Boys' Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Handley's Garrett Stickley

Garrett Stickley had a 2022 outdoor track season that most sophomores would take in a heartbeat.
At the Class 4 state meet, Stickley beat his personal record by seven seconds to place 14th in the 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, 41.37 seconds. Of the 13 people who finished in front of him, 10 of them were seniors or juniors and just three were sophomores.
Fast forward one year, and Stickley was moving ahead a heck of a lot faster as a junior. On June 3, Stickley recorded the second-fastest 3,200 time in outdoor state competition for all six of the Virginia High School League’s classifications.
It just so happened that Blacksburg senior Conner Rutherford is also in Class 4 and ran the fastest time. But Stickley led the race for 3,050 meters and finished in 9:09.13 to join Rutherford in breaking the state meet record in Class 4 (an era that began in 2014) of 9:09.19 set in 2018.
Stickley’s performance showed the power of more training, and eating a lot more food — the former wrestler weighed 20 more pounds as a junior than he did as a sophomore. Stickley’s 3,200 success this year is also the main reason why he’s The Winchester Star Boys’ Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Stickley was one of just two area athletes to earn silver medals in state competition and was one of just four people to rank in the area’s top three in at least three individual events this spring.
Stickley’s fastest 3,200 time — which was also the area’s best time — was a 9:08.23 that he recorded when he took seventh at the prestigious Dogwood Track Classic held May 5-6 at the University of Virginia. Stickley ranked third in the area in the 1,600 (4:19.94; more than seven seconds faster than his best sophomore time) and placed 10th at the Class 4 meet in the event, and he was also third in the area in the 800 (1:59.89).
Handley coach Mike McKiernan said Stickley’s focused and determined approach certainly played a role in helping him excel.
“If a workout calls for 45 seconds rest, it’s 45 seconds rest,” McKiernan said. “If it calls for a minute and a half, it’s a minute and a half. If he’s doing 1,000s and you ask for [two minutes and 50 seconds] for each 1,000, he will nail it and be right on it.
“He’s not afraid of pain. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to get better. He follows the plan and sticks to the plan. And he wound up with a lot of excellent, excellent performances.”
When it comes to the details of running, Stickley has certainly had a pretty good resource to show him the ropes.
Stickley is the son of Mark Stickley. A Virginia Tech All-American and Hall of Famer and U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier as a distance runner, Stickley has been Handley’s head cross country coach for 20 years, serves as the meet director for the Loudoun Street Mile and owns the Runners’ Retreat shoe store.
As a result, Garrett Stickley has been competing in events like the Loudoun Street Mile and Bloomin’ Mile since he was 6. Stickley said he felt some pressure when he was younger because of his father’s running reputation, but that’s no longer the case. He’s grown significantly as a runner, and he’s motivated by his own goals.
While Stickley has been competing in races for “as long as I can remember,” his joy for running has grown significantly since he entered high school.
“There’s a community of people who also love to run and I can run with, so it’s starting to become more fun and part of my life more and more,” Stickley said.
Though Stickley has plenty of self-motivation, he’s certainly had some people in his life who have helped push him to improve.
One is his brother Ryan, a 2022 Handley graduate who excelled in cross country and was a two-time All-State runner in the 400.
“We were really competitive against each other,” Garrett said. “He always used to be so much faster than me. So it was really big for me my freshman year in cross country season where I actually beat him in a couple of races or was right next to him. I always strived to be like him when I run, so he helped push me to get faster.”
Stickley also has a current teammate who pushes him in fellow junior Will Pardue. The duo was almost inseparable during cross country season — Pardue was just a step ahead at the finish line when they finished seventh and eighth, respectively at the Class 4 meet — and they were the top two finishers in the 3,200 at the Class 4 indoor state meet held Feb. 27-28 at Liberty University. Pardue — whose top 3,200 time in the spring (9:09.11) was just behind Stickley’s — won with a time of 9:17.55 while Stickley was second in 9:22.27.
“I really think it’s a back-and-forth relationship,” Stickley said. “We’re really equal when we run. I think of him just as good as myself, and I think he thinks of me just as good as himself. There’s two No. 1s on Handley, because you don’t know who’s going to win the race. It motivates us, because if one is doing really well, obviously the other wants to push himself to be up with the other one.”
The 5-foot-10 Stickley closed out February of 2023 feeling good from both results and a physical standpoints.
At the end of February in 2022, Stickley was coming off an excellent wrestling campaign in which he qualified for the region tournament and compiled a record of 21-7 at 113 pounds, but he had a different winter training experience than Pardue and 2022 Handley graduate Nico Schianchi, each of whom ran indoor track and would go on to earn All-State honors in outdoor track in the 3,200 in the spring by placing in the top eight.
Stickley was excellent as a sophomore, but he knew he needed to make a significant change in order to be exceptional as a junior.
“Sophomore track season didn’t really go as I planned,” Stickley said. “Sophomore year, doing wrestling and taking my focus away from running really hurt me in outdoor track. If I wanted to do really well in track, I had to focus all my attention on it.
“One thing about this junior year is that I got to eat a whole lot more during indoor track season, because I wasn’t having to cut [weight]. That was a good part of quitting wrestling, but it was a little hard to give up wrestling.”
Stickley’s indoor state meet gave him confidence to do well in the outdoor season, and it showed.
Stickley and Pardue participated in the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, and they led the 3,000 at one point during the first few laps, showing Stickley he could set a fast pace against a strong field. Stickley eventually finished 10th out of 25 runners in 8:41.19 in rainy weather.
The next weekend, Stickley finished seventh out of 77 runners at the Dogwood Classic with his personal-record time. After reviewing it, Stickley gained more confidence because he saw he had room to improve.
McKiernan also was impressed by what Stickley did at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet at James Wood. Everyone in the field had fallen well behind Stickley by the end of the second lap. But wearing training shoes on a windy day with no one pushing him, Stickley still recorded a 9:18.74. He won by almost 29 seconds.
Stickley’s speed was impressive this year. Stickley said McKiernan put him through drills to make him faster over shorter distances. When Stickley ran his 1,600 personal record (4:19.94) at the Northern Virginia Invitational on April 15 at South Lakes High School, McKiernan said the junior expressed excitement over outrunning multiple people down the stretch en route to taking fourth.
Two weeks before the district meet, McKiernan said Stickley did eight 400-meter runs at 66-67-second pace with 45 seconds of rest in between.
Without any rest between laps, Stickley’s final 400 in the 3,200 at the Class 4 meet was even faster than that — a stellar 1:05.7 that was his fastest lap of the entire event. But Rutherford ran a sizzling 59.6-second final 400 to pass him.
On that final lap, Rutherford was forced to run nearly eight seconds faster than on any of his previous laps because of Stickley’s pace. McKiernan noted the three fastest times of all six classifications came from Class 4.
“He knew going in that Conner and some of the other guys had a heck of a kick, so he needed to get out in front, make the pace honest, and make it hurt,” McKiernan said. “And he did.”
As good as Stickley’s last 400 was, he’s intent on closing races stronger in the future. Stickley lamented that he couldn’t move as quickly as Rutherford did over the final 400, and it’s clear he never wants something like that to happen again.
Rutherford was also the Class 4 state cross country champion this year, and with Rutherford heading off to the University of Georgia next year, Stickley wants to succeed him as Class 4’s distance king.
“[State champion], that’s the goal, not just in track but in cross country,” Stickley said. “Now I know what I need to do. Last year, I didn’t know I needed to be up there and pushing [the pace]. This year, that showed me that that’s my style of running. I need to be up there and pushing.”
