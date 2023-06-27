Brad Symons is The Winchester Star Boys’ Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year after guiding the Warriors to second place at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet behind Fauquier.
The Warriors scored 142 points at the district meet, just five behind the Falcons’ 147. Fauquier’s total was boosted by recording 27 points in the pole vault (Frederick County schools do not participate in the pole vault.) Sherando scored points in every event except the pole vault and 300-meter hurdles at the district meet.
The Warriors had the best local finish at the Apple Blossom Invitational at James Wood, taking second in the 17-team event that features all five local schools. Sherando also placed sixth in Region 4C and had two All-State performers in sophomores Noah Harris (third in the high jump) and Micah Carlson (fifth in the discus).
An assistant coach for the boys’ basketball team, Symons was hired as head track coach in February.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Symons: I didn’t have much of a preseason expectation because I got the job right when the season started. The expectations came from the coaching staff — Coach [Ryan] Whittle, Coach [Cory] Carlson, Coach [Megan] Roberts and Coach [Becky] McGraw. This isn’t my award, this is a staff award. It takes all five of us getting this done. The boys, we thought we could make some noise in the district, and our main goal was to win the district.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
Symons: We had unselfish kids that would do anything for the team. [Senior] AJ [Santiago] would do anything for us. It was his first year running track, and whenever we needed someone on a relay he would be the first person to step up. [Sophomore] Micah [Carlson] and [seniors] Jayden Patten and [Josh] Metz would go anywhere we needed them. [Junior] Brady [Hamilton], halfway through the season we put him in the 400, and that kind of opened our eyes. When I first came in, he was supposed to be a hurdler, and we changed that real quick once we saw what he could do in the sprints. A lot of it was them coming together and competing and believing, ‘We could do this.’
Q. Any particular meets that you thought were significantly important in the team’s development?
Symons: The first one was the Strasburg meet. (At the Ram Country Invitational on March 31, the Warriors won with 128 points, more than twice as many as runner-up Loudoun County in the 21-school meet). That’s the first big meet that we have. We won that one, and the kids believed we had a lot of potential. The meet that really stood out was at Woodgrove (the Wolverine Classic Track Invitational, which featured 17 schools.). We got second [behind Class 5 Woodgrove], and there was some other really good competition from the Loudoun County teams. That opened our eyes and showed we could really compete.
Q. What was your most difficult moment?
Symons: I guess I would say states. You always want to be the last one winning, but everyone can’t be. There’s only one winner at states. I’m not saying they didn’t try, but we just didn’t perform like I think we’re capable of performing. Like in every sport, sometimes you have an off day.
Q. What were your most memorable moments?
Symons: I would say the district meet [at James Wood]. Our guys really put it out there and really did well in all phases. We need to do well in the field events, and we did. And our sprinters, middle distance and distance runners did well. Districts was bittersweet, because we won that day. Not having the pole vault killed us. (Sherando scored the most points at James Wood on May 19. The pole vault took place the day before at Handley.) But I was really pleased with the way guys competed.
