Cordell Broy
Clarke County — Senior
FOOTBALL: As a defensive back, Broy tied for second in the area with four interceptions and had 10 pass breakups and 27 tackles. Bull Run District Defensive Player of the Year and First Team Class 2 state, Region 2B, BRD and All-Area for defense. As a punt returner, Broy returned 10 for an average of 29.6 yards and scored two touchdowns. Class 2 Second Team and Region 2B, Bull Run and All-Area First Team. As a running back, Broy had 45 carries for 358 yards (8.0 average) and six TDs, and two TD receptions. Second Team BRD and All-Area. Broy also had six kickoff returns for 114 yards (19.0 average). First Team Region 2B and BRD.
BASEBALL: Had a .478 batting average (32-for-67, first in area), scored 21 runs (ninth), drove in 21 (tied for fourth), had a .568 on-base percentage (first) and swiped 23 bases (tied for second). First Team Bull Run District, Region 2B and All-Area. Second Team All-State.
BASKETBALL: Broy ranked 10th in the area in scoring (10.1 points per game), fourth in rebounds (6.4), tied for seventh in steals (1.5) and ranked second in blocks (1.1). Second Team Region 2B, Bull Run District and All-Area.
Jacob Duffy
Handley — Senior
FOOTBALL: A wide receiver, Duffy averaged an area-best 28.2 yards on his 28 catches (790 yards) and tied for the area lead with nine touchdown catches. First Team All-Area and Second Team Class 4 Northwestern District. Duffy had two interceptions and one forced fumble as a defensive back.
BASEBALL: An outfielder, Duffy ranked eighth in the area in batting average (.364, 20-for-55). He also had a .446 on-base percentage, 11 RBIs, 12 runs and 8 stolen bases. Second Team Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Area.
BASKETBALL: Duffy ranked ninth in the area in scoring (10.6 points per game) and third in steals (2.0). Second Team Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Area.
TRACK & FIELD: Duffy ran on the area’s fastest 4x100 team (42.99 seconds). Region 4C: 14th in 100 and 200. Class 4 Northwestern District: 2nd in 100 (11.38) and 4th in 200. Had a season-best of 23.70 in the 200.
Ryan King
James Wood — Senior
SOCCER: King had 5 goals and 6 assists. Class 4 Northwestern District Co-Player of the Year and Region 4C, C4 NWD and All-Area First Team.
FOOTBALL: A defensive back, King led the area with six interceptions and was third with 111 tackles. Was a First Team Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Area selection and a Second Team pick in Region 4C. As a wide receiver, ranked third in the area in receptions (42) and fifth in yards (508) for a 12.1 yard average and three TDs. Honorable Mention All-District and All-Area. On special teams, King returned five kickoffs for 116 yards (23.2 average) and 1 TD and six kickoffs for 102 yards (17.0 average).
Matt Sipe
Clarke County — Junior
FOOTBALL: A quarterback, Sipe rushed 75 times for 463 yards (6.2 average) and 4 TDs. Completed 25 of 57 passes for 356 yards, 5 TDs and 3 interceptions. Second Team Region 2B, Bull Run and All-Area. Had two interceptions and eight tackles as a defensive back.
BASEBALL: A shortstop, Sipe ranked fourth in the area in batting average (29-for-71) and on-base percentage (.500), tied for sixth in runs (22) and had 10 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Second Team Region 2B and All-Area and First Team Bull Run District.
BASKETBALL: Sipe tied for sixth in the area in scoring (11.5 points per game) and eighth in assists (1.6). Honorable Mention All-Area.
Aydan Willis
Sherando — Senior
FOOTBALL: A linebacker, Wiliis was the area’s leader with 145 tackles, including 27 for losses, and added 2.5 sacks. First Team Class 4 Northwestern District, Region 4C and All-Area. As a running back, Willis rushed 52 times for 199 yards (3.8 average) and 7 touchdowns. Will play at University of Virginia at Wise.
WRESTLING: Willis (26-5) placed 2nd in the Class 4 state tournament at 220 pounds. Won the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments. Had 16 pins.
