LEESBURG — James Wood sophomore Eli Clark had put in the work, achieved success and had confidence going into Saturday at Oatlands.
It can be hard to think about those things in the moments before you toe that starting line and prepare to run in a state cross country meet, though.
“Easily the most nervous I’ve ever been for a race,” said Clark, who proceeded to move his body in a wobbling motion for emphasis. “About to throw up and everything. About to cry.”
The next 3.1 miles he ran were not smooth sailing, but Clark showed exactly why he set such high goals for himself.
James Wood coach Matthew Lofton said Clark told him he wanted to place in the Top 15 and be All-State, and he did just that by placing 11th in 16 minutes and 47 seconds.
Much of the talk in Winchester-Frederick County this year has focused on Handley juniors Will Pardue and Garrett Stickley, Millbrook senior Nick Hayden and James Wood junior Ethan Pratt-Perez, and for good reason. The group swept the top three places at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet (Pardue didn’t finish due to injury) and took four of the top five spots at the Region 4C meet.
But Clark showed he was an emerging force by finishing eight seconds behind the fifth-place Hayden and placing sixth at the Region 4C meet in a personal-record of 15 minutes and 41 seconds. On Saturday, Clark was No. 3 among Region 4C runners, finishing only behind the Handley duo.
Lofton said Clark put in a lot of training with Pratt-Perez and senior Jacob Oliver over the summer, and he wound up peaking when it mattered most. At the Region 4C meet, Lofton said Clark ran harder than he normally does at the start, and that paved the way for his stellar performance.
“He’s really into the sport,” Lofton said. “He just kind of lives and breathes running. He went for it last week, and it paid off huge. I think he kind of knew what he could do but he wasn’t sure if he could do it. He saw last week that he could do it, so this week he said I want to be top 15, I want to be All-State, I’m going to put myself in it, and he did. It was another great race for him.”
Clark might have been nervous at the start, but that didn’t stop from having one of the best starts of the 100 people who wound up finishing. Clark set a personal record by recording a 4:57 in the opening mile.
Clark said from there, he just had to tough it out.
“It’s all mental. In my opinion, cross country is about who dies last, unless you’re Conner Rutherford,” said Clark, mentioning the individual champion from Blacksburg who looked strong throughout and won by 10 seconds in 15:46.
Oliver gave Clark a shot of life when he most needed it. Clark said Oliver — who was a spectator on Saturday — played a recording of the Foo Fighters “Bridge Burning” as he approached the steep “kill hill” near the 2.5-mile mark.
“That was the best moment of the entire race,” Clark said. “I heard the music, and I was like, ‘Hell yeah.’ Nothing motivates me more than Foo Fighters.”
Clark said his goal this season was to just break 17 minutes, and he surpassed that significantly. Clark ran for James Wood when it competed at last year’s Class 4 meet as a team, but he never thought he’d qualify for states as an individual this year. To get All-State is something he won’t forget.
“I’m pretty happy,” Clark said. “The emotions are ecstatic.”
Lofton couldn’t have been happier for Clark, but his sadness for Pratt-Perez showed immediately when he was asked about him. Pratt-Perez was looking strong through two miles (10:34) but he had a rough finish and took 38th in 17:57.
Lofton hadn’t spoken to Pratt-Perez as he made his comments, but he said that the junior wasn’t feeling well coming into the race.
“Ethan’s probably the perfect athlete you can ask for in training because he’s such a perfectionist,” Lofton said. “Unfortunately, I think his perfection kind of sometimes gets the best of him in a way, because he wants to be the best. It’s hard to grit it out when you’re feeling bad, and it’s hard to calm the pressure you put on yourself when you could be a winner or a top-five guy.
“It’s tough as a coach and tough as a friend, because I know this isn’t what he wanted. I just wish it would click for him [at states].”
Millbrook
Hayden — the Class 4 Northwestern District champion — wound up being the district’s No. 4 runner for the second straight race by placing 13th in 16:53.
His main takeaway from Saturday though is that for the first time, he’s an All-State runner. As a sophomore — also at Oatlands — Hayden placed 16th, and last year at Great Meadow in Warrenton, Hayden took 23rd.
“I’ve been so close two times,” Hayden said. “I definitely wanted to get Top 15.”
Hayden didn’t want to go out too hard. He moved into the Top 15 shorty after the start of the second mile.
Millbrook coach Jamie McCarty said Hayden ran well.
“I don’t think this is a course he particularly likes that much,” McCarty said. “He’s ran decent here but he’s always struggled a little bit here. He put himself up front with that group. He tried, but he just kind of ran out of gas there a little bit at the end. He was right there at 10th and gave a few spots back.”
It was a pretty impressive season for Hayden. He also set the school record for 3.1 miles in winning the district meet in 15:24.9.
“On the right day, he can run with anybody,” McCarty said.
Clarke County
A year ago after the Class 2 state meet, the Eagles were beaming. Not only did Clarke County take second, but the future seemed particularly bright. All five of their scoring runners were sophomores or freshman, and six of their top seven runners that day were underclassmen.
The Eagles had an outstanding year and captured the Region 2B championship and placed second in the district. But a Clarke County team that has battled illness throughout the postseason was hit particularly hard this week, and the Eagles finished in seventh place at Green Hill Park in Salem on Saturday.
“We went into regionals at about 85 percent, and then unfortunately we had about four guys kind of get sick in the week after that,” Clarke County coach Jeff Webster said in a phone interview on Saturday.
Webster said freshman Burns Beckett’s health improved, but sophomore Jackson Ellis (All-State last year) and junior Matthew Stroot each developed an illness this weekend, and sophomore James Casey was also ill. Webster said Ellis, Stroot and Casey routinely finish 2-4 among the Eagles’ runners, but Casey couldn’t finish the race, Ellis placed 97th and Stroot finished 39th.
“These guys worked all season to get where they needed to be, and all comes down to something that’s out of their control,” Webster said. “As I told them, I’m heartbroken for them, because all that work, and all that time, and all that effort comes down to something that is simply bad timing.”
Junior Cal Beckett thought the team had prepared well.
“Having sick runners definitely hurt us, but the important thing is we did the best with what we had,” Beckett said. “I think we came together strong as a team and did as well as we could.”
Led by Beckett, Clarke County had three of its six runners achieve season-bests on Saturday.
As a sophomore, Beckett placed fifth in 17:09.1 to earn All-State honors. This year’s Green Hill Park course was a bit longer than last year — the course was altered and lengthened to keep runners away from spots most effected by heavy rain — but Beckett improved on his time and finish, recording a 16:47.25 to take fourth.
“It’s a great achievement for him,” Webster said.
“The individual performance, I’m happy with,” Beckett said. “I think coming into the state finals, the general goal for me is always Top 10, and I want to do better than that.
“In the race, I wanted to keep in touch with the top pack, trail them, and I think I did that well. I think that helped my overall time and performance.”
Clarke County never got to trot out last year’s scoring five from the Class 2 meet. Sophomore Aidan Kreeb, an All-State runner last year, was never healthy enough to run this year.
If the Eagles can stay healthy, next year could be truly special with nine of their top 10 runners returning. Only senior James Dalton, who closed with a season-best time of 19:00 on Saturday, will depart.
“Everyone wants another bite of the apple,” Webster said. “They’re a young team. Looking down the pipeline, sure, everyone’s very optimistic for the future.”
