James Wood’s Ethan Pratt-Perez (left) and Millbrook’s Nick Hayden run toward the finish line during the final straightaway at Saturday’s Class 4 Northwestern District cross country meet at the Third Battle of Winchester course. Pratt-Perez pulled even with about 30 meters to go but Hayden edged him at the line. Both ran times of 15 minutes, 24.9 seconds over 3.1 miles.