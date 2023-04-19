Cal beckett headshot

Cal Beckett

Northwestern District

Class 4

;Overall;District

;W;L;T;W;L;T

Handley;7;1;2;7;0;1

Kettle Run;6;1;1;4;1;1 

Fauquier;6;4;0;4;4;0

Sherando;3;6;1;3;3;1

Millbrook;4;6;1;2;4;1

Liberty;1;6;2;1;4;2

James Wood;3;8;0;1;6;0

Bull Run District

;Overall;District

;W;L;T;W;L;T

Clarke County;9;0;0;7;0;0

Strasburg;7;1;0;6;1;0  

Madison County;6;2;0;5;2;0

Mountain View;4;3;1;3;3;1 

East Rockingham;3;3;1;2;3;1 

Central;3;5;1;2;5;1

Luray;3;5;1;2;5;1 

Page County;0;8;0;0;7;0

Goals

;No.

Oakley Staples, Clarke;15

Cal Beckett, Clarke;10 

Jag Fitzsimmons, Handley;8

Chris LeBlanc, Clarke;7   

Will Demus, Millbrook;7 

Charlie Frame, Clarke;6 

Hamilton Lopez, Millbrook;6

Tyler Mallen, Millbrook;6 

Brody Purtell, Sherando;5

Rohan Solanki, Clarke;5

Caden Mercer, Clarke;5   

Seth Rakowski, Wood;5

Ramon Diaz-Guzman, Handley;5   

John Mercer, Clarke;4  

Leo Morris, Clarke;4

Jonathan Romero, Handley;4  

Logan Arthur, Millbrook;4  

Assists

;No.

Dash Fitzsimmons, Handley;10 

Cal Beckett, Clarke;8

Tristan Obert, Wood;6  

Ben Fulmer, Clarke;6

Chris LeBlanc, Clarke;6

Tristan Obert, Wood;6 

Jackson Ellis, Clarke;6 

Will Demus, Millbrook;6

Tyler Mallen, Millbrook;4

Christian Nixon, Millbrook;4 

Oakley Staples, Clarke;4 

Sam Frigaard, Wood;4

Ian Longo, Wood;4

Jag Fitzsimmons, Handley;4   

Timmy Hill, Sherando;4 

Logan Arthur, Millbrook;4  

Leo Morris, Clarke;3

German Hernandez-Sebastian, Millbrook;3

Owen Wade, Sherando;3 

Burns Beckett, Clarke;3 

Rohan Solanki, Clarke;3 

Saves

;G;S;Avg.

Brandt Upson, Millbrook;10;72;7.2 

Owen Turnbull, Handley;9;61;6.8 

Connor Sanders, Sherando;10;67;6.7  

Sam Sherman, Wood;9;40;4.4

Kyler Darlington, Clarke;9;17;1.9  

Goals Allowed Average

;G;GA;SO;Avg.

Kyler Darlington, Clarke;9;0;9;0.00

Owen Turnbull, Handley;9;10;3;1.11 

Brant Upson, Millbrook;10;15;2;1.50 

Sam Sherman, Wood;9;23;2;2.56 

Connor Sanders, Sherando;10;22;0;2.20 

Note: All records and stats are through Tuesday.

