On Nov. 16, Sherando junior James Harris had the opportunity to bask in the glory of the first all-state medal of his career.
That wasn’t the only thing on his mind that day as he stood about 20 yards from the finish line at Great Meadow in The Plains. After all, the 2020 state meet was only about 365 days away.
“Next year, I think my training is going to be a lot better than this year,” said Harris that day. “I’m going to go up in mileage, hopefully bring along my teammates to the state meet, and go for the [individual] state title.
“I’m not satisfied with what I have. I really want the state title next year so I can show people that [a] Sherando [runner] can come down here, outkick [Loudoun] Valley and win a state title.”
Even with the heavy losses to graduation the Vikings will experience, Harris knows it’s going to take a lot of work to make something like that happen. But his ambitious and determined nature is a big part of why he’s The Winchester Star Boys’ Runner of the Year for the second straight season.
Harris won four meet titles during the regular season and was the area’s fastest runner at every postseason meet, culminating with his 12th-place finish at the Class 4 state meet.
Harris actually led the state race after the first mile — he was also in first at that juncture the previous week in the Region 4C meet, another race that featured national power and five-time defending Class 4 state champion Loudoun Valley — but again his sizzling pace was much too hard to maintain. Harris ran the first mile in 4:50 at Great Meadow.
Still, Harris’ time of 16 minutes and 13 seconds was nearly a full minute faster than what he ran the previous year at the state meet when he placed 25th in 17:11.
Sherando coach Megan Roberts said the fact that Harris started talking about 2020 that day was great to hear.
“That’s the kind of attitude you want to see from those kids,” said Roberts of her two-year captain. “That’s what makes great runners. When you have someone creating a vision like that, that’s what helps build a team and a program into something bigger.”
One of the things that helped Harris to his stellar cross country season was his decision to run track for the first time.
Roberts said Harris came into the cross country season with a lot more endurance because he wasn’t starting from scratch with his training, which was the case last year.
Harris said the decision to run track also helped with his speed. He qualified for the Class 4 state indoor meet in the 3,200 and 4x800 and also found time to occasionally compete for the track team in the spring even while holding down the starting shortstop position on the baseball team.
Harris said the mileage plan laid out for him in cross country also helped him excel. Harris — who ran 35-40 miles per week last year — varied his weekly regimen depending on how he felt. If he ran 40 miles one week, he might run 45 the next week, then go back down to 40. Harris said that kept him fresher throughout the season.
The one thing that didn’t change in Harris’ routine was his attitude toward hills.
“Kind of a goal on a daily basis was, anytime he reached a hill, on any kind of run, he attacked that hill,” Roberts said. “It became second nature to him. I think that really benefited him.”
Harris’ first victory of the year came at the Chancellor Invitational in Fredericksburg on Sept. 7 in Harris’ second meet of the season. Harris won by 3.5 seconds with a time of 17:06.5 in the “A” race of the competition, this after capturing the “B” race by 37 seconds in a time of 18:08 as a sophomore.
Not surprisingly, Harris grabbed the lead early in the race. Harris followed with even more convincing wins at the Stonewall Jackson Invitational on Sept. 28 (17:29 to win by 41 seconds), the Blue Ridge Invitational on Oct. 5 (16:44 to win by 12 seconds) and the City-County meet on Oct. 8 to win by 28 seconds.
A bigger highlight than all of those wins came at Millbrook’s Third Battle Invitational on Oct. 19. Harris’ goal going into the meet was to run under 16 minutes for the first time in his career, and he recorded a time of 15:57.3 to place seventh. One year earlier, Harris placed 36th in 16:27 at that meet.
“The week of the race I was asking the coaches what things I needed to do to break 16,” Harris said. “During workouts that week I felt strong and I picked up the pace. That helped me a lot.”
Harris went out quickly and paced himself behind a couple of runners who passed him around the first-mile marker.
Harris had a disappointing performance at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet at Fairview Park in Woodstock, taking second behind Liberty’s Sam Rodman. Harris said his legs gave out on him after about 2.4 miles, and he lost by 13 seconds.
The only benefit of that loss is that it made Harris particularly hungry to excel at the Region 4C meet at Kernstown Battlefield. Harris said he had no intention of losing to Rodman for the second straight week on a course that favored his strengths.
“I knew I was good on hills and he wasn’t that strong on hills,” Harris said. “Staying up with Valley pushed me a lot during the race.”
Harris took fifth in 16:23.5 and was the fastest non-Loudoun Valley runner.
At the state meet, Harris fell back again after another strong start, but his resilience and determination helped him when he was in danger of not earning all-state status (top 15) two miles into the race.
“My coach told me to make a surge at the hill at the start of the third mile, and I kind of picked people off one by one,” Harris said. “I think I passed six kids in the final mile.”
Unfortunately for Harris, he did not have any of his teammates accompany him to the state meet. An injury to Ty Waits and an illness for Ty’s brother Luke Waits hurt the team in postseason, but Harris is excited about the potential for next year’s team. Four of the team’s five fastest runners based on PRs will return, and Harris said a few runners who placed high at the inaugural middle school state championships will be enrolling at Sherando.
There’s a lot of time between now and August, but Harris is eager to set the tone for his team.
Based on what took place at the state meet, Harris’ goal of a state title isn’t far-fetched. The Vikings figure to reload, but their top five runners at the state meet were all seniors. Louisa County’s Branden Wood (15:53) was the only underclassmen to beat Harris by more than six seconds. Harris will have to continue to watch out for Rodman, a fellow junior who avenged his region defeat to Harris by taking 10th at the state meet.
“I’m looking to do 50 miles a week next year,” Harris said. “I might have to do more steady runs and not push the pace as much as I usually do.”
While Harris’ starts at the region and state meets were entertaining, Roberts would rather not see Harris start with any more 4:50 opening miles.
“We talked about maybe not going out as fast as he did in the regional and state meet,” Roberts said. “I wouldn’t say it was a huge detriment to those races because he’s tough and he can hold on, but I think being a little more conservative at the beginning would pay off at the end. That might be something we work on for next year.
“But as far as his work ethic, heart, spirit and leadership, I can’t ask for anything more from him. He’s a great kid to have.”
