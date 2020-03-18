The Northwestern District always seems to be competitive and is sometimes unpredictable, and the 2019 Class 4 Northwestern District boys' soccer season was particularly wild.
Sherando won the regular-season championship by one point (26 to 25) over Handley, but neither squad advanced to the district championship game. In that contest, fifth-seeded Kettle Run knocked off No. 3 Millbrook to complete a tournament that saw the lower-seeded team win four times in six tournament games.
There's no telling how many games — if any — will take place this season because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (The VHSL has already delayed the start of the spring competition season to March 30.)
But if the games do go on, it should be another fun ride.
"Chemistry for any one of the teams is going be huge," said Millbrook coach Keith Kilmer, whose team returns 10 starters. "Whether or not you can get everyone to click [is important].
"I would think we would be up in the mix [for a district title]. If you look at pure talent with what everyone returns, my guess is James Wood has to be mentioned in the mix, and probably Kettle Run has to mentioned in the mix. How do you ever count out Sherando? They're in the top half every single year. Handley's a cross-town rival. This isn't even me trying to be generous to everybody because that's not who I am. I would love to say that this is a clear shot for us or clear shot for someone else, but I don't think it is one for anybody."
Sherando coach Pat Anderson, in his 27th season, is giving James Wood and Millbrook the nod as the top two teams, while James Wood coach Brian Sullivan mentioned Millbrook, Sherando and Kettle Run as teams to watch.
The Colonels (10-6-1 last year) might have the most intriguing team, because it's not often that a team adds two NCAA Division I signees to its roster. Senior goalkeeper Ethan Russell (Mount St. Mary's) is playing for James Wood for the first time since he led the area with 12.1 saves per game as a freshman. Senior James Cornwell is heading to George Mason as a defender but could be used in the midfield this year.
James Wood has plenty of talent beyond those two. Seven starters return from a team that increased its win total by seven games from 2018 to 2019. That group includes area scoring leader and junior forward Chris Garcia (19 goals. 11 assists, Region 4C second team), senior defender Jamie King (second team Region 4C), junior midfielder Erick Nolasco (three goals, six assists, second team all-district) and junior forward Connor Ballentine (five goals).
"I'd like to think we're going to be right at where we were last year, if not better, and competing for a district title,'" Sullivan said. "Returning a large portion of our scoring and adding Ethan and James, I'd like to think we're going to be close to the top, but we're going to be humble about it and let our play tell the story."
Millbrook (11-7-1) isn't technically adding a Division I signee, but senior Ronald Velasquez — who is also heading to George Mason — was never truly healthy last year and will be looking to finish his career with a bang. Velasquez had four goals and eight assists as a sophomore and will likely play center midfield.
Velasquez joins a potent mix that includes Region 4C first team selection Ricardo Palma (16 goals, tied for second in the area, and four assists), a senior forward, and senior midfielders Juan Tovar (second team all-region, headed to NCAA Division III Virginia Wesleyan) and Ethan Perloff (five goals, four assists, second team all-district, D-III Penn State Berks).
Millbrook's defense also returns starting goalkeeper Nathan Hershberger, who tied for the area-lead with six shutouts and averaged 6.1 saves per game, senior all-district second team selection Ayrton Justice, junior sweeper Sam Bryant, throw-in extraordinaire Jack Science (10 assists, tied for third in the area) and Kruz Moran, a candidate to play at several positions.
"I think we have a lot of potential," Kilmer said. "Last year had a lot of close games that could have gone the other way. Every single player worked extremely hard in the offseason."
Sherando (11-4-3) suffered some big losses. Winchester Star Player of the Year and goalkeeper Spencer Scott has graduated as well as defender Mike Leckie, and the Laing brothers Nate and Ethan, and Eli Racey (combined 31 goals and 21 assists) are also gone. (Ethan, a junior defender, is focusing on club soccer).
Still, the Warriors usually find a way to reload. Among their six returning starters are pieces like second team district forward Wade Butler (eight goals), a junior, and Region 4C second team selection and junior Jack Hendren.
Hendren played in the midfield for the Warriors last year, but he will be a center back this season along with sophomore newcomer Cody Crittenden. Senior Joe Wagner should also play a big role on defense.
"We've got to get our defense intact," said Anderson of an area of the team that is always critical to the Warriors' success. "We just have to get that organized because we've got some new faces and young guys back there."
Also for Sherando, junior Jacob Hill, Ben Rodriguez, Will Freilich and junior newcomer Dai Laduca should all be key players in the midfield.
Handley lost 11 players from last year's team, including Owen Mattens, John Avant and Alex Pinon-Santos who combined for 31 goals and 28 assists (Pinon-Santos graduated after the first semester this year).
