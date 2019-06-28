Payne Bauer
Sherando — Junior
FOOTBALL: The Winchester Star Defensive Player of the Year. The linebacker was a Class 4 all-state first-team selection. Named the Class 4 Northwestern District Defensive Player of the Year and Region 4C Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Tied for second in the area with 106 tackles, with 36 of those going for losses. Second in the area with 7.5 sacks. Recovered two fumbles and forced one. On offense, the fullback had 12 carries for 70 yards (5.8 average) and 5 TDs and 2 catches for 25 yards.
BASEBALL: The outfielder tied for second in the area with a .439 average. Scored an-area leading 30 runs and drove in 21. Had a .636 slugging percentage. Was a first-team Class 4 All-Northwestern District, All-Region 4C and Class 4 All-State selection.
Colby Childs
Clarke County — Junior
BASEBALL: The shortstop compiled a .403 batting average and led the area by belting six homers. Drove in 22 and scored 26 runs. As a pitcher went 5-2 with 49 strikeouts in 37.2 innings. Was a first-team All-Bull Run and All-Region 2B selection.
FOOTBALL: The quarterback completed 75 of 120 passes for 1,016 yards, 12 touchdowns and 1 interception and rushed for 166 yards and 1 TD. Bull Run District 2nd team as an all-purpose selection.
BASKETBALL: The guard averaged 8.7 points and made 50.3 percent of his field goals (78 of 155) and 31 percent of his 3-pointers (18 of 58). All-Area 3rd team.
Kevin Curry
Handley — Senior
FOOTBALL: As a wide receiver on offense, was a first-team Class 4 All-Northwestern District selection and a second-team All-Region 4C pick. Led the area in catches (60), receiving yards (1,031) and receiving touchdowns (13). Was fourth in scoring with 94 points. Also a defensive back, Curry was selected to the all-district and all-region first teams. Tied for the area lead with four interceptions and took back one for a touchdown. Had 39 tackles. Will play at NCAA Division I James Madison as a wide receiver.
BASKETBALL: The Winchester Star Player of the Year. The guard/forward was third in the area in scoring (12.4), first in steals (2.4), second in field goal percentage (.565, 108 of 191), third in 3-point shooting (.378, 14 of 37), ninth in rebounds (5.2) and fifth in blocks (0.6). He was a first-team Class 4 All-Northwestern District and first-team All-Region 4C selection.
Tyson Long
Handley — Senior
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Class 4 state champion in high jump. Posted area’s best mark in HJ (6-6.25). Region 4C: 1st in HJ. Class 4 NWD: 1st in HJ. Placed 3rd in HJ in Emerging Elite division at New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
BASKETBALL: An excellent defender, the guard averaged 9.2 points per game for the Judges. He led the area in free throw percentage (.843, 43 of 51)) and was third in steals (2.0). He was a second-team Class 4 All-Northwestern District selection.
FOOTBALL: A defensive back, Long had 14 tackles and 2 interceptions.
Jalen Tyson
Millbrook — Senior
BASEBALL: The first baseman led the area with a .441 batting average. Was third in the area with 25 RBIs and belted two homers. Went 2-0 on the mound without allowing an earned run in 11.2 innings. Was a first-team Class 4 All-Northwestern District and All-Region 4C selection. To play at NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus.
BASKETBALL: The center led the area in scoring (15.5), was third in rebounding (7.9) and fourth in shooting percentage (.541, 133 of 246). He was a first-team Class 4 All-Northwestern District and All-Region 4C selection.
FOOTBALL: Went out for the team for the first time in high school and played tight end on a team that averaged 39.6 points and 377 yards per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.