In the fall of 2020 — when local athletes spent their time training with Frederick County Parks & Recreation’s running clubs — Handley’s Will Pardue wasn’t passionate about running, and it was evident to Judges cross country coach Mark Stickley.
“This is going to sound terrible, but I didn’t care if he ran or not,” said Stickley, who knew Pardue was gifted after having him watched him run in middle school. “He didn’t work hard. He didn’t act like he wanted to be there.”
A lot has changed since then with the attitude of Pardue, who’s now a junior. And now, his presence and value is so great that when Pardue had to drop out of the Class 4 Northwestern District meet after spraining an ankle, Stickley couldn’t help but wonder if his team was capable of advancing to the Class 4 state meet if Pardue was unable to run at the Region 4C meet.
Pardue not only competed at the region meet 11 days later, but he placed second to help Handley win its first region title since 1993. He then closed out his year by placing seventh at the Class 4 meet to lead the Judges to second place, their best state showing since winning the 1993 Group AA title.
Pardue came from behind to beat junior teammate Garrett Stickley by a step at the Class 4 meet, and that close finish summed up just how little separation there was between the two runners in deciding on The Winchester Star Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year award.
The recipient is Pardue as a result of him having the area’s fastest time at the most important meet (Pardue had a time of 16:29 at the Class 4 meet; Stickley was credited with the same time in finishing eighth); possessing the area’s fastest 3.1-mile time overall (15 minutes and 10 seconds at the Milestat.com Invitational); and for finishing ahead of Stickley in five of the nine races in which they both ran as hard as they could. Stickley only finished ahead of Pardue in two of their last seven all-out races, one of which was the district meet that Pardue didn’t finish.
Pardue has been running competitively for several years, but it wasn’t until the end of the 2021 fall cross country season that he truly embraced the sport and focused on it. Pardue said the prospect of going to the state meet as a team — the Judges hadn’t done that since 2014 — and placing high once they got there served as a motivator for him.
That motivation was evident in Pardue’s postseason performance. Pardue was Handley’s No. 4 runner while running a season PR at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet as the Judges placed second (he was 10th in 16:32.1); had the Judges’ No. 3 time at the Region 4C meet as Handley took second to qualify for the state meet; then had Handley’s No. 2 time as the Judges placed sixth in Class 4.
Pardue’s cross country season fired him up for track. Pardue wowed Mark Stickley with his 9:54.16 in the 3,200 at the Region 4C meet, but Pardue struggled with shin splits at the Class 4 indoor meet and placed 19th out of 20 runners in 10:12.34. Pardue made up for that at the Class 4 outdoor meet, though, earning All-State honors by placing seventh in the 3,200 in a PR of 9:27.47.
After that track success, Pardue wrote down his goals for cross country on a piece of paper, which he taped to the ceiling above his bed so he could look at them when he woke up each day. His goals were to get under 15:30 for a race and earn All-State honors.
Pardue eventually accomplished both of those goals, but his season got off to a rocky start at the three-mile Central Invitational on Aug. 27 in Woodstock. Pardue finished 12th overall and just fourth on the team in 17:12, 62 seconds behind Stickley and 73 seconds behind James Wood junior Ethan Pratt-Perez, the race champion.
Pardue felt awful long after the race was over, and he eventually found out it was because of an illness. Pardue was still working his way back from the illness at the Hood College High School Invitational on Sept. 3 in Frederick, Md. With a time of 16:50, he again finished well back of Pratt-Perez (16:13.7) and Stickley (16:24.9).
Two weeks later, at the adidas XC Challenge on Sept. 17 in Cary, N.C.. Pardue ran under 16 minutes in an official race for the first time and was the team’s fastest runner for the first time, recording a 15:39 that earned him 23rd place out of 295 runners.
It was a strong performance, but Pardue wasn’t satisfied. He had a 15:33 time trial during the summer, and he was hoping that day in North Carolina would be the one where he ran under 15:30.
“I didn’t get my goal,” Pardue said. “I thought I had more in me. I just felt, ‘I’m getting closer. I just have to keep working.’”
That would mark the first of four straight races in which Pardue went under 16 minutes.
One of the things that helped Pardue get to that point was his work with a physical therapist.
Mark Stickley annually holds a four-day camp for his team in the summer at Concord Retreat in Yellow Spring, W.Va., and this year he invited Eric Sampsell — owner of Sampsell Physical Therapy & Functional Wellness, which serves the Winchester area — to speak with the team. The physical therapist evaluated each of the runners, and it was evident that Pardue didn’t have optimum flexibility or mobility.
