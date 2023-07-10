Cal Beckett
Clarke County — Junior
SOCCER: Beckett ranked second in the area with 25 goals and ranked third with 12 assists. Class 2 All-State, Region 2B and Bull Run District First Team. Bull Run Player of the Year.
CROSS COUNTRY: Beckett placed fourth in Class 2 (16:47.25, season PR, All-State) and second in Region 2B (16:32, three miles, All-Region).
Detric Brown
Millbrook — Senior
FOOTBALL: In the Pioneers’ new single wing, the quarterback rushed for 791 yards and 19 TDs and passed for 1,068 yards and 4 scores. Was an Honorable Mention Class 4 Northwestern District selection on offense. As a cornerback, Brown had 26 tackles (17 solo), tied for the team lead with five pass breakups and had three forced fumbles. Second Team All-District on defense. Will play for Randolph-Macon College as a quarterback.
BASKETBALL: Brown averaged 10.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor. First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District and Second Team All-Region 4C.
TRACK & FIELD: Brown placed ninth at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet in the long jump with a mark of 19-1.75.
Chris LeBlanc
Clarke County — Senior
FOOTBALL: As a kicker, LeBlanc was good on 2 of 4 field goals (hitting from 43 and 35 yards) and 29 of 33 PATs. Was a First Team All-Bull Run selection and a Second Team All-Region 2B pick. As a punter, LeBlanc Led the area by more than five yards with a 37.6 average, recording 1,316 yards on 35 attempts. LeBlanc had a 64-yard punt against Lightridge. Was a Second Team All-State, First Team All-Region 2B and First Team All-Bull Run District selection. Will play for Shenandoah University.
SOCCER: LeBlanc led the area with 28 goals and ranked second with 13 assists. Class 2 All-State and Region 2B First Team. Bull Run District Second Team.
Jared Neal
James Wood — Senior
BASEBALL: A first baseman, Neal led the Colonels with a .380 batting average, 17 RBIs and a .482 on-base percentage. Was a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team Region 4C pick.
FOOTBALL: The quarterback completed 137 of 250 passes for 1,423 yards, 12 TDs and 14 interceptions. He was an Honorable Mention Class 4 Northwestern District selection. Will play for Shenandoah University.
BASKETBALL: Neal averaged 6.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
AJ Santiago
Sherando — Senior
FOOTBALL: Santiago led the area with 1,113 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches. Had 48 receptions. As a cornerback, Santiago recorded 39 tackles, picked off three passes and broke up seven. Was a First Team All-Region 4C and First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection for offense and defense. As a punt returner, Santiago was a First Team All-District and Second Team All-Region pick. Returned seven punts for a 15.4 average. Was a First Team All-District and a Second Team All-Region selection. Had nine kickoff returns for 213 yards, a 23.7 average, and 1 touchdown. Will play for Bridgewater.
TRACK & FIELD: Class 4 state meet: 12th in long jump. Posted area’s best mark in triple jump (43-6); No. 2 in LJ (21-4). Region 4C: 3rd in LJ, 10th in TJ and 11th in 100. Class 4 NWD: 1st in LJ, 2nd in TJ, 4th in 100.
