It might be time for the Clarke County boys’ cross county team to hoist a state championship trophy again.
From 2004-09, the Eagles were a Group A dynasty in the Virginia High School League’s three-classification system, winning five titles in those six seasons. Last year, Clarke County had its best state finish since that 2009 season, taking second in Class 2 with a scoring five that featured two sophomores and three freshmen.
Those five runners, and six of the seven Eagles’ runners from the state meet, are back. Junior Cal Beckett (fifth in 17 minutes, 9.1 seconds over 3.1 miles) and sophomores Jackson Ellis (13th in 17:31.5) and Aidan Kreeb (15th in 17:38.8) each earned All-State honors, and Clarke County also returns junior Matthew Stroot and sophomore Jacob Kitner. The Eagles’ newcomers this year include Beckett’s brother Burns, part of a five-boy freshmen class.
Clarke County (103 points) finished 56 points behind Union at last year’s state meet, but Union lost four of its top five runners. Region 2B and Bull Run District champion East Rockingham (third in Class 2 with 104 points) lost three of its top five runners, including state runner-up George Austin III to graduation and Brock Smith, the team’s No. 5 runner at the state meet (and 45th overall). The junior is now at Sherando.
The Class 4 Northwestern District has some unknowns after the graduation of several elite runners.
Handey no longer has Winchester Star Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year and All-State runner Nico Schianchi and fellow All-District runner Ryan Stickley. But the Judges bring back the rest of the core who ran throughout a postseason in which Handley placed second in the district, second in Region 4C and sixth in Class 4.
The Judges bring back All-District runners Garrett Stickley (junior, eighth in the district, 16:28.0), Will Pardue (junior, 10th, 16:32.1) and Max Ware (senior, 12th, 16:46.1) as well as senior Pierre Francis, who was 23rd at the Region 4C meet.
James Wood won four straight district titles and advanced to three straight state meets (ninth last year) with a roster that featured Nathaniel Woshner (two-time Class 4 All-State runner, now running at NCAA Division I Duquesne) and Liam McDonald (now at NCAA Division I Radford). The Colonels beat Handley on a tiebreaker for last year’s district title.
James Wood still boasts plenty of talent and has four runners from its top seven at the district meet. Junior Ethan Pratt-Perez placed fourth in the district last year in a season PR of 15.57.5 and senior Jacob Oliver also earned All-District honors by placing ninth in 16:28.4.
Millbrook (third in the district) returns three of its top five runners from the Region 4C meet. The Pioneers are led by district champion and state qualifier Nick Hayden (season PR of 15:48).
Sherando placed last in the seven-team district last year but returns five people who ran in that meet, including All-District runner junior Dylan McGraw (14th in 16:47.4). The Warriors also bring back senior Ben Freilich, who was injured most of last cross country season but earned All-District honors in the spring 2021 season.
Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando will open their seasons on Aug. 24 at the Class 4 Northwestern District mini meet at Sherando. Clarke County’s first meet is on Aug. 27 at Central’s Invitational at the North Street Cross Country Course in Woodstock.
The following is a glance at each area team:
Clarke County
Coach: Jeff Webster, eighth year.
Last year: Second in Class 2 state, Region 2B and Bull Run District.
Key loss: Colin Moran.
Key returnees: Cal Beckett, Jr.; Jackson Ellis, So.; Aidan Kreeb, So.; Matthew Stroot, Jr.; Jacob Kitner, So.
Key newcomers: Burns Beckett, Fr.; Warren Maiberger, Fr.; Lucas Hornbaker, Fr.; Tanner Smith, Fr.; Christian Fairbanks, Fr.
Webster’s outlook: “This is poised to be a very exciting season. Our closest competition from last year have lost many of their top runners to graduation. While we know this is no guarantee of future results, we feel very confident about our team, and will focus on the day-to-day progression to be ready for the postseason races.”
Handley
Coach: Mark Stickley, 20th year.
Last year: Second in Class 4 Northwestern District; second in Region 4C; sixth in Class 4 state.
Key losses: Nico Schianchi, Ryan Stickley.
Key returnees: Will Pardue, Jr.; Garrett Stickley, Jr.; Pierce Francis, Sr.; Max Ware, Sr.; Carter Bessette, Jr.; Elliott Redcay, Jr.
Key newcomers: Skip Dickson, Fr.; Finn Slaughter, Fr.; Will Thomas, Fr.; Gabe Cooper, Fr.; Gavin Way, Sr.
Stickley’s outlook: “We have high expectations. It’s not often you can lose your top two and be potentially better. This is the best top four I’ve ever had to start the season (all under 16:50) and there’s excellent competition for the fifth spot. If we can get a fifth man up close to the top four we think we can improve on last year’s sixth-place showing at state. We would love to get Handley back on the podium. If we stay healthy and find a strong fifth man I think we will be hard to beat [in the district]. Losing district last year on the tiebreaker should help keep us focused this year. Garrett and Will are both bound and determined to be No. 1 on the team. As long as they keep working together in practice they could be the best 1-2 punch in the state. They both ran more than a minute faster in the team time trial than Nico did last year. Pierce and Max are also coming into the season in better shape than last year so expectations are pretty high. Elliott has started the season in the fifth spot but will be pushed by a very talented group of freshmen as well as a handful of others.”
James Wood
Coach: Matthew Lofton, third year.
Last year: Class 4 Northwestern District champions; third in Region 4C; ninth in Class 4 state.
Key losses: Nathaniel Woshner, Liam McDonald, Danilo Rincon.
Key returnees: Ethan Pratt-Perez, Jr.; Jacob Oliver, Sr.; Landon Burdock, Jr.; Eli Clark, So; Will Simko, Jr.
Key newcomers: Thomas Newman, Fr.; Sam Jackson, Jr.
Lofton’s outlook: “We’ve got a really solid No. 1 punch [with Ethan Pratt-Perez]. We’re going to be looking for depth to help score some points against the tougher teams, especially in the region. I think Sam Jackson is going to bring an unexpected vital role into the team. I think it’s going to be another tough battle [with Handley] this year. They’re going to be really solid and tough competition.”
Millbrook
Coach: Jamie McCarty, third year.
Last year: Third in Class 4 Northwestern District; fourth in Region 4C.
Key losses: Carter Johnson, Matthew Topham, Kai Johnson (moved to South Carolina).
Key returnees: Nick Hayden, Sr.; Austin Conley, Sr.; Carter Luden, Jr.
Key newcomers: Caden Trieber, Jr.; Trevor Lloyd, Sr.; Colin Stephantis, Sr.; Peter Warner, Fr.; Nigel Foster, Fr.
McCarty’s outlook: “I’ve been disappointed with our summer training, I haven’t felt that the team has had the focus that we need to have to be competitive. We have a lot of freshmen [seven] that are still learning the ropes of high school cross country. We are going to need our upperclassmen to step up and take a bigger leadership role and varsity scoring rolls. Losing Kai Johnson to transfer shouldn’t change our goals in competing at district, regionals and qualifying for the state meet. Nick should have a chance to compete for the district and regional titles and all-state honors.”
Sherando
Coach: Megan Roberts, fifth year.
Last year: Seventh in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key losses: Justin Dante, Camden Palmer, Connor Sanders.
Key returnees: Jedidiah Bell, So.; Ben Freilich, Sr.; Dylan McGraw, Jr.; Chris Walsh, Sr.
Key newcomers: Adrian Banks, So.; Gus Barbe, Fr.; Ryan Maki, So.; JuJu Mendez, So.; Brock Smith, Jr. (transfer from East Rockingham).
Roberts’ outlook: “On the boys’ side, we have a lot more depth this year. Dylan McGraw, Ben Freilich and Jed Bell are returning in the top five after making big strides in track. And we are adding in some sophomores that didn’t do cross last year, but had solid track seasons as well — Adrian Banks, Ryan Maki and JuJu Mendez. Brock Smith is a transfer student coming in with good times and Chris Walsh has put in a lot of work this summer and is looking to have a solid season. We have a lot more depth with all these guys this year and I expect that the cooperation at practice and competition between them at meets will make them all better runners. Other teams in the district are bringing back solid teams and I hope that with more depth this year, we will be able to run with them. The boys’ squad has big goals for this season and those goals are going to keep them focused and motivated.”
