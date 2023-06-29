Boys' Soccer Player of the Year: Clarke County's Leo Morris

Since taking over Clarke County’s boys’ soccer program in 2017, Eagles head coach Patrick Casey said he’s never had a freshman more prepared to contribute than Leo Morris, citing the physical attributes and technical skills he possessed when he arrived in 2020.
It took a year for the general public to see what Morris could do, but he’s been as consistent and productive as they come ever since. There have been a total of eight All-Bull Run District, All-Region 2B and Virginia High School League Class 2 All-State teams since 2021, and Morris is the only Eagle to be selected to the First Team for each of them.
In 2023, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior forward was better than ever. Morris is The Winchester Star Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year after a season in which he led the area in assists with 15 and also scored 19 goals despite missing six games. In addition to earning his second consecutive All-State First Team selection this year (the VHSL did not have All-State teams in 2021), Morris was named the Region 2B Player of the Year.
Morris did his best to help Clarke County’s pursuit of its second straight state title, recording a hat trick in a 4-2 win over Arcadia in the state quarterfinals and drawing a foul inside the 18 before firing in the game-winning penalty kick in a 2-1 win over Radford in the semifinals. Morris still laments not scoring before Glenvar did in the Eagles’ 1-0 defeat in the state final.
The ability to deliver under pressure in the quarters and semis — and Morris’ anguish over the state championship game — sums up his persona.
“He is incredibly competitive,” Casey said. “He’s probably the most competitive person we’ve ever had since I’ve been here. Every single day he comes and wants to perform at the absolute highest level, and expects the same of his teammates.”
Competitiveness in sports runs in the family. Morris said his mother participated in cross country and track when she was younger; his father played collegiate hockey in New York where he grew up; and his older brother Wynn (class of 2021) was a multi-sport athlete at Clarke County who was heralded for his work ethic, leadership and organizational skills by coaches in football and soccer.
Wynn was the Eagles’ starting goalkeeper on the 2021 state semifinalist team — which wound up being Leo’s debut season after the 2020 campaign was wiped out by the COVID pandemic — after previously playing in the field for the Eagles. Leo said Wynn now plays rugby for the University of Virginia.
Ever since he started playing at age 4, soccer has always been Leo’s No. 1 sport, and that will continue to be the case in college. Morris will play for NCAA Division III Ithaca College in New York next year.
Morris started playing club ball with Loudoun Soccer in eighth grade, and when he was a freshman he made the transition to Loudoun’s Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) team.
Morris said the demanding nature of playing for Loudoun and the strong competition the club regularly faces has made him a better and more confident player. Those experiences with them — one of Morris’ favorites was a showcase event last year in Florida — have certainly helped him thrive at Clarke County. Morris compiled 40 goals and 39 assists in his career, including double-digit assists in each of three seasons.
Morris said he’s always enjoyed being a distributor.
“I love assisting people, and I think it’s a lot of fun,” Morris said. “Sometimes the assist can be better than the goal.”
Casey said there have been times where they felt Morris was too unselfish with the ball.
“As much as he did score, he probably could have scored more,” Casey said. “But his assists were really impressive, and just that selflessness to find his teammates when he could have been the one with the scoring opportunities was impressive.”
Morris — who plays the attacking “9” position for Loudoun Soccer — said in the 2022 preseason he was an option to play that position for the Eagles. But because of how well Morris distributes the ball — and how well Caleb Neiman played up top in the preseason — Morris wound up in the midfield. With Morris helping with his passes, Neiman set a school single-season record with 45 goals en route to earning Class 2 Player of the Year honors.
The bottom line was that Casey knew Morris could score, and this year, Clarke County went with Morris at the 9 spot. Morris was intent on being more “goal-hungry” and he delivered what the Eagles needed.
He started off hot with two goals in each of his first two games. But then Morris was slowed over the next three weeks by a knee injury and illness.
Morris didn’t concern himself much about it. He’s had knee problems for a couple of years, and he knew his teammates would get the job done, especially since the Eagles are not only the most talented team in the Bull Run, but also the deepest. Everyone on Clarke County played in at least 13 games, and all 19 field players scored this year.
When Morris returned to full health, Casey liked what he saw.
“He was pressing, winning the ball high, just being relentless with his effort up there, and it showed in his stats,” Casey said. “His numbers at the end of the season were pretty fantastic. He scored some pretty important goals for us, especially later on in the state tournament.”
The Eagles have rarely been tested in the regular season or during the Bull Run District or Region 2B tournaments the last three years, but none of their seven state tournament games in that time have been easy. In a recent interview Casey lauded Morris for his exceptional play in last year’s state semifinals and finals, and Morris’ play was crucial in both the quarterfinal and semifinal wins this year.
Against Arcadia, he broke a scoreless tie just before the half by finishing off a headed pass from Chris LeBlanc. He scored on a direct kick from just outside the 18 with 12 minutes remaining to make it 3-2, then finished off a through ball from Charlie Frame with just over two minutes remaining to clinch the win.
In the semifinals, Morris had what appeared to be the tying goal taken away — Morris has fired in a rebound of an Oakley Staples direct kick but was ruled offside — but four minutes later he followed up a Staples goal by drawing a foul near the 6 and calmly slotting a penalty kick into the left side of the goal for the game-winner.
“He really stepped up big-time in that game,” Casey said.
Morris was pleased with his play this season, but he can’t help but think he should have put a shot away in the state championship game. In the 50th minute, First Team All-State goalkeeper Marco Gustafson made a diving save to his right to stop a Morris long-range shot. Two minutes later, Gustafson parried away a close-range header from Morris.
“I find it hard not to blame myself for the last game, because I really feel like I should have scored one at least,” Morris said. “I had an opportunity with the header, and he made a great save. It’s just unfortunate, but I guess it just happens that way sometimes.
“But I think this year I was definitely goal-hungry, and was not afraid to be the one to take someone on and be selfish in the final third [of the field]. I think I did a great job this season of doing that, and that’s something I hope to carry over when I keep playing soccer [in college].”
Morris appreciated a lot of things about playing for Clarke County, including playing with his brothers. In addition to having Wyatt as a teammate in 2021, Morris’ younger brother Emmet has been his teammate on the Eagles for the last two years. A starting outside back, Emmet had two goals and six assists this year.
“It was nice to be able to play with Wynn for the last time, and I had a lot of fun,” Morris said. “With me and Emmet, I feel like we played pretty well together. It was nice to know that you have your brother in the back, and you can rely on someone on defense that you have that extra level of chemistry with. It was awesome to see him do well, because he had a really good season, too. It was a lot of fun, and I was definitely proud of him.”
The Eagles hadn’t been to the state tournament since 2012 prior to Morris’ sophomore season, and he’s pleased he could play such a big role in elevating the program. The 2022 state title was Clarke County’s first state championship since 2006.
“I’m glad I was able to be a part of it, and able to help, and able to make friends with all the guys,” Morris said. “There were ups and downs, disagreements with coaches, injuries, but it was definitely a great experience. It was hard to balance club soccer and school soccer with school, but I’m glad we have a state ring to show for it. I hope the program keeps getting better.”
The program won’t be quite the same without him.
“He’s a special player,” Casey said. “You don’t get them every year. It was an absolute pleasure for me to have him as part of the group the last four years. I’m looking forward to seeing him succeed next year at Ithaca.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.