Northwestern District
Class 4
;Overall;District
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Fauquier;11;4;0;8;4;0
Handley;8;7;1;7;5;0
Sherando;6;7;2;6;4;1
Kettle Run;7;5;1;6;4;1
Millbrook;8;6;1;6;4;1
Liberty;3;10;1;3;8;1
James Wood;4;11;0;2;9;0
Bull Run District
;Overall;District
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Clarke County;13;0;0;11;0;0
Strasburg;12;2;0;10;2;0
Madison County;10;3;0;9;3;0
East Rockingham;7;5;1;5;5;1
Mountain View;5;7;2;4;7;2
Central;5;8;2;3;8;2
Luray;4;8;1;2;8;1
Page County;0;13;0;0;11;0
Goals
;No.
Oakley Staples, Clarke;20
Cal Beckett, Clarke;17
Will Demus, Millbrook;8
Chris LeBlanc, Clarke;8
Tyler Mallen, Millbrook;7
Charlie Frame, Clarke;6
Hamilton Lopez, Millbrook;6
Brody Purtell, Sherando;6
Seth Rakowski, Wood;6
Brandon Andrade, Wood;6
Leo Morris, Clarke;6
Ramon Diaz-Guzman, Handley;6
Rohan Solanki, Clarke;5
Caden Mercer, Clarke;5
Owen Wade, Sherando;5
Logan Arthur, Millbrook;5
Anderson Argueta, Handley;5
John Mercer, Clarke;4
Joe Burton, Sherando;4
Dash Fitzsimmons, Handley;4
Jackson Ellis, Clarke;4
Jag Fitzsimmons, Handley;4
Assists
;No.
Cal Beckett, Clarke;11
Chris LeBlanc, Clarke;8
Jackson Ellis, Clarke;7
Will Demus, Millbrook;6
Tristan Obert, Wood;6
Ben Fulmer, Clarke;6
Timmy Hill, Sherando;6
Dash Fitzsimmons, Handley;6
Jag Fitzsimmons, Handley;6
Oakley Staples, Clarke;6
Tyler Mallen, Millbrook;6
Logan Arthur, Millbrook;5
Rohan Solanki, Clarke;5
Christian Nixon, Millbrook;4
Sam Frigaard, Wood;4
Ian Longo, Wood;4
Owen Wade, Sherando;4
Saves
;G;S;Avg.
Connor Sanders, Sherando;13;89;6.8
Owen Turnbull, Handley;9;57;6.3
Brandt Upson, Millbrook;13;81;6.2
Sam Sherman, Wood;9;40;4.4
Kyler Darlington, Clarke;13;25;1.9
Goals Allowed Average
;G;GA;SO;Avg.
Kyler Darlington, Clarke;13;1;12;0.08
Owen Turnbull, Handley;9;10;3;1.11
Brant Upson, Millbrook;13;16;4;1.23
Connor Sanders, Sherando;13;32;0;2.46
Sam Sherman, Wood;9;23;2;2.56
Note: Stats and standings are through Tuesday. Statistics accumulated in the five games that Handley forfeited (March 21 vs. Kettle Run, March 23 vs. Liberty, March 28 vs. Fauquier, March 30 vs. Millbrook, April 4 vs. James Wood) have been removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.