After that, Pardue started seeing Sampsell twice a week, focusing on stretching and strengthening his lower body, and he would also do the recommended exercises that Sampsell had him do at home. Mark Stickley said Pardue’s shins have bothered him in the past, but that became less of an issue because of his physical therapy sessions.
“[Sampsell’s] really helped me with staying injury-free,” Pardue said. “He’s a great guy.”
Another thing that helped Pardue was having Stickley as a teammate.
“To have someone who I think is just as good as me, and to run with him every single day, and for us to push each other, it’s great,” Pardue said. “We butt heads occasionally on splits in a workout, nothing serious, but I love training with him every day. He’s a great guy who brings a lot of energy to the team. He pushes me so hard, and without him I don’t think I’d be where I am.”
The last of the four straight sub-16 races saw Pardue run a 15:10 and Stickley a 15:16 at the MileStat.com XC Invitational on Oct. 15 at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville. Mark Stickley thought running in the 15:30s was a reasonable goal tor those runners this season, so for them to run that fast far exceeded his expectations.
“That was an amazing meet,” Pardue said. “I went out blazing fast with the top group. I think the first mile was a 4:38. I just pushed the entire race.”
It doesn’t get much better for a runner to set a PR, and it doesn’t get much worse than running a race you don’t finish. At the Class 4 Northwestern District on Oct. 22 at Millbrook’s Third Battle of Winchester course, Pardue stepped in a hole 2.25 miles in, and his injury ended his race.
“I just really felt like our season was going to go up in smoke. I was thinking, ‘Can we really make it out of the region meet without Will?” said Mark Stickley, whose entire team qualified for regionals after winning the district meet.
Mark Stickley said Dr. Jack Ubert of Creekside Chiropractic in Winchester was at the meet as a fan, and he started helping Pardue right away, taking an X-ray and providing treatment. For the rest of the weekend Pardue applied ice and kept his ankle elevated. Two days after the meet, he felt good after taking his brace off. Three days after the meet, he was back running, and he looked strong right away.
“I kept building up really quickly, and a couple days before regionals I was like, ‘Coach, I think I can run. I’m feeling great,’” Pardue said.
It showed at Morven Park in Leesburg. He recorded a time of 15:22 to finish only behind Stickley’s 15:15 (and beat Pratt-Perez and Millbrook’s Nick Hayden by 8 and 11 seconds, respectively). He delivered multiple screams upon crossing the finish line, including a “LET”S GO!” to Garrett Stickley. Handley not only qualified for the state meet, but the Judges handily beat runner-up Tuscarora by 18 points.
“I was really happy to obviously win as a team,” Pardue said. “And to beat Ethan and Nick, who are both really great runners, it did feel pretty good.
“I didn’t race the smartest. I went out with Garrett and Ethan, and then I kind of dropped back, and I was behind them for most of the race. But at the end, I was just feeling great, and I put a move on. I wish I could have beaten Garrett, but we’re teammates at the end of the day, and to go 1 and 2, it felt great.”
For the longest time, Pardue was feeling lousy in the Class 4 meet at Oatlands in Leesburg. But he passed four or five runners in the last half-mile, and his sprint at the end resulted in him finishing just ahead of Stickley at the finish line.
Someone yelled that was it time for Pardue to go after he finished climbing the large hill leading up to the 2.5-mile mark, and that spurred him.
“[I thought], ‘I’ve got to dig deep here. I’ve got to try and do my best to get us the points we need,’” Pardue said. “I just went, and it hurt a lot. But I needed to try and do it for my team.”
Both Pardue and Garrett Stickley were both hoping to finish higher so the Judges could win the team title — Blacksburg scored 64 points to Handley’s 71 — but accomplishing things that hadn’t been done at Handley in nearly 30 years is something Pardue won’t forget. With nine state titles, the Judges have a rich cross country tradition.
“We worked really hard,” Pardue said. “Everyone brings great energy to the team. Everyone’s friendly. Everyone’s kind. It’s just such a great atmosphere to be in. It’s something special how the team bonded.”
Mark Stickley said Pardue definitely turned in a special season.
“He’s a great kid and a great asset to the team,” Mark Stickley said. “He’s serious now. He’s so different from the kid that was running club cross country [in 2020]. He wants to be out there, he works hard, he’ll do what you tell him, he’s motivated, and he’s a talented kid. He’s got everything he needs to be successful.”
