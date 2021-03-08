Sherando senior James Harris could be taking a charge one day, and leading a charge the next.
This year’s cross country season is going to be unique for all cross country runners. They’re competing in the winter and spring instead of the summer and fall, they won’t be competing in invitational meets during the regular season, and some of them are coming off indoor track seasons, which normally follows the cross country season.
And for the two-time Winchester Star Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year Harris, the month of March will be particularly different, because he’ll be playing basketball indoors and running on trails outdoors in the coming weeks.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Frederick County decided in January to delay all interscholastic competition until March 1. That’s resulted in playing basketball after the VHSL season — which ended Feb. 20 — and participating in cross country during the VHSL season.
Cross country teams were eligible to start competing in meets March 1, and Harris competed in and won Sherando’s home meet on Wednesday, two days after suiting up for the Warriors’ basketball team at Millbrook and one day before he played hoops against James Wood.
“On some days he has to run on his own, because he’s got basketball right after school,” said Sherando coach Megan Roberts last Tuesday. “But then there’s other days he runs with us and is at cross country practice until 5, then from 5-7 he’s got basketball.
“He’s handling it really well. We talk to him about how much he’s going to have to take care of his body to pull that off, because that’s demanding a lot of himself. He needs to make sure he gets a lot of rest and eats well.”
Roberts added that Sherando is not having Harris — who placed 12th in Class 4 to earn All-State honors last year and was second in the district — come to practice after school on basketball game days.
Harris will have plenty of competition for top billing among area runners. It figures to be an intense battle for both team and individual glory in the competitive Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C.
In a regular year, the top four teams and anyone who places in the top 15 at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet advance to the Region 4C meet. At the Region 4C meet, the top three teams and the top five individuals not on those teams move on to the Class 4 meet.
This year, only the top two teams and the top six individuals outside those teams will advance to the Region 4C meet, where five-time defending state champion Loudoun Valley will likely be competing. And as far as the state meet for all classes, only the top two teams and top three individuals will qualify from the region meet.
“Millbrook’s going to be the one to beat [in the district],” said James Wood first-year head coach Matthew Lofton, a former Millbrook assistant. “It’s going to be tough to win the district and make it out of the district. And as far as from region to states, I think there’s going to be one, if not two, state-caliber teams that are going to be sitting home out of the region, which is really unfortunate.”
Pioneers first-year head coach Jamie McCarty — a former Loudoun Valley assistant — points out that the Colonels are still the defending district champions, so he’s looking at them as the team to beat.
The Colonels — who placed 10th in Class 4 last year — return plenty of talent on their 19-boy roster, a lot of which was on display in the fall during the Frederick County Parks & Recreation running clubs season (four clubs made up mostly of runners from the four Frederick County and Winchester schools competed) and the Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League series held at Kernstown Battlefield.
James Wood is led by first team All-Area selection Nathaniel Woshner, a junior who placed eighth in the district last year; and senior Chris White (15th). Both excelled during the winter, as White set a school record for indoor track by recording a time of 9:37.61 in a 3,200-meter race in February in Ohio. Woshner had James Wood’s No. 3 all-time performance with a 9:43.03 in the same meet.
Junior Liam McDonald (seventh in the district), a Star first team All-Area selection last year, has also impressed Lofton with his training in recent weeks.
Millbrook (second in the district and eighth in Class 4 last year) is led by sophomore Nick Hayden, who won the championship race in the Parks & Rec fall season with a time of 16:02 at Millbrook’s Third Battle of Winchester course, 13 seconds ahead of runner-up White.
The Pioneers (13 runners) also feature junior first team Star All-Area selection Carter Johnson (12th in the district) and senior second team selection Chance Crosen (14th in the district).
Though Sherando (third in the district) has Harris, its two other Star All-Area runners from last year won’t be competing with them this season. (Senior Jonathan Gates has moved to Maryland.) The Warriors (10 runners on the team) do bring back sophomore Ben Frellich, who was their No. 4 runner at both the district and region meets and the runner-up at last week’s home meet.
Handley (fourth in the district) got a boost with the addition of junior Nicolo Schianchi, a transfer from Iowa who placed third in 16:20 in the club season championship meet. He qualified for the Class 4 state indoor track meet in the 1,600 (fifth in 4:35.90) and the 3,200.
The Judges 14-boy roster also includes head coach Mark Stickley’s two sons Ryan Stickley, a junior second team Star All-Area selection from last year (sixth in the district) and Garrett, a promising freshman.
Clarke County (fifth in the Bull Run District, 17 runners), will be led by sophomore Ben Fulmer. The Eagles’ lone Region 2B qualifier placed sixth in the Bull Run District last year and paced Clarke County at its season-opening meet this year.
In the Bull Run District, the top four teams and anyone among the top 15 individuals will advance to the Region 2B meet. Strasburg is the defending district champion.
The following is a glance at each area team:
Millbrook
Coach: Jamie McCarty, first year.
Last year: Second in Class 4 Northwestern District; third in Region 4C; eighth in Class 4 state.
Key losses: Chris Simonelli, Silas Schroer.
Key returnees: Chance Crosen, Sr.; Carter Johnson, Jr.; Nick Hayden, So.
Key newcomers (JV last year): Nolan Myers, Jr.; Kai Johnson, So; Peyton Comins, So.
McCarty’s outlook: “I feel good about the team. We’re a little healthier than we were in the fall, and they’ve adapted more to having a new coach. Workouts have looked really good. Right now, Nick looks like he’s going to be our No. 1 guy. He had a couple of big-time PRs in his indoor meets, 9:53 for a full two miles, and 4:33 for the full mile. So he’s continued from where he was, and I think he’s got a goal for himself to win the district and I think he’s also trying to lead the guys’ team.”
Next meet: Wednesday vs. Culpeper County and Liberty
James Wood
Coach: Matthew Lofton, first year.
Last year: Class 4 Northwestern District champions; second in Region 4C; 10th in Class 4 state.
Key losses: Nathan Shade, Caleb Kemer.
Key returnees: Chris White, Sr.; Nathaniel Woshner, Jr.; Jimmy Burdock, Sr.; Liam McDonald, Jr.
Key newcomers: Ethan Pratt-Perez, Fr.; Landon Burdock, Fr.
Lofton’s outlook: “I think Chris and Nathaniel are both running really well right now, as is Jimmy Burdock. Jimmy’s another guy who’s put in great summer training. Ethan Pratt-Perez and Landon Burdock have both been running really, really well and doing indoor meets. They’ve been taking that extra step to be better, and it really shows. [McDonald] has really surprised me, because he hasn’t been running much. He got back into it a few weeks ago, and he’s running really well. It makes me excited for him.”
First meet: Wednesday vs. Sherando and Fauquier
Sherando
Coach: Megan Roberts, third year.
Last year: Third in Class 4 Northwestern District; sixth in Region 4C.
Key losses: David Berry, Caleb Frye, Jon Gates, Graham Schultz, Luke Waits, Ty Waits.
Key returnees: Ben Freilich, So.; James Harris, Sr.; Camden Palmer, Jr.; Eric Sheetz, Sr.
Key newcomers: Dylan McGraw, Fr.; Connor Sanders, Fr.
Roberts’ outlook: ”It’s definitely going to hurt to be missing Jon and Graham [who are still in high school], but I think we’ve got a pretty solid scoring squad. We’re not as experienced overall as last year. I think we’re going to see a lot out of Ben based on what we saw from him with the club team in the fall and on what we’re seeing him do now. He’s definitely a much stronger runner physically and mentally than last year. The freshmen, Dylan and Connor, I think we’re going to start to see more and more of what they’re capable of. We know they’re really talented, and they’re working hard.”
Next meet: Wednesday at James Wood, vs. Fauquier
Handley
Coach: Mark Stickley, 18th year.
Last year: Fourth in Class 4 Northwestern District; eighth in Region 4C.
Key losses: Grayson Westfall, Bennett Cupps, Ben Babb, Michael Dayo, James Wang.
Key returnees: Ryan Stickley, Jr.; Max Ware, So.; Jack Smith, Sr.
Key newcomers: Nicolo Schianchi, Jr.; Pierce Francis, So.; Garrett Stickley, Fr.; Will Pardue, Fr.; Carter Bessette, Fr.
Stickley’s outlook: “I like where Nico is at. He’s just a really good kid and a hard worker. Very talented. What he did in indoor I think was huge for his confidence. I think having Nico here has kind of lit a fire in Ryan, because he’s working harder than I’ve ever seen him work. I think he thought he was going to automatically be the No. 1 runner this year, then Nico showed up. I think he’s motivated to push Nico and doesn’t want to concede the No. 1 spot, and that’s going to make the team better. He had a really good swimming season, and I think that’s going to help his confidence. I really like our boys’ team. We looked pretty good in the fall, better than I expected us to. Some of these guys that were hurt in the fall are coming back, and it’s going to be interesting to see how they mix it up with the team. We need to get our No. 4 and No. 5 runners closer to No. 3. Garrett actually had a faster PR than Ryan in the fall (16:39 to 16:42), and I look for him to have a strong season.”
First meet: Wednesday vs. Kettle Run
Clarke County
Coach: Jeff Webster, sixth year.
Last year: Fifth in Bull Run District.
Key losses: Reid Cox, Asa Hinton.
Key returnees: Ben Fulmer, So.; Daniel Lai, Sr.; Evan Hanley, Sr.
Key newcomers: Matthew Stroot, Fr.; Chapin Turkel, Fr.; Colin Moran, Jr.; Charles Frame, Fr.; Joseph Ziercher, Fr.
Webster’s outlook: ”I was a little shocked at how many people came out for the team. We have a lot of young runners, so we’re heavy on freshmen and sophomores, and some new faces I’m excited to have. Colin Moran is a pretty good swimmer, and he’s a soccer player. I think Ben will be the front-runner, but I’m really curious to see how that pack behind him develops.”
Next meet: Wednesday at Luray, vs. Madison County
