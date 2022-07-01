On June 10, senior forward Caleb Neiman’s assist to Chris LeBlanc with 18 minutes left helped break a tie game and send the Eagles to their first boys’ soccer state championship game since 2006, but Neiman wasn’t satisfied in the least.
Sure, he was happy to be playing in a state championship game after beating Radford 3-2 at Spartan Field in Salem. But in his eyes, he didn’t do enough to help Clarke County achieve that feat.
“In that semifinal game, I honestly think that was one of my worst games of the season,” Neiman said. “I did end up assisting Chris, but during that game I just couldn’t find my touch. I couldn’t really get things going. The ball was just getting lost beneath my feet.”
Whether Neiman has been assigned a task or set a goal for himself, he has responded with flying colors throughout his Clarke County career. And less than 24 hours after the Radford game, he once again showed why he’s so valuable to the Eagles.
Neiman’s exceptional all-around performance included the game-winning goal 96 seconds into the second half of a 3-2 win over Glenvar in Salem, completing a perfect 24-0 season and giving Clarke County its first state title since that 2006 season.
“I knew I had to redeem myself after my poor performance,” Neiman said. “I think the final had to have been my best game of the season. I think the adrenaline running through me, for it being such a big game, really helped me out. I was able to just be full of energy, be all over the field, and of course, score that third and final goal.”
Given what Neiman had done previously, the odds were pretty good that at least one of those nets in the state final was going to feel the brunt of a ball’s impact. Neiman played in 22 games this year, and he scored in 20 of them. The only other game besides the semifinal in which didn’t score was on April 14 in a 4-0 win against East Rockingham in which head coach Patrick Casey limited his minutes to get other people some playing time.
With nine games with a hat trick or better — including a season-high five in a win over Page County in the Bull Run District quarterfinals — Neiman scored 45 goals to break the school record of 38 that Bobby Hobbs achieved for those 2006 state champions. Neiman did a pretty decent job of finding his teammates as well. His assist to LeBlanc was his 11th of the season, tied for the fourth on the team and in the area.
That type of production made him a natural choice for Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year in the Bull Run District, Region 2B, Class 2 state, and now, The Winchester Star. This year, the 5-foot-7, 157-pound Neiman was an offensive force, but he’s someone who has proved he can do it all after making an impact as a midfielder and defender earlier in his career.
“He’s a persistent, hard-working kid,” Casey said. “He showed his versatility to be able to come up into the front line this year, break school records, and be as efficient as he was.”
Neiman said he’s been playing soccer “ever since he can walk” playing in his back yard with his father Daryn. Neiman said Daryn scored 21 goals as a senior at Chantilly High School.
Neiman said he was strictly a midfielder until he started playing as an outside wing in eighth grade, a couple years into his Blue Ridge United career. Neiman has particularly enjoyed playing on the left wing since.
“I really like going at defenders,” Neiman said. “I like getting the ball and creating scoring opportunities.”
Neiman started out on the Eagles’ JV team as a freshman, but played in two or three games for the varsity at the end of a season as midfielder. Casey thought so much of Neiman that when the Eagles played eventual state champion R.E. Lee in a Region 2B semifinal defeat, he used Neiman in the center midfield against Class 2 Player of the Year Kyle Stenzel.
“He held his own,” Casey said. “We knew he would do good.”
Casey planned on having Neiman play as a center midfielder for his sophomore year of 2020, but that season didn’t happen because of COVID-19. For his junior year, Casey asked Neiman to play center back. It was an unusual role for Neiman, but it was where Clarke County needed him after losing its entire starting defense and goalkeeper.
“We needed some leadership and someone to be vocal back there,” Casey said. “He and Jesus [Ramirez] stepped up and played to a high level.”
Neiman said playing defense was a big adjustment. But he was named First Team All-Region (the Virginia High School League did not have All-State teams last year) and Clarke County only gave up 10 goals in an 11-1 season that ended in the Class 2 state semifinals.
Given how well Neiman played in 2021, it made sense that Casey’s initial thought was to keep Neiman at center back in 2022. But Neiman knew there would be a void with Justin Toone (31 goals) and Brendan Haun (21) graduating. Someone would need to play Toone’s forward spot at the top of the Eagles’ formation, and he thought it should be him.
Neiman scored 10 goals as a left wing and striker with Blue Ridge United in the fall, and he showed off his scoring touch in an indoor league with his Clarke County teammates at the Winchester Sportsplex while competing against teams from Front Royal, Strasburg, Woodstock and Berkeley Springs, W.Va. But Casey wanted to see what Neiman could do up top in outdoor scrimmages to see if that would be the right move for the Eagles.
Casey liked what Neiman did. And because he also felt sophomore Joe Ziercher could play center back — an outside back last year, Ziercher wound up earning First Team All-State honors this year — Neiman was moved up top.
Casey said early in the season, Clarke County talked to Neiman about the importance of touch and placement with his shots, emphasizing that not every shot had to be drilled. Once Neiman got the hang of that, it was full steam ahead.
“He just got better and better as the season went on,” Casey said.
Neiman said he thinks Clarke County’s indoor success created a strong bond for the spring. The Eagles were certainly relentless while playing almost everyone on their 22-player roster, outscoring foes 163-8.
Neiman led the charge by being about as consistent as you can get.
He scored 15 goals in the first eight games. Because of a groin injury that had been bothering him for a long time, he sat out the Eagles’ ninth and 10th games. Casey said Neiman wanted to play in every game, but he led the team vocally from the sideline.
Neiman then added 15 more goals in the Eagles’ last six regular-season games and scored 15 goals in Clarke County’s eight playoff games.
“I knew I had the ability to score a lot of goals, but the first couple of games gave me a nice boost of confidence, and got me in a good form,” Neiman said.
Neiman’s semifinal performance might have left something to be desired, but he finished his career in fitting fashion against Glenvar, highlighted by his goal that made it 3-1. Neiman took a long ball from midfield from Menes Ajyeman and knocked it to the right of the goalkeeper as he charged out.
Neiman said he’ll always appreciate playing with this particular team. Neiman said he’s been playing with Ramirez his entire soccer career.
“To be able to end the season by winning a state ring with [Ramirez], that meant a lot to me,” Neiman said. “Everybody on this team, from every freshman to every senior, we treated each other like best friends. We were all able to joke around with each other. We were always able to share a laugh, go out to team dinners. Everybody being able to connect really gave us a competitive edge over everybody else because of how close we are.”
Casey said Neiman was one of the main reasons why the Eagles were so close. For example, those team dinners were Neiman’s idea.
“His ability to really lead the team I think was what was most notable for us,” Casey said. “As much as his goal-scoring was important, his being a team member and a leader for the young guys and an example for them, was probably more important for us.”
Neiman will attend James Madison University in the fall, and he plans on playing soccer in some form. He’s considering trying out for the Dukes’ varsity team, but if he doesn’t he’ll play club ball.
“Soccer has always been my passion,” Neiman said. “My dad and I have always watched games together, gone to games together. It’s just something I’ve been able to enjoy and I fell in love with.”
Casey said he’s told Neiman he’d like to see him try out for JMU’s varsity, because he feels he has the qualities it takes to play at the Dukes’ level.
“He’s a super fun kid who’s been a joy to coach,” said Casey, who’s known Neiman since he was an eighth-grade JV player. “His tenacity and persistence and work ethic were really second to none. To see a player get better every single year is not something that not everyone does, but he took that next step every single year.”
