Northwestern District
Class 4
;Overall;District
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Fauquier;9;4;0;6;4;0
Kettle Run;7;3;1;5;2;1
Millbrook;7;5;1;5;3;1
Handley;5;6;1;5;5;0
Sherando;4;6;1;4;3;1
Liberty;2;8;1;2;6;1
James Wood;4;8;0;2;6;0
Bull Run District
;Overall;District
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Clarke County;10;0;0;8;0;0
Strasburg;9;1;0;8;1;0
Madison County;6;2;0;5;2;0
Mountain View;4;5;1;3;5;1
East Rockingham;4;5;1;3;5;1
Luray;3;5;1;2;5;1
Central;3;6;1;2;6;1
Page County;0;10;0;0;8;0
Goals
;No.
Oakley Staples, Clarke;16
Cal Beckett, Clarke;11
Chris LeBlanc, Clarke;7
Will Demus, Millbrook;7
Charlie Frame, Clarke;6
Hamilton Lopez, Millbrook;6
Tyler Mallen, Millbrook;6
Brody Purtell, Sherando;6
Rohan Solanki, Clarke;5
Caden Mercer, Clarke;5
Seth Rakowski, Wood;5
Ramon Diaz-Guzman, Handley;5
Leo Morris, Clarke;5
John Mercer, Clarke;4
Logan Arthur, Millbrook;4
Joe Burton, Sherando;4
Owen Wade, Sherando;4
Assists
;No.
Cal Beckett, Clarke;8
Jackson Ellis, Clarke;7
Will Demus, Millbrook;6
Tristan Obert, Wood;6
Ben Fulmer, Clarke;6
Chris LeBlanc, Clarke;6
Tristan Obert, Wood;6
Timmy Hill, Sherando;5
Logan Arthur, Millbrook;5
Dash Fitzsimmons, Handley;4
Tyler Mallen, Millbrook;4
Christian Nixon, Millbrook;4
Oakley Staples, Clarke;4
Sam Frigaard, Wood;4
Ian Longo, Wood;4
Owen Wade, Sherando;4
Leo Morris, Clarke;3
German Hernandez-Sebastian, Millbrook;3
Burns Beckett, Clarke;3
Rohan Solanki, Clarke;3
Saves
;G;S;Avg.
Connor Sanders, Sherando;11;78;7.1
Owen Turnbull, Handley;6;42;7.0
Brandt Upson, Millbrook;11;75;6.8
Kyler Darlington, Clarke;9;17;1.9
Goals Allowed Average
;G;GA;SO;Avg.
Kyler Darlington, Clarke;9;0;9;0.00
Owen Turnbull, Handley;6;3;2;0.50
Brant Upson, Millbrook;11;13;4;1.18
Connor Sanders, Sherando;11;27;0;2.45
Note: All records and stats are through Tuesday. Statistics accumulated in the five games that Handley forfeited (March 21 vs. Kettle Run, March 23 vs. Liberty, March 28 vs. Fauquier, March 30 vs. Millbrook, April 4 vs. James Wood) have been removed. James Wood and Clarke County did not submit updated goalkeeper stats.
