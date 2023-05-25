Boys' Soccer Leaders
Goals
;No.
Cal Beckett, Clarke;23
Oakley Staples, Clarke;21
Chris LeBlanc, Clarke;20
Leo Morris, Clarke;11
Owen Wade, Sherando;9
Ian Waldner, Clarke;8
Ramon Diaz-Guzman, Handley;8
Will Demus, Millbrook;8
Tyler Mallen, Millbrook;8
Charlie Frame, Clarke;8
Brody Purtell, Sherando;8
Caden Mercer, Clarke;8
Joe Burton, Sherando;7
Jonathan Romero, Handley;6
Beckett Burns, Clarke;6
Hamilton Lopez, Millbrook;6
Seth Rakowski, Wood;6
Brandon Andrade, Wood;6
Logan Arthur, Millbrook;6
Rohan Solanki, Clarke;5
Anderson Argueta, Handley;5
John Mercer, Clarke;5
Dash Fitzsimmons, Handley;5
Jackson Ellis, Clarke;5
Jag Fitzsimmons, Handley;4
Sam Frigaard, Wood;4
Wesley Beiler, Clarke;4
Joe Ziercher, Clarke;4
Assists
;No.
Cal Beckett, Clarke;12
Chris LeBlanc, Clarke;10
Leo Morris, Clarke;10
Owen Wade, Sherando;9
Jackson Ellis, Clarke;8
Ben Fulmer, Clarke;8
Dash Fitzsimmons, Handley;8
Jag Fitzsimmons, Handley;8
Oakley Staples, Clarke;7
Tyler Mallen, Millbrook;6
Will Demus, Millbrook;6
Tristan Obert, Wood;6
Brody Purtell, Sherando;6
Ramon Diaz-Guzman, Handley;5
Timmy Hill, Sherando;5
Logan Arthur, Millbrook;5
Rohan Solanki, Clarke;5
Burns Beckett, Clarke;5
Wesley Beiler, Clarke;5
Christian Nixon, Millbrook;4
Sam Frigaard, Wood;4
Ian Longo, Wood;4
Joel Vasquez, Millbrook;4
Emmet Morris, Clarke;4
Saves
;G;S;Avg.
Colby Fields, Wood;8;65;8,1
Connor Sanders, Sherando;19;128;6.7
Owen Turnbull, Handley;12;78;6.5
Brandt Upson, Millbrook;15;90;6.0
Sam Sherman, Wood;9;40;4.4
Kyler Darlington, Clarke;18;33;1.8
Goals Allowed Average
;G;GA;SO;Avg.
Kyler Darlington, Clarke;18;3;15;0.17
Owen Turnbull, Handley;11;12;4;0.92
Brant Upson, Millbrook;15;22;4;1.46
Connor Sanders, Sherando;19;37;3;1.95
Sam Sherman, Wood;9;23;2;2.56
Colby Fields, Wood;8;27;0;3.38
Note: Stats and standings are through Wednesday. Statistics accumulated in the five games that Handley forfeited (March 21 vs. Kettle Run, March 23 vs. Liberty, March 28 vs. Fauquier, March 30 vs. Millbrook, April 4 vs. James Wood) have been removed.
