Carol Marshall is The Winchester Star Boys’ Swimming Coach of the Year after guiding the Eagles to second at the Class 2/1 meet, the best state finish in program history.
The Eagles improved on last year’s sixth-place state finish and surpassed the 2017 and 2019 teams, which each took third, for the best state finishes in program history. Each of Clarke County’s three relay teams earned All-State honors. Individually, junior Jefferson Fairbanks, sophomore Ryan Hooks and junior Patrick Whalen combined for five All-State performances.
Clarke County also won the Region 2B/1B title for the second straight year. The Eagles scored 123 points, 53 more than runner-up Mountain View.
This is the third time that Marshall has won a Star Swimming Coach of the Year award, with the last one coming in 2018.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Marshall: It exceeded them. I figured they would finish in the top five in the state, so I was quite tickled pink that they finished second. The boys kind of came together as the season went forward. There was lot of talent there, and I was trying to figure out the combination of events for the different swimmers that we played with all season long. I think ultimately, we found the right niche for everybody, and it worked out well.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
Marshall: The approach we tried to take this year was not necessarily about winning. It was more about performance. Were you dropping time, did you do the dolphin kicks off the wall, did you do a flip turn during your race? It was really more focusing on your technique than where they finished in the race. I read a book about Eddie Reese, who is the University of Texas swim coach. (Reese has won 15 national titles in 45 seasons at Texas, has coached swimmers who have won 39 gold medals, and is a three-time head coach of the U.S. Olympic men’s swimming team.) He’s almost like a legend in the swimming world. There was a quote he said that really struck a chord with me and my assistant Rachel [Thompson] and it was, “The rewards have nothing to do with the winning of the race. It has everything to do with swimming fast.” That was kind of our guiding light this season for both the boys and girls. When you get out of the pool, if I ask you, ‘Did you swim your best race?’ and you tell me, ‘Yes,’ then you have nothing to be ashamed of. You did everything you could. If you performed to the best of your ability, then you’re a winner. That seemed to motivate some of the kids. They weren’t worried about, ‘I didn’t get first place. I only got third.’ They started to see, ‘Hey, I dropped time. Hey, I managed to do my six dolphin kicks off the wall.’ It was little things like that that carried over into their confidence and helped our success.
Q. Was there any meet that was significantly important in the team’s development?
Marshall: The Berkeley County Invitational (at Shepherd University on Dec. 17). There were a lot of swimmers there we hadn’t seen before there since there are a lot of West Virginia schools, and some from Maryland. The quality of swimming was high. We didn’t taper for the meet, but we did kind of want to use it as a dipstick to see where we were. And I think almost 90 percent of our swims that meet were personal-best swims, so that let me know we were on the right track and that what we were doing was working. Over the Christmas break, we try to do some fun practices, but we also traditionally have some of our hardest practices. [The Berkeley County Invitational] really helped them be motivated going into those practices, and they came out even stronger in January.
Q. What was the most difficult aspect of the season?
Marshall: We had illness. We didn’t have every member of the team present at a meet until the regional meet [in February]. You do a lineup, and you think you’ve got what is going to be the best combination, and then someone has COVID, or has the flu, or strep throat, and then you’re doing redoing everything.
Q. What were the most memorable moments?
Marshall: It’s always fun to watch the team rally around the relays. Swimming is an individual team sport. You have your own personal performance that you’re contributing to the team score, but the relays is when you get to be a part of a team. You’re doing it for your teammates. You’re more apt to push yourself a little further, a little harder during those relays then you would for an individual event. I watched the boys come together at the region meet in the relays. Jefferson was truly a key player in the relays. We’d get a good lead, and we managed to maintain it or fall just slightly behind by the end of the third leg, and then Jefferson would be able to come back and overcome the deficit and extend the lead to a body length or so. It was always a rip-roaring, people yelling “Go!” situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.