he just takes a full year to work on just one sport, fully fine-tuning his skill-set with one sport, I think his ceiling is going to go through the roof,” Harrell-Zook said. “… He’s got the body, the athleticism and he’s got the physical traits for the next level.”
