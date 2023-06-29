Patrick Casey is The Winchester Star Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year after guiding Clarke County to its second straight Class 2 state championship game.
The Eagles lost 1-0 in the Class 2 final to Glenvar for their only defeat in a 24-1 season. It was a rematch of last year’s title game that Clarke County won 3-2.
The Eagles won the Bull Run District regular-season and tournament titles and the Region 2B title en route to their third consecutive state tournament berth, where they beat Arcadia 4-2 in the quarterfinals and Radford 2-1 in the semifinals. Leo Morris scored twice in the last 12 minutes to break a 2-2 tie with Arcadia, and Oakley Staples and Leo Morris scored in the 60th and 63rd minutes to help Clarke County rally from 1-0 down against Radford.
Nine players for Clarke County earned All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District honors, and seven earned Virginia High School League Class 2 All-State honors. Six players were named to the VHSL First Team — senior forwards Morris and Chris LeBlanc, junior midfielders Cal Beckett and Charlie Frame, and defenders Ben Fulmer (senior) and Joe Ziercher (junior).
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Casey: For the most part, we met all the expectations. The kids did what they were supposed to, getting to that final game, and it was a really good championship game this year. The level was high. I thought the team responded well [during the season] when we needed to. We had a bunch of injuries throughout the year to key players. We had Leo out, we had Oakley out, Chris was out for a little while, and the kids did exceptionally well. This team played one more game, but they scored more goals than last year’s team did (163 to 162) and conceded the exact same number of goals (eight). To be able to improve in any measure is impressive because last year’s group was so good and broke so many records. This year’s team was even better than them in some regards. They just couldn’t quite get over the line there at the last stage, but I’m super proud of these guys.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
Casey: We had so much individual talent. It’s easy for people to see that Chris is getting a lot of goals, or Oakley’s getting a lot of goals. But they don’t see how hard these kids work for each other every day in practice, and how close they are, going to team dinners, that kind of stuff. For me, having a culture in our program that allows those kids to flourish while also being supportive of everybody, one through 20 on the roster, is something I’m really proud of.
Q. Any particular games that you thought were significantly important in the team’s development?
Casey: We played some close games against Madison in the regular season that pushed us (1-0 and 2-0), which was very different from last year. The Strasburg games were really competitive, and then once you get in the state tournament those games are always tough. The Arcadia game, for them to come back and make it 2-2 [in the 66th minute] and make it really challenging for us in the last few minutes, it was important for us to be able to get that experience before going down to Roanoke [for the state semis and final].
Q. What were your most memorable moments?
Casey: We played two fantastic games at Roanoke [College]. The second half against Radford was really strong, and then I thought we played a really strong 60 minutes against Glenvar, too. The Radford game, to go down 1-0 [10 minutes into the second half] was really challenging. They were an improved team from last year and gave us a really tough game. But the way that our guys responded was so impressive. I couldn’t be more proud of those guys in that game.
Q. Anything more you want to say about the state championship game?
Casey: The guys were obviously disappointed to lose that game, but it’s so hard to go back-to-back. [Glenvar was] much more prepared for us this year than they were last year. We knew that going in [winning] would be a harder thing to do. But for those guys, the character they showed at the end of that game, to stand there and applaud Glenvar when they were getting their medals, and to kind of lift each other up when they were down, is something I was proud of. I was really happy to see our guys standing up and showing that strong character that we see every day to everybody there who was watching.
