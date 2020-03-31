WINCHESTER — When it comes to area swimmers, no one’s faster in the sprint freestyle events than Sherando junior Peter Pham.
It was his realization after the Class 4 Northwestern District that those weren’t his best events this year that made a special season a truly memorable one, though.
Pham — who couldn’t advance out of the Class 4 state prelims in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles as a sophomore — turned to the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly beginning with the Region 4C meet, and he made that decision count at the state meet.
Pham advanced to the “B” finals in both the breast and fly; scored more individual points than any area boy; had the area’s highest finish (11th in the 100 fly; he also took 13th in the 100 breast); and broke school records in both events.
With Pham also having the fastest times in the aforementioned four events (four is an area-high), he gets the nod as The Winchester Star Boys’ Swimmer of the Year.
Pham beats out a strong field that includes Clarke County’s Derek Sprincis. The senior captured the first state title for a boy in school history in the 200 IM, but he ranked third in the area in that event behind James Wood’s Paul Warnagiris and Pham. Pham also measured up better in comparative Class 4 and Class 2 state times than Sprincis.
“He’s so focused,” Sherando coach Joe Knight said. “He does a great job of preparing himself.
“That morning in his preliminary swim then in the afternoon in the final swim, you could just tell he was there to swim his best. We really did think that he did. He swam awfully well against a lot of tough kids.”
Pham was sick with the flu in the week leading up to the district meet on Feb. 1 at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Center.
He had a meet that most people would take in a heartbeat — he placed second in 51.00 seconds in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle in 23.47. But both were slower than his seed times of 50.89 and 23.09, respectively, neither of which were state-qualifying times. It didn’t matter that Pham wasn’t 100 percent — the performance didn’t suggest that he was destined for big things in those events the rest of the postseason.
“Going into district, I was just trying to see what events would be best for me to do at regionals and states,” Pham said. “Because I knew I’d like to swim my state events at regions, just to work out any kinks that would need to be fixed.
“After the 50 free and 100 free [at districts], I know I wasn’t up to par of being top 16 at states. I knew the times last year at states were very fast in the sprint events. I figured it would better for me to stick to the fly and breast.”
Such are the benefits of being a versatile swimmer. During the regular season Pham earned state-qualifying times in those events as well as the 200 individual medley. Pham earned his 100 breast state cut in his only attempt at that event during the regular season at the Holiday Hundreds Invitational at Colgan High School on Dec. 14.
Knight supported Pham’s desire to get the 50 and 100 free cuts. But he felt events like the fly and breast were better for him, and he was glad that Pham changed his course of focus.
Unlike in some years where there is just one week between the district meet and Region 4C meet, this year there were two. Pham said the extra week refreshed his body and gave him the time he needed to fine-tune his strokes.
At the Region 4C meet at the Claude Moore Recreation Center in Sterling, Pham didn’t beat either of his best regular-season times — he took sixth in the 100 breast in 1:03.83 (previous best, 1:03.16) and seventh in the 100 fly in 54.87 (previous best, 54.27).
Pham said he was “a little disappointed” with his times, but the experience helped him sharpen his technique for the state meet at SwimRVA in Richmond one week later.
In the preliminaries, Pham placed 12th in 54.92 in the 100 fly to qualify for the finals. Then he made a bigger statement in the 100 breast prelims.
In taking 13th and qualifying for the finals, Pham recorded a time of 1:02.17 to break former Navy swimmer Morgan De Jong’s school record of 1:02.28 set in 2011. The performance continued Pham’s rapid ascension in the breast this year, as his performance at the Holiday Hundreds Invitational in December was a 4.23-second improvement from his best time last year.
In the finals, Pham started by taking 11th in the butterfly in 54.15 to break Daniel Milburn’s school record of 54.76 set in 2016 (like De Jong, another former Star Swimmer of the Year) and then beat James Wood freshman Paul Warnagiris for the second time in two tries that day in the breast, recording a 1:02.19 to Warnagiris’ 1:02.41. Warnagiris finished ahead of Pham at the Region 4C meet.
“I just had to go out there and get after it,” Pham said. “Placing-wise, the butterfly was higher. But in terms of my performance, I was happier with the breaststroke because I dropped almost a full second.”
Pham was determined to make the state finals, and he’s thankful for the coaches who helped him drop time and get there. Pham cited Sherando’s Knight and assistant coaches Krista Gass and Jeremy Linaburg, and Phoenix coaches Jeff Reed, Randall Devins and Ethan Coleman. He also thanked his support system of his parents, his brother Mathew and cousin Brian Hua (all-area swimmers for Sherando and James Wood, respectively, who graduated last year) and his good friend Sprincis, who Pham couldn’t have been happier to see win a state title this year.
Knight said Pham couldn’t be more deserving of the success he had.
“He had a banner year for us,” Knight said. “What he did this year is a testament to his overall swimming ability and his mastery of all the strokes.”