The Judges will look to senior midfielders Tucker Heglas (six goals, four assists, Region 4C second team) and Cris Trejo (one goal, six assists) to set the tone for Handley attack.
In the back, Handley returns its starting goalkeeper in junior Adam Pollak (four shutouts, 4.6 saves per game). Senior John Skiles and junior Logan Coffelt — who is currently injured — will also be counted on to lead the defense.
"We definitely have to come together as a team with a lot of new faces," Handley coach Scott Bucey said. "I really think we have a good group of guys who are looking to come together and play as a team. I think our unity is going to be our biggest strength this year. Team defense, team attack and buying into that team concept versus relying on one or two players to carry us."
Kettle Run returns three all-district players but loses District Player of the Year and forward Kris Schulte.
The Bull Run District also could be wide open this year. State finalist George Mason and regular-season runner-up Central are both now in the Class 3 Northwestern District.
With Class 1 state quarterfinalist Stonewall Jackson the only team of note among the four new additions to the district, an Eagles team that placed third in the Bull Run regular season last year (6-3-1 district, 9-10-2 overall) and was one win away from a state tournament berth could be the team that takes the crown. Clarke County has seven returning starters and has added some promising newcomers.
Region 2B first team selection and senior defender Cody Sowers and senior goalkeeper Brandon Mayo (four shutouts, area-best 8.2 saves per game) lead the defense. Freshman Ian Waldner, senior Kellan Dalton and junior Wynn Morris will also be key figures.
Offensively, Clarke County features second team Region 2B selection Justin Toone (10 goals) as well as senior midfielder Logan Reid (five goals). A trio of freshmen should also play important roles.
"We don't have a lot of info on the new teams coming in, so we're taking this as as a really good opportunity to establish ourselves as what we feel should be the best team in the district this year," Clarke County coach Patrick Casey said. "A lot of big things are going to come from our back four plus the goalkeeper this year, and then we'll rely on Justin and these young guys to produce for us up top."
The following is a glance at each area team:
Sherando
Coach: Pat Anderson, 27th season.
Last year: 11-4-3 (8-2-2 Class 4 Northwestern District); district regular-season champions; lost to Park View in Region 4C semifinals.
Key losses: Spencer Scott, Nate Laing, Ethan Laing (focusing on club soccer), Mike Leckie, Eli Racey.
Key returnees: Will Freilich, Jr., M; Jack Hendren, Jr., D: David Berry, Sr., M; Joe Wagner, Sr., D; Ben Rodriguez, Jr., M; Gustavo Gutierrez, Sr., M; John Rowe, Jr., F; Reed Solomon, Sr., M; Jacob Hill, Jr., M; Brayden Wilkins, Sr., M; Wade Butler, Jr., F; Connor Lothrop, Sr., GK; Christian Naylor, Sr., GK.
Key newcomers: Caleb Henderson, Jr., M; Cooper Freer, So., F; Dai Laduca, Jr., M/F; Kevin Aragon, Jr., D; Landon Rohani, Jr., D; Cody Crittenden, So., D; Samuel Melendez, So., M; James Deck, Jr., D; Mason Jamal, Jr., D; Adam Zaramzesak, Jr., M; Noah Grady, Jr., GK; Patrick Almanza-Lora, Sr., M.
Anderson's outlook: "I like [Hendren and Crittenden's] poise and leadership [as center backs]. I think with Jack being a field goal kicker for the football team, just being able to perform under pressure. He just knows how to react. He doesn't need to think, he just knows what to do. I told Cody to learn from Jack. Cody's a taller kid, so hopefully, he can bring the physicality that we had with Ethan back there last year. [Lothrop, Naylor and Grady] are still battling for playing time at goalkeeper. We're hoping Wade will create things for us up top. But a lot of guys are going to play a lot of different positions for us this year, so we'll see what works for us."
Handley
Coach: Scott Bucey, fourth season.
Last year: 11-6-1 (8-3-1 Class 4 Northwestern District); lost to Millbrook in district semifinals.
Key losses: Xander Farris, Spencer Denis, Michael Roberson, Owen Mattens, John Avant, Robert Lineburg, Hunter Roberts, Angel Trejo-Valdez, Cristian Castro, Alex Pinon-Santos, Juan Hernandez.
Key returnees: Adam Pollak, Jr., GK; Tucker Heglas, Sr., M; Brian Gonzalez, Jr., D; Michael Barham, Sr., M; Nicholas Herrington, So., M; Cris Trejo, Sr., M; Logan Coffelt, Jr., D; John Skiles, Sr., D; Albino Trinidad, Sr., D.
