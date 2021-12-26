Back in April, all signs seemed to be pointing toward Nico Schianchi having a stellar Class 4 state cross country meet performance.
A then-junior who was in his first year at Handley, Schianchi sped through the 3.1-mile Morven Park course in Leesburg in 16 minutes and 46 seconds to take fifth in the meet for Region 4C, one of the toughest regions in the state for any classification.
Eleven days later at the Class 4 meet, Schianchi had an experience that no one saw coming. He placed 40th out of 68 runners in 17:58 at Oatlands, also in Leesburg. Five of the runners he finished ahead of at the Region 4C meet wound up beating him.
Handley coach Mark Stickley said after that meet that Schianchi had trained well coming into the meet and had a positive outlook.
“He was so disappointed,” Stickley said that day. “Shortly after the mile, mile and a quarter, things just started going south.”
University of Richmond cross country coach Steve Taylor, a friend of Stickley’s through their connection as former Virginia Tech runners, had an idea why that happened. Taylor watched his son Luke of Patrick Henry (Ashland) High School take fourth in the state meet that day, and he also watched Schianchi. He did not like what he saw from Schianchi.
“He said, ‘I just think he’s low on iron. He looks pale,’” Stickley recalled.
A visit to the doctor showed that Taylor was right. A few months later, Schianchi had enough iron in his body to match his iron will. And those things combined with his talent produced a season to remember.
Schianchi placed ninth at the Class 4 meet at Great Meadow in The Plains in November to earn All-State honors, the first Judges runner to do so since John Delaney in 2017. Schianchi — who had the area’s fastest 3.1-mile time this year and the area’s best finishes at the Class 4 and Region 4C meets — is also the first person to receive Winchester Star Boys’ Runner of the Year honors since Delaney.
Now in his 19th year as head coach, Stickley calls this year’s Judges, with six runners with season-bests under 17 minutes, the best team he’s had. And he says Schianchi had a lot to do with it.
“Obviously, as the No. 1 runner, he makes you better right off the bat, but it’s not just that he’s a low card and then all you have to worry about is four more guys,” said Stickley, whose team qualified for its first state meet since 2014. “He just seemed to instill confidence and inspire the rest of the guys around him.
“The team worked together so well, and everyone was genuinely happy for each other’s success. Everybody enjoyed seeing Nico run well, and he enjoyed seeing everybody else run well. It got to the point where we did better than anyone would have predicted, myself included, even in my wildest dreams.”
From both an individual and team standpoint, Schianchi’s senior cross country season couldn’t have been more satisfying. And though he’s just one of many talented runners in Handley’s storied boys’ cross country history (nine team state titles), odds are he’s traveled more distance than any of them to get to where he is now.
Schianchi was born in Italy, where he lived for one month. His father Luca is currently a plant manager for P&G, and his career has resulted in Schianchi living five years in the Czech Republic, three years in Belgium, four years in Romania, one and a half years in Switzerland and two a half years in Iowa before moving to Winchester in the summer prior to his junior year.
Inspired by his father who runs every day, Schianchi began running on a regular basis when he was 12. He even ran a half marathon (13.1 miles) as a middle-school-aged runner in one hour, 34 minutes and 53 seconds before he realized that was too much mileage for someone that young.
After arriving in the United States, Schianchi eventually enrolled in Iowa City West High School. In 2019, Schianchi recorded the fastest time of any sophomore at the state meet in Class 4A, Iowa’s largest classification. He placed 23rd overall in what was a then-personal record of 16 minutes and 13 seconds.
Schianchi then moved to Winchester, and he had to do it during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, hardly an ideal situation since he would spend the year as a virtual student at a new school.
But he fit right into the Handley team, even though COVID prevented him from having the whole team experience. Handley’s runners had to train in pods. Thanks to the Frederick County Parks & Recreation running club season, Handley’s runners did get to compete in meets, but didn’t travel together to those meets. Schianchi had a top time of 16:20 at the championship meet at the Third Battle of Winchester course.
Unlike the Frederick County schools, Handley did get to compete in the Virginia High School League indoor track season, and it was a good one. Schianchi qualified for the Class 4 state meet held on March 1 in both the 1,600 (he placed fifth in 4:35.90 to earn All-State honors) and 3,200, but he hurt his foot in the two-mile and it took two weeks to heal.
By mid-March when he was feeling better, the district meet was only two and a half weeks away. Schianchi felt the district competition at Third Battle could have gone better (fifth in 16:40.4), but his region meet had Handley excited for his state potential.
It didn’t turn out the way Stickley or Schianchi expected, but then Stickley relayed the message from Taylor to the Schianchi family.
When Schianchi was tested, it was revealed his iron level was 26 nanograms per milliliter, well below the 60 ng/ml his doctor wanted for him. Schianchi started taking iron supplements and changed his diet. He also began doing things like eating more red meat and drinking more orange juice.
Schianchi’s iron situation was no quick fix. He did well in outdoor track (he ranked third in the area in the 1,600 (4:34.36) and 3,200 (10:07.44) but did not qualify for the state meet with only four people in each event advancing. During the track season he didn’t notice any difference in the way he felt, but as he prepared for cross country season, Schianchi began to feel stronger.
“I got back to a place where the training was effective, and then I started to see improvement during the season,” Schianchi said.
It took two meets for Schianchi to have a major breakthrough. Schianchi missed Handley’s opening meet in Woodstock because was taking his SATs, so he made up for that by heading to Cary, N.C., with his father to run in the adidas XC Challenge on Sept. 18. Schianchi placed 20th out 212 finishers in 16:04, finally surpassing the time he ran in Iowa two years earlier.
“That was a big relief,” Schianchi said. “I was able to see somebody that I had raced against previously in the last race [at Hood College] from North Stafford [Samuel Yakulis], and I knew I could beat him. It helped me judge where I was and how much effort I could put out, which was very helpful. I was just in good shape, the course was fast, and there were a lot of fast people, so I was able to get a good time.”
Schianchi did well over the rest of the regular season, and he opened the postseason by getting under 16 minutes for the first time by recording a 15:57 in the Class 4 Northwestern District meet on Oct. 23 at Third Battle.
Schianchi wasn’t particularly enthused about that race, though. The Judges lost the team title to James Wood on a tiebreaker, and Schianchi took third by again finishing behind Millbrook’s Nick Hayden and James Wood’s Nathaniel Woshner. Woshner beat Schianchi at all three postseason meets in the spring, and Hayden beat him in two of those three meets.
Schianchi had no shortage of motivation to excel at the Region 4C meet on the non-state course at Great Meadow on Nov. 2, and he responded with the finest performance of his career and the best time (15:40) of any local runner this season. Schianchi finished second, seven seconds behind eventual state champion Graham Mussmon of Loudoun Valley.
“I saw him at a mile and a quarter, and he looked comfortable and looked in control,” Stickley said. “I said, ‘Ok, I think he’s going to have a big one today,’ and obviously he did. He got himself in a good position, and just rolled with it.
“He was so much stronger this year. There’s so many pieces of the puzzle to be a good runner. Yes, you’ve got to train hard, but you’ve got to rest, you’ve got to eat right, you’ve got to stay hydrated, and he’s willing to do all those things to make himself a better runner. It’s pretty much night and day for him between states in April and states in November.”
Schianchi was hoping to run a little faster than his 16:04 at the state meet at Great Meadow, but it was a solid time on a day where it was cool and windy and the course was a bit muddy. He was again the second fastest runner from Region 4C behind Mussmon.
Handley was also hoping for better than finishing sixth as a team, but the Judges’ team success this year was something that was truly special to Schianchi.
“We improved so much from when I first got here,” Schianchi said. “Not only have we improved in times, which is one of the greatest satisfactions, but we just made great connections with each other. It was enjoyable for everyone.”
