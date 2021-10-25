WINCHESTER — There was no Virginia High School League cross country season held in the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Millbrook’s Nick Hayden looked like he had what it took to win a VHSL district title based on the way he ran in the Frederick County Parks & Recreation club season.
It took longer to do that than he wanted, but the junior made it happen on Saturday with an exceptional effort.
Hayden recorded a personal record time of 15 minutes and 51 seconds over 3.1 miles to win Saturday’s Class 4 Northwestern District meet at Millbrook’s Third Battle of Winchester course by 4.2 seconds over James Wood senior Nathaniel Woshner (15:55.2), the defending district champion.
“It’s pretty cool,” Hayden said. “It definitely feels good to win it this year, because last year I didn’t do so hot.”
When Hayden says “last year,” he means the spring. Because he had a pretty sizzling performance in October of 2020 at the Third Battle course.
The championship of the four-race Parks & Rec season was held last Oct. 28. Hayden finished in 16:02.7 to win the race by 13 seconds. Most of the top boys in Winchester and Frederick County competed in that race, including Woshner (fourth in 16:25).
When the actual VHSL season arrived in the spring, Hayden did have an outstanding season, but he couldn’t do quite enough to grab the major awards, mainly because he couldn’t match what Woshner was doing.
At the Class 4 Northwestern District meet that was also held at Third Battle, Hayden passed Woshner on the three-quarters-mile bunny loop that starts after the two-mile mark, but Woshner regained the lead after they went up a hill. Woshner won in 16:07.6 and Hayden finished third in 16:12.9.
Hayden finished behind Woshner at the Region 4C meet. Hayden then missed Class 4 All-State honors by one spot while placing 16th in a race in which Woshner took 13th.
This year, the friendly rivals had only competed against each other once in which both runners ran their hardest prior to Saturday. Woshner beat Hayden in that race as well, recording a time of 16:29 to Hayden’s 16:37 at the Oatlands Invitational on Sept. 11 in Leesburg.
Both James Wood and Millbrook competed as teams at the Third Battle Invitational race on Oct. 16, where Woshner set a PR in 15:54.3. But the Pioneers held out many of their top boys’ runners, including Hayden. In his first race since competing at Panorama Farms in Earlysville two weeks ago, Hayden certainly looked like he had plenty of energy as he powered down the final straightaway with no one around him.
“I haven’t had an exceptional race this whole year,” Hayden said. “It was nice to finally get under 16. I’ve been trying for almost a year now. We’ve mostly been running hilly courses to prepare us for states, which is kind of hilly. This was my best chance to get under 16.”
Hayden accomplished his time even though the race didn’t play out the way he wanted.
Hayden said he usually likes to hold himself back at the start of a race. But at the end of the first mile, he found out his time was about 5:20, nearly 20 seconds behind from where he wanted to be. He also said he was behind at least two dozen runners after a mile.
“[The first mile] felt fast, but when I realized it was 5:20, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to pick it up a lot,’” Hayden said.
He did. At the end of two miles, Hayden was in a pack of five runners that was led by Handley senior Nico Schianchi and Woshner.
Hayden then proceeded to attack the bunny loop and took the lead. He passed Woshner, just like he did in the spring. This time, however, he didn’t give the lead up.
“I was like, ‘We’ve gone out pretty easy. It’s time to just see what [the five of us] are made of, I guess,’” Hayden said.
Millbrook coach Jamie McCarty said he knew Hayden wanted more from his VHSL spring postseason, so he was glad to see him reach his goal.
“This year, he’s been more focused on finishing races,” McCarty said. “He came through halfway and he was in fifth or sixth place, trailing all those guys. But he was able for the last mile or so to keep the pressure on and really pull away.
“He’s been aiming for that sub-16 time. When you can get it on a day that you need it at the district meet, obviously that’s great for him.”
Woshner — who has verbally committed to NCAA Division I Duquesne University — said it did look like Hayden was saving himself for the end of the race.
“I tried to pick it up when we came out of the trails, because that’s what I did last year,” said Woshner, who shook hands with Hayden during the awards ceremony. “I didn’t have enough energy to catch up to him at the end.
“He raced well, and Nico did, too. They gave me a run for my money.”
Woshner just missed recording a PR, while Schianchi achieved a PR.
“It’s a good start [to the postseason],” Schianchi said. “I think I’m getting better as the year goes on.”
MillbrookMcCarty said he knew it would be tough for his boys’ team to match up with district champion James Wood and runner-up Handley, but the third-place Pioneers will get to compete with those two at the Nov. 2 Region 4C meet at Great Meadow in The Plains.
“Handley and James Wood have been strong, and when it comes down to a tiebreaker [for the team title] that tells you how good they were,” McCarty said. “I thought we had guys that ran well, but we were just a little bit off. Once again, we get another shot next week, and we’re going to have to be better if we want to move on [to the state meet].”
SherandoSherando coach Megan Roberts said Sunday that a member of her boys’ team was feeling much better after he required paramedic attention at the end of Saturday’s race.
Sherando is the only local school that is not sending a boys’ team to the Region 4C meet, but the Warriors did advance one individual in sophomore Dylan McGraw (14th in 16:47.4).
“His goal was to make top 15,” said Roberts on Saturday. “I think he learned a lesson about how much deeper he can dig and the kind of heart he can have when he races. I think he got to a higher level than he thought he could get to at the beginning of the season.
“Hopefully, he’ll have Ben [Freilich] training right beside him for track season to push him to be better.”
The senior Freilich, an all-district runner last year, missed most of the season this year and was on crutches on Saturday.