Key newcomers: Bryce Pollak, Fr., GK; Andrew Lill, Jr., M; Robert Avant. So., D; Cam Gordon, So., M; Kelmer Cruz-Luna, So., F; Kelvin Elvira, Sr., F; Sam Cornette, So., M; Henry Casco-Diaz, Jr., M; Ruben Augustin, So., M; Everith Hernandez, Jr., D; Rodrigo Trejo, Jr., F; Junior Velasquez, Jr., D; Sergio Santos, So., F; Jonathan Ramirez, Fr., M.
Bucey's outlook: "I'm very excited for Tucker's senior year. The good thing about Tucker is he's a very versatile player, so we can move him around based on the game rather than just keep him in one position all the time. Cris Trejo is a really solid player, really good on the ball, and a good decision-maker who involves teammates very well. Kelmer and Sergio will play up top and are different types of players, so I'm excited to see how they'll do with the varsity team. Last year was good for Adam to be that young and get all that experience on varsity and kind of learn the speed and physicality of the game [in goal]. I look forward to him taking the next step this year to being more confident and commanding as a junior second-year starter."
Millbrook
Coach: Keith Kilmer, 11th season.
Last year: 11-7-1 (6-5-1 Class 4 Northwestern District); lost to Kettle Run in district championship game.
Key losses: Jake Hansbrough, Michael Tovar.
Key returnees: Nathan Hershberger, Jr., GK; Juan Tovar, Sr., M; Sam Bryant, Jr., D; Tyler McGuire, Jr., F; Irvin Lemus, Jr., M; Ethan Perloff, Sr., M; Ronald Velasquez, Sr., F/M; Ricardo Palma, Sr., F; Brandon Riley, So., F; Jack Science, Sr., D; Ayrton Justice, Sr., D; Patrick Sigler, So., D; Daniel Humphries, Sr., M; Sunny Singh, Jr., M; Kruz Moran, Sr., D; Raphael Espinoza, So., M; Sean Mennard, Jr., F.
Key newcomers: Andrew McRae, So., M; Aaron Shipp, So., M; Joseph Rangel, Jr., D; Andrew Jeffries, Sr., M.
Kilmer's outlook: "I think our midfield is going to be a strength and is going to make or break us. The thought is right now to push Ethan to the outside on the left — I could also put him up top — put Ronald in the middle with Juan and run Raphael on the right. When Ronald's at his best, he'll be absolutely one of the top players in this area. I could also put Ethan on top. Nathan's playing fantastic, but we've got three fantastic keepers who are pushing each other."
James Wood
Coach: Brian Sullivan, sixth season.
Last year: 10-6-1 (6-5-1 Class 4 Northwestern District); lost to Kettle Run in district first round.
Key losses: Wesley Walker, Zach Stautzenbach.
Key returnees: Chris Garcia, Jr., F; Jamie King, Sr., D; Erick Nolasco, Jr., M; Jon Davet, Sr., M; Connor Ballentine, Jr., F; Luke Esparza, Sr., M; Jonathan Resendiz-Trejo, So., M; Hayden Armstrong, Jr., F; Mark Perkins (four goals), Sr., F.
Key newcomers: James Cornwell, Sr., D/M (transfer from Mountain View Christian Academy); Ethan Russell, Sr., GK (last played for James Wood as a freshman); Ryan King, So., D; Deshawn Paige, So., D, Aidan Barton, Jr., D; Micah Frigaard, So., D.
Sullivan's outlook: "Erick will play a big role in our midfield, and I've gotten James a look there in our two scrimmages. James is very versatile, so he can probably play anywhere. I have a lot of confidence in Jamie being in the back and being able to run stuff down. Luke Esparza could play a central role in the back. He was a captain in football, so I see a lot of leadership qualities in him that could help organize our back line. We've got a few sophomore defenders that came up who are big and strong. Jamie's brother Ryan is a very capable outside back, and Micah Frigaard is another sophomore that might see some time playing outside back as well."
Clarke County
Coach: Patrick Casey, fourth season.
Last year: 9-10-2 (6-3-1 Bull Run District); lost to Staunton in Region 2B semifinals.
Key losses: Nick Bahamonde, Josh Poe.
Key returnees: Justin Toone, Jr., F/M; Brandon Mayo, Sr., GK; Kellan Dalton, Sr., D; Logan Reid, Sr., M; Wynn Morris, Jr., D; Brendan Haun, Jr., F.; Jesus Ramirez, So., F.
Key newcomers: Oakley Staples, Fr., M; Chris LeBlanc, Fr., M; Ian Waldner, Fr., D; Leo Morris, Fr., M.
Casey's outlook: "This is a really good group of kids. We have some talented young guys coming through. We have four freshmen on the team who could all potentially start. The soccer IQ of these kids we have coming up is better than we've had in my previous few years in the program. We have a good group of older guys who are going to help walk them though. Brandon Mayo is a real vocal leader for us. Leo Morris is going to be really important for us. Jesus Ramirez looks likes he's grown a lot from last year."
