Patrick Casey is The Winchester Star Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year for the first time since taking over the Eagles’ program in 2017.
Casey was named the Class 2 Coach of the Year after guiding the Eagles to their first state title since 2006. After losing in the 2021 state semifinals, Clarke County went 24-0 en route to winning the Bull Run District (14-0 regular-season record), Region 2B and Class 2 titles, outscoring its opponents by an incredible 163-8. The Eagles posted 19 shutouts and scored at least three goals in every game but one, a 2-0 victory over Central on April 8 in the fourth game of the season. Clarke County ended its season with a 3-2 win over Glenvar in the Class 2 title game.
The Eagles had seven players with at least nine goals and nine assists and had seven players earn Class 2 All-State honors. Senior forward Caleb Neiman was named the Player of the Year, and he was joined on the First Team by senior midfielder Menes Ajyeman, senior defender Jesus Ramirez, sophomore defender Joe Ziercher and junior forward Leo Morris. Junior forward Chris LeBlanc and sophomore midfielder Charlie Frame were named to the Second Team.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Casey: In our preseason plan, our goal at the end of the year was to make it one step further than we did last year and get into the state final. The expectations were high, and there was a lot of excitement and a lot of relief when we finished it this year, because we did put so much pressure on ourselves, especially toward the end, to finish it. I couldn’t really ask for anything more. It was a fantastic season.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
Casey: The camaraderie amongst the boys was fantastic. Their work ethic and attitude ... they came to work every day at practice. They wanted to be there. They were asking for more every day. They wanted to continue to push and make themselves better, and make themselves better as a team. Their work ethic and their drive and their motivation stood out amongst almost any other group that we’ve had.
Q. Any particular games that you thought were significantly important in the team’s development?
Casey: During the regular season, both games against Madison County (7-0 and 3-0) were really tough. We got a different look against them. They were physical. They pushed high [up the field] and gave us a run for our money in the first half. Both of the Central games (2-0 and 3-0) were also really tough. They gave us some different looks. I think coming through in those games was very important in preparing us for the postseason. Last year we kind of ran through the district without much resistance at all, and this year, all the teams in the district were better. I think Waynesboro away (a 10-2 win), to handle business like we did against a Class 3 school (to improve to 11-0), I think really solidified our intentions for the rest of the season.
Q. What was the most difficult aspect?
Casey: The most difficult part was being blessed with too many guys who could start. Every week, coming up with an 11 to play when we knew that 14 or 15 guys deserved to start, and trying to communicate that with the boys and let them know that we see what they’re doing and we appreciate it, and they are doing the right thing, but this time was [another player’s] time, was really challenging for us as coaches. This was the hardest year I’ve had with that, because we just had so many guys who deserved to play and not enough spaces on the field. We had 22 guys that were eagerly awaiting their chance and working hard in practice.
Q. What were your most memorable moments?
Casey: The home game against Bruton, that halftime was crucial for the rest of the postseason run. (In the Class 2 quarterfinals; Clarke County won 3-0 after the game was tied 0-0 at halftime.) We had some issues at halftime that needed to be addressed with the way that the boys were playing, and they really took it to heart. We came out in the second half and we played much better, and we took that mentality into the last two games (a 3-2 win over Radford in the semis, and the final win over Glenvar). Those are two unforgettable games. Against Radford we dominated the run of play, and outside of the set pieces that they scored on, we were really pleased. Against Glenvar, we came out and got punched in the mouth early on. That was a wake up call. But to have the response that they did and pick each other up as a team, and to work hard for each other, and to finish that game, was incredible.
Q. What are your expectations for next year? (Clarke loses six seniors but returns seven All-Region selections among its 16 returners).
Casey: I think our goal is to win every game. We’ll take it one game at a time like we did this year, but we have so many young guys coming through. We’re obviously going to miss the seniors and their leadership, but the future is bright for Clarke County soccer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.