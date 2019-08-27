The Class 4 Northwestern District boys' cross country meet ended with the top three teams separated by just eight points, and this year's district meet could be similarly competitive.
Defending champion James Wood lost its top two runners. But the continued growth of its other five runners from its top seven as well as other returners, and the addition of newcomers could secure a second consecutive title and perhaps a state meet berth, which the Colonels missed out on by just one spot last year.
Sherando placed fourth at the district meet last year behind James Wood (60), Millbrook (62) and Fauquier (68) with 89 points. But the Warriors return the two area runners who fared best at last year's district and state meets and every member of their top five from last year's district meet. Out of the top five teams at the seven-team district meet, Millbrook — which lost its top six runners from last year's district meet — was the only one to lose more than two of its top five runners.
"James Wood was pretty stacked last year, and they didn't lose too much, so they should be good," said Handley coach Mark Stickley, who has his top two runners back from his fifth-place district team. "Millbrook took a little bit of a hit, but [coach] Kevin [Shirk] always has his guys running really well. Sherando, gosh, they're really strong-looking, at least on paper. They've got just about everybody back, so they might be the favorite. And you can't rule out Fauquier either. It's a tough district, no doubt about it."
The Colonels will be led this year by All-Class 4 Northwestern District runners Nathan Shade (13th in 16:57) and sophomore Nathaniel Woshner (14th in 16:58).
Sherando boasts a powerful one-two punch in junior James Harris and senior Ty Waits. Harris was last year's Winchester Star Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year, placing second in the Class 4 Northwestern District meet (16:16) and 25th in the Class 4 state meet to lead all local runners. Waits placed third in the district meet (16:19) and 27th at the state meet.
Both Millbrook and Handley will look to a couple of seniors for leadership.
The Judges were led by all-district honorees Grayson Westfall (eighth in 16:36.7) and Bennett Cupps (12th in 16:55.1). For Millbrook, Silas Schroer (17:25.9) and Chris Simonelli (17:26.3) placed 25th and 26th, respectively, at the district meet.
In the Bull Run District, Clarke County must overcome the loss of its top two runners, each of whom made the Class 2 state meet last year. Returners Reid Cox (18:46), Carlos Santos (18:54) and Daniel Lai placed 31st through 33rd, respectively, for an Eagles team that placed fourth at last year's district meet.
Handley's first meet is today at Jefferson (W.Va.). James Wood, Millbrook, Sherando and Clarke County will all open at the Central Invitational in Woodstock on Saturday. The Judges will also compete in that meet.
The following is a glance at each area team:
James Wood
Coach: Mike Onda, 14th year.
Last year: Class 4 Northwestern District champions; 4th in Region 4C.
Key losses: Josh Arce, Ethan Pierce.
Key returnees: Jimmy Burdock, Jr.; Caleb Kemer, So; Dalton Krossman, Jr.; Luke Matthews, Jr.; Liam McDonald, So.; Nathan Shade, Sr.; Colin Staneart, Jr.; Chris White, Jr.; Nathaniel Woshner, So.
Key newcomers: Ethan Bowman, Fr.; Jacob Oliver, Fr.
Onda's outlook: "Although we lost our top two runners, we have a strong group coming back ready to step into those positions. We've also got several freshmen who are showing definite promise, particularly Ethan Bowman. They trained hard during the summer and are ready for the season. We've got a solid pack of six or seven all training together at a pretty good clip, kind of separating themselves from the rest of the group. Hopefully, they'll continue to push each other. We are in a very competitive district and region, but I believe we will be able to compete well. I think we can repeat as district champions, and our goal is for the team to make it to the state meet."
Millbrook
Coach: Kevin Shirk, 10th year.
Last year: 2nd in Class 4 Northwestern District; 6th in Region 4C.
Key losses: John Pullen, Brad Hambrick, Justin Sharp, Dylan Wallace, Daniel Croyle.
Key returnees: Silas Schroer, Sr.; Chris Simonelli, Sr.; Carter Johnson, So.; Chance Crosen. Jr.
Key newcomers: Peyton Comins, Fr.; Kai Johnson, Fr.; Nicholas Hayden, Fr.; Colin Stephanites, Fr.; Camden Comins, Fr.
Shirk's outlook: "A few boys have risen up to take over where the others left off. Silas Schroer and Chris Simonelli are great senior leaders for us, as well as sophomore Carter Johnson who had a great track season. Chance Crosen is training well and looking to be in our top five. We have a fairly young team on the boys' side, and we expect a couple of freshmen to come in and immediately impact our varsity."
Sherando
Coach: Megan Roberts, 2nd year.
Last year: 4th in Class 4 Northwestern District; 7th in Region 4C.
Key losses: Lucas Williams.
Key returnees: James Harris, Jr.; Ty Waits, Sr.; Jonathan Gates, Jr.; Graham Schultz, So.; Eric Sheetz, Jr.; Justin Dante, So.; David Berry, Sr.
Key newcomers: Ben Freilich, Fr.; Caleb Fry, Sr.; Luke Waits, Sr.
Roberts' outlook: "We're not really sure who are 5, 6, 7 is going to be yet, but we've definitely got a bunch of guys that are working hard and are probably going to step up and fill those spots. It's just a matter of seeing who's it going to be. I think James and Ty will have big seasons, and I think Graham and Jon are right behind them. Both of those two didn't get to reach their full potential last year because of sicknesses and injuries. They worked through them in midseason and came back well, but I don't know if they were ever 100 percent. We're hoping to finally have all of them together at 100 percent."
Handley
Coach: Mark Stickley, 17th year.
Last year: 5th in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key losses: James Morrison, Brian Tufts, Jack Applin.
Key returnees: Grayson Westfall, Sr.; Bennett Cupps, Sr.; Ryan Stickley, So.; Michael Dayo, Sr.
Key newcomers: Ben Babb, Sr. (transfer from Louisiana); Logan Coffelt, Jr.; Max Ware, Fr.
Stickley's outlook: "Grayson and Bennett are just way ahead of where they were at this time last year, so we feel really good about that. Both of them put in a lot of miles over the summer and it's really kind of hard to distinguish between the two. They've been phenomenal, and they set a good example for everybody else. I sure hope [we can qualify for regions by placing in the top four]. I really feel good about our top four runners right now. My son Ryan is running really well and is ahead of where he was last year and Ben Babb has been a really good addition. The question mark is who's going to step up and be my fifth man and make us real strong. Michael Dayo was coming on at the end of the season very nicely last year but had an injury in the weight room, and Logan Coffelt was running well but had a soccer injury. I was looking at one of them to be my No. 5, but that's on hold right now."
Clarke County
Coach: Jeff Webster, 5th year.
Last year: 4th in Bull Run District; 6th in Region 2B.
Key losses: Connor Hanson, Kyle Erickson.
Key returnees: Reid Cox, Sr.; Daniel Lai, Jr.; Carlos Santos, Jr.
Key newcomers: Tyler Chin, Fr.; Ben Fulmer, Fr.; Ian Waldner, Fr.; Garrett Sauers, Jr. (transfer from Maryland)
Webster's outlook: "Reid dropped 26 seconds off his mile PR last spring from his sophomore year to his junior year, and he really got the running bug. If his junior track season was any indication of what his senior cross country season could be like, he can certainly advance to the state meet as an individual and hopefully, help the group of guys to the state meet. I'm pretty optimistic. We've got some strong newcomers, and I've excited to see what they can do. Ben and Ian are pretty good soccer players who took an interest to running cross country at Powhatan, and they seem to be hanging with that front group of runners during the first week and a half of training."
