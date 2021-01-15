The Clarke County boys’ swimming team lost its best swimmer, but the Eagles appear like they have a shot to remain among the top programs in Class 2.
For the past six years, the Eagles boys have never finished lower than fourth at the state meet, with last year’s team tying for fourth at the Class 2/1 state meet. In Clarke County’s season opener, the Eagles held their own with the team they tied with at last year’s state meet, defending Region 2B/1B champion Strasburg. The Rams won their Bull Run District dual with Clarke County 72-63 last Saturday at the Signal Knob Recreation Center in Strasburg.
The Eagles (10 boys swimmers) no longer have Derek Sprincis, who graduated after becoming the first boy in school history to win a state title (he did so in the 200-yard individual medley last year).
But they still have two all-state swimmers in junior Liam Whalen and senior Cooper Lowell, two Winchester Star first team All-Area selections last year.
Whalen placed fourth in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 free at last year’s state meet, while Lowell was seventh in the 100 breast and eighth in the 100 free. The Eagles have also added two freshmen with strong bloodlines — Whalen’s younger brother Patrick, a freshman who won the 500 free at Saturday’s dual, and Jefferson Fairbanks, the younger brother of former all-state girls’ swimmer Cynthia Fairbanks (class of 2019).
“I’m happy with my numbers on the boys’ side,” Clarke County coach Carol Marshall said. “I think it’s going to be a good building year for us.”
Handley is the only other area team competing in the VHSL swim season. The Judges placed sixth in the eight-team Class 4 Northwestern District last year and are led by junior Henry Fowler, a Winchester Star All-Area First Team selection last year who placed 15th at the Class 4 state meet in the 200 free. The Judges also feature senior Chris Stearns, who was seventh in the 100 fly at last year’s district meet.
For the VHSL swimming season, athletes will not be able to qualify for state competition based on time. Swimmers will have to place in the top four of their region meet to advance.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Frederick County has chosen to hold its season after the conclusion of the VHSL season from March 1-27. If team rosters don’t change, just like with the girls, there’s plenty of talent back in Frederick County, with five Star All-Area first team selections returning.
James Wood, which finished second in the Class 4 Northwestern District, has two of those first team selections. The Colonels will be led by sophomore Paul Warnagiris (13th in the 200 IM and 14th in the 100 breast at the state meet), who had the area’s fastest meter times last year in the 100 back (1:05.20) and the 200 IM (2:13.72); and sophomore Andrew Thompson, who was second in the 100 fly and third in the 500 free at the district meet.
The Colonels also feature two All-Area honorable mention selections in junior Brendan Cassidy (fourth in the 100 fly at last year’s district meet) and sophomore Trent Rakowski (sixth in the 50 free).
Sherando brings back the 2019-20 Star Boys’ Swimmer of the Year, Peter Pham. The senior placed 11th in the 100 fly and 13th in the 100 breast at last year’s state meet, and he had the area’s fastest meter times in the 50 free (25.84), 100 free (56.54), 100 breast (1:09.01) and 100 fly (1:00.32).
The Warriors also return first team All-Area selection and senior Trevor Cram, the district champion in the 100 breaststroke who also took sixth in the district in the 100 free last year.
Millbrook will be led by Aidan Post, an All-Area first team selection last year when he placed 18th in the 500 free at the state meet. The Pioneers also feature senior Ben Rayburn, who was fifth in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 butterfly at last year’s district meet.
The following is a glance at each area team:
Clarke County Coach: Carol Marshall, 19th season.
Last year: Second in Region 2B/1B; tied for fourth in Class 2/1 state.
Key losses: Derek Sprincis.
Key returnees: Cooper Lowell, Sr.; Liam Whalen, Jr.; Lucas Welch, So.
Key newcomers: Jefferson Fairbanks, Fr.; Patrick Whalen, Fr.; Joseph Ziercher, Fr.; Colin Moran. Jr.
Marshall’s outlook: “Jefferson’s a pretty strong swimmer, so I expect a lot of contributions from him. He’s a sprinter, and he might be our flyer. Pat Whalen is a pretty strong swimmer as well. He might be more of a mid-distance swimmer. Joseph Ziercher is going to contribute pretty well as well. Lucas Welch is a little stronger than he was last year.”
Next event: Today vs. Madison County at Signal Knob Recreation Center in Strasburg, 5 p.m.
HandleyCoach: Tag Grove, 19th season.
Last year: Sixth in Class 4 Northwestern District; 12th in Region 4C; 27th in Class 4 state.
Key losses: Mercer Love.
Key returnees: Henry Fowler, Jr.; Ethan Glusdak, Jr.; Ryan Stickley, Jr.; Chris Stearns, Sr.; Will Stevens, So.; Jack Nelson, So.; Jonah Arslan, So.
Key newcomers: None mentioned.
Grove’s outlook: “Henry Fowler has really dedicated himself to swimming. Ethan Glusdak has been kind of a surprise. He was a breaststroker for us last year. He decided to swim year-round, so he’s gotten a little bit better because of that. We’re looking for big things from Ryan Stickley and Chris Stearns. Will, Jack and Jonah did a nice job as freshmen last year, and with that experience I think they can take a huge step and be a little bit more competitive. It’s going to be tough not having any qualifying times this year, so I’m anticipating we’re going to have to do a lot of time trials in practice.”
Next event: Wednesday vs. Broadway and Stonewall Jackson at Signal Knob Recreation Center in Strasburg, 7 p.m.
James WoodCoach: Jessica Barr, second season.
Last year: Second in Class 4 Northwestern District; sixth in Region 4C; 24th in Class 4 state.
Key losses: Jackson Sitton.
Key returnees: Paul Warnagiris, So.; Andrew Thompson, So.; Trent Rakowski, So.; Brendan Cassidy, Jr.; Colin Staneart, Sr.; Adam Stautzenbach, Sr.
Key newcomers: None mentioned.
Barr’s outlook: “We were able to run a state relay with younger boys last year (Rakowski, Cassidy, Thompson and Warnagiris, who placed 14th in the 400 freestyle relay in the Class 4 state meet). Just having that experience behind them I think is really going to help them moving forward. Next year, they’ll be super strong.”
SherandoCoach: Joe Knight, 16th season.
Last year: Fourth in Class 4 Northwestern District; eighth in Region 4C; 26th in Class 4 state.
Key losses: Joshua Bauer, Tony Pham.
Key returnees: Trevor Cram, Sr.; Erik Grafel, Sr.; Ashraf Ibrahim, Jr.; Ben Jensen, Jr.; Brenden Johnson, Sr.; Brady Michaels, Sr.; Peter Pham, Sr.; Ryan Simmons, Sr.; Ben Stange, Jr.
Key newcomers: Austin Forrer, Fr.; Joe Moe, Fr.; Jack Ubert, Fr.
Knight’s outlook: “Our team captain, Peter Pham, he’s been able to work out with Team Phoenix and compete in a couple of USA swim meets. He’s looking relatively strong. Trevor Cram decided to join Team Phoenix for his senior year, and based upon the results of his two USA meets, he’s almost on par with Peter Pham. He has jumped forward and improved tremendously over the last couple of months. And then Austin Forrer is another Valley Swim Team Phoenix product, and he just swam in a meet about a month ago and had some significant time drops in his events. He looks like he can help us on the depth chart. I see him as a breaststroker but one who can swim all four strokes, so he can be an individual medley type of swimmer.”
MillbrookCoach: Will Sigler, seventh season.
Last year: Fifth in Class 4 Northwestern District; 10th in Region 4C.
Key losses: Brennan Dooley, Ricky Valentin.
Key returnees: Ben Rayburn, Sr.; Tim McCarthy, Sr.; Aidan Post, Jr.; Gabriel Escelante, Sr.
Key newcomers: Zack Carter, Fr.; Wyatt Post, Fr.
Sigler’s outlook: “With two freshmen coming on, Wyatt Post (Aidan’s younger brother) and Zack Carter, I think they can definitely make a big impact on the boys’ team this year. With our returning seniors, Ben and Tim coming back, and Aidan and Gabriel, we can have some strong relays. The outlook is good for this year if we can get in the water.”
