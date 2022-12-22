Handley’s Mark Stickley is The Winchester Star Boys’ Cross Country Coach of the Year after guiding the Judges to their best season in nearly three decades. This is the second Coach of the Year award for Stickley, having earned it previously in 2012.
Stickley led the Judges to the Class 4 Northwestern District meet title at Millbrook’s Third Battle of Winchester course, the Judges’ first district or conference title since 2014. Handley won by 10 points over Millbrook despite an injury during the race to Winchester Star Boys’ Runner of the Year and junior Will Pardue, though the Judges’ celebration was delayed. The Pioneers were initially announced as the winner, but it was discovered later that Judges junior Elliott Redcay was left out of the initial final results.
Handley won the Region 4C title by 18 points over Tuscarora at Morven Park in Leesburg for the program’s first regional title since 1993, with Stickley’s junior son Garrett capturing the individual title.
The Judges capped their postseason by placing second in the Class 4 state meet, Handley’s highest finish since winning the 1993 Group AA state title. The Judges were seven points behind Blacksburg. Both Pardue (seventh) and Stickley (eighth) earned All-State honors. Senior Pierce Francis placed 17th, Redcay was 25th and senior Max Ware was 26th.
Handley also won the 18-team Central Invitational and the eight-team Grottoes meet; took second at the 36-team Hood College High School Invitational; and third out of 46 teams at the Carlisle (Pa.) Invitational.
Stickley had 17 total boys this season, each of whom ran under 21 minutes for 3.1 miles. Stickley also said this season’s success wouldn’t have been possible without the work of assistant coaches Chuck Bowles — who Stickley believes has coached 11 seasons with the team — and first-year staff member Tori Whitty. “They’re terrific to work with and really helped me out and made things easier for me,” Stickley said.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Stickley: We had our end-of-season team dinner, and I read [The Winchester Star season] preview article. I feel in the preview I pretty much nailed it. I said it’s not often you lose your No. 1 and 2 runners (Nico Schianchi, The Star’s 2021 Runner of the Year, and Stickley’s son Ryan) and you feel like you have a better team. We were sixth in the state last year and we wanted to get on the podium (by finishing in the top two), and that’s exactly what we did. I felt like all season long we were a contender to win states, so [the season] really went as we expected it to, which is unusual, I guess. You don’t know if everything is going to fall into place. I wasn’t really sure who my fifth man was going to be. And you always worry about injuries and illness and stuff like that. When Will went down at the district meet, I just thought everything went up in a puff of smoke. So based on preseason expectations, I thought we absolutely nailed it.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
Stickley: It’s just a really nice group of kids, boys and girls together, and they got along so well. Now that I’m coaching both teams, it’s important for them to all get along, and they did. They had really good chemistry. I really had a mature, experienced boys’ team that I didn’t feel like at any point in the season that I had to worry about them. ‘Are they warming up in time, are they doing what they need to do, are they eating right, are they getting enough rest?’ And the freshmen latched onto the older guys. I always felt like the team was going to give their best effort every time out.
Q. Were there any meets that were significantly important in the team’s development before the postseason?
Stickley: The Hood meet (on Sept. 3), we wanted to defend our title. We got on the bus, and Pierce is hacking up a lung. When we got there, I told him I didn’t think it was worth him running. Without Pierce, I didn’t think we could get top 5. I think running without Pierce and finishing second by two points to Loudoun Valley taught us more about the team than if Pierce had run and we won. I was like, ‘This is fantastic.’ Our team picked up the slack, so that kind of led me to believe we might be even better than I thought.
Then we went down to [the] adidas (XC Challenge in Cary, N.C., on Sept. 17), and we knew we’d get to see Blacksburg. We ran very well, but on the other hand so did everybody else. (The Judges placed 10th out of 33 teams with 280 points, 22 behind seventh-place Blacksburg.) I was thinking we could be in the top 5. But it was nice to get a look at Blacksburg and see how we stacked up. They had a really good performance [the week before] at Knights Crossing (in Salem), so the fact that we were that close to them at adidas was terrific.
We went to [the] Milestat (meet at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville on Oct. 15), and we wanted to beat Blacksburg. But we ended up sixth. We were the fourth [Class 4] school, and Blacksburg won. I think the boys were really down after that race. I had a powwow with the team and said, ‘I don’t concede anything to Blacksburg or anyone else. I don’t believe we ran the best that we can. As far as I’m concerned we can still win state, because we can run better than we did today.’ And we did. We ultimately ran better at the state meet.
Q. What was the most difficult moment?
Stickley: Not having the Judges Classic (on Oct. 1 at Kernstown Battlefield because of heavy rain). That was just so heartbreaking. We didn’t get to defend our title. Our seniors did not get to run at their home course one last time. Garrett has never run in it. And at that point in the season you kind of feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, did we lose some momentum?’
Q. What were the most memorable moments?
Stickley: The district meet was an anticlimactic way to win, because everyone was gone (by the time meet officials figured out who won). And we looked flat at districts because of everything that was going on with Homecoming that week. But we were ready to rock and roll at regions and states. You can play the ‘what if?’ game at states, but we had the first fifth man to cross [the finish line] at the state meet, and that’s pretty impressive. At the end of the day, I felt no one went into the tank, no one had a bad race. They all ran great.
