Northwestern District
Class 4
;Overall;District
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Handley;7;1;2;7;0;1
Kettle Run;6;1;1;4;1;1
Fauquier;6;4;0;4;4;0
Sherando;3;6;1;3;3;1
Millbrook;4;6;1;2;4;1
Liberty;1;6;2;1;4;2
James Wood;3;8;0;1;6;0
Bull Run District
;Overall;District
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Clarke County;9;0;0;7;0;0
Strasburg;7;1;0;6;1;0
Madison County;6;2;0;5;2;0
Mountain View;4;3;1;3;3;1
East Rockingham;3;3;1;2;3;1
Central;3;5;1;2;5;1
Luray;3;5;1;2;5;1
Page County;0;8;0;0;7;0
Goals
;No.
Oakley Staples, Clarke;15
Cal Beckett, Clarke;10
Jag Fitzsimmons, Handley;8
Chris LeBlanc, Clarke;7
Will Demus, Millbrook;7
Charlie Frame, Clarke;6
Hamilton Lopez, Millbrook;6
Tyler Mallen, Millbrook;6
Brody Purtell, Sherando;5
Rohan Solanki, Clarke;5
Caden Mercer, Clarke;5
Seth Rakowski, Wood;5
Ramon Diaz-Guzman, Handley;5
John Mercer, Clarke;4
Leo Morris, Clarke;4
Jonathan Romero, Handley;4
Logan Arthur, Millbrook;4
Assists
;No.
Dash Fitzsimmons, Handley;10
Cal Beckett, Clarke;8
Tristan Obert, Wood;6
Ben Fulmer, Clarke;6
Chris LeBlanc, Clarke;6
Tristan Obert, Wood;6
Jackson Ellis, Clarke;6
Will Demus, Millbrook;6
Tyler Mallen, Millbrook;4
Christian Nixon, Millbrook;4
Oakley Staples, Clarke;4
Sam Frigaard, Wood;4
Ian Longo, Wood;4
Jag Fitzsimmons, Handley;4
Timmy Hill, Sherando;4
Logan Arthur, Millbrook;4
Leo Morris, Clarke;3
German Hernandez-Sebastian, Millbrook;3
Owen Wade, Sherando;3
Burns Beckett, Clarke;3
Rohan Solanki, Clarke;3
Saves
;G;S;Avg.
Brandt Upson, Millbrook;10;72;7.2
Owen Turnbull, Handley;9;61;6.8
Connor Sanders, Sherando;10;67;6.7
Sam Sherman, Wood;9;40;4.4
Kyler Darlington, Clarke;9;17;1.9
Goals Allowed Average
;G;GA;SO;Avg.
Kyler Darlington, Clarke;9;0;9;0.00
Owen Turnbull, Handley;9;10;3;1.11
Brant Upson, Millbrook;10;15;2;1.50
Sam Sherman, Wood;9;23;2;2.56
Connor Sanders, Sherando;10;22;0;2.20
Note: All records and stats are through Tuesday.
