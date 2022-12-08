The James Wood boys’ swimming team placed second in both the Class 4 Northwestern District and in Region 4C to Kettle Run last year, and the Colonels might have what it takes to grab some championship hardware this year.
Last year’s team featured 12 swimmers, and the Colonels only lost one person from that team. This year’s squad has 19 swimmers, and many of them have proven themselves at a high level.
James Wood is led by the Warnagiris brothers — senior Paul and sophomore Joe.
The reigning Winchester Star Boys’ Swimmer of the Year, Paul has signed with NCAA Division I Gardner-Webb. Last year Paul earned Class 4 All-State honors in the 100 breaststroke (he set a school record at the state meet) and 200 individual medley, placing seventh in each event. Joe placed sixth in the 100 backstroke and set a school record to also earn All-State honors, and he placed 17th in the 200 IM. Senior Andrew Thompson returns after placing 15th in the 100 butterfly and 20th in the 200 freestyle in Class 4 last year.
Those three teamed with sophomore Alex Hua to place 10th in Class 4 in the 200 medley relay and senior Trent Rakowski to take 11th in 400 free relay. Those two relays set school records at the Region 4C meet. Rakowski (tied for third in the district 100 free), Hua (fourth in the district 100 breast), Reagan Kite (fourth in the district 50 free) and Ethan Britton (fifth in the district 50 free) were each Second Team All-Area selections last year.
Kettle Run figures to be strong competition again this year. Like James Wood, almost all of the Cougars’ top swimmers last year were underclassmen.
Sherando (third in the district) returns two people who scored points at last year’s state meet in sophomore Toby Winston (11th in the 50 free) and senior Evan Mercer (15th in the 100 breast). Winston was also second in the district in the 100 free and Mercer was fifth in the district in the 100 breast.
Millbrook’s returners include junior Wyatt Post, who placed third in the 100 fly and sixth in the 100 back at the district meet last year; and senior Nick Barreda (seventh in the 100 free and eighth in the 50 free last year). The Pioneers placed fifth as a team in the district last year.
Handley (fourth in the district) only has four swimmers total this year. The Judges will be led by senior Lucas Mammano, who was ninth in both the 50 and 100 free at last year’s district meet.
Clarke County is the defending Region 2B-1B champion and placed sixth in the Class 2 state meet.
The Eagles had three All-State relays last year. Junior Jefferson Fairbanks swam on all three of them and placed sixth in Class 2 in the 50 free. He also won a regional title in the 50 free.
The Eagles return three swimmers from each of those All-State relays. One member of that relay contingent is junior Patrick Whalen, who placed 10th in Class 2 in the 200 IM. He was also second in the 500 free and third in the 200 IM in Region 2B-1B. Sophomore Ryan Hooks is back after winning the regional backstroke title.
The following is a glance at each area team:
James Wood
Coach: Jessica Barr, fourth season.
Last year: Second in Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C; 13th in Class 4.
Key loss: Ben Tanger.
Key returnees: Paul Warnagiris, Sr.; Andrew Thompson, Sr.; