Northwestern District
Class 4
;Overall;District
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Fauquier;10;4;0;7;4;0
Sherando;6;6;2;6;3;1
Handley;7;6;1;6;5;0
Kettle Run;7;4;1;5;3;1
Millbrook;7;6;1;5;4;1
Liberty;3;9;1;3;7;1
James Wood;4;10;0;2;8;0
Bull Run District
;Overall;District
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Clarke County;11;0;0;9;0;0
Strasburg;11;1;0;9;1;0
Madison County;8;3;0;7;3;0
Mountain View;5;5;2;4;5;2
East Rockingham;5;5;1;4;5;1
Central;3;6;1;2;6;1
Luray;3;8;1;2;8;1
Page County;0;12;0;0;10;0
Goals
;No.
Oakley Staples, Clarke;16
Cal Beckett, Clarke;11
Will Demus, Millbrook;8
Chris LeBlanc, Clarke;7
Charlie Frame, Clarke;6
Hamilton Lopez, Millbrook;6
Tyler Mallen, Millbrook;6
Brody Purtell, Sherando;6
Seth Rakowski, Wood;6
Brandon Andrade, Wood;6
Leo Morris, Clarke;6
Rohan Solanki, Clarke;5
Caden Mercer, Clarke;5
Owen Wade, Sherando;5
Ramon Diaz-Guzman, Handley;5
John Mercer, Clarke;4
Logan Arthur, Millbrook;4
Joe Burton, Sherando;4
Anderson Argueta, Handley;4
Dash Fitzsimmons, Handley;4
Jackson Ellis, Clarke;4
Assists
;No.
Cal Beckett, Clarke;8
Jackson Ellis, Clarke;7
Will Demus, Millbrook;6
Tristan Obert, Wood;6
Ben Fulmer, Clarke;6
Chris LeBlanc, Clarke;6
Timmy Hill, Sherando;6
Logan Arthur, Millbrook;5
Dash Fitzsimmons, Handley;5
Jag Fitzsimmons, Handley;5
Oakley Staples, Clarke;5
Tyler Mallen, Millbrook;4
Christian Nixon, Millbrook;4
=Sam Frigaard, Wood;4
Ian Longo, Wood;4
Owen Wade, Sherando;4
Saves
;G;S;Avg.
Connor Sanders, Sherando;12;84;7.0
Owen Turnbull, Handley;7;48;6.9
Brandt Upson, Millbrook;12;77;6.4
Sam Sherman, Wood;9;40;4.4
Kyler Darlington, Clarke;11;22;2.0
Goals Allowed Average
;G;GA;SO;Avg.
Kyler Darlington, Clarke;11;1;10;0.09
Owen Turnbull, Handley;7;5;2;0.71
Brant Upson, Millbrook;12;15;4;1.25
Connor Sanders, Sherando;12;28;0;2.33
Sam Sherman, Wood;9;23;2;2.56
Note: All records and stats are through Tuesday. Statistics accumulated in the five games that Handley forfeited (March 21 vs. Kettle Run, March 23 vs. Liberty, March 28 vs. Fauquier, March 30 vs. Millbrook, April 4 vs. James Wood) have been removed.
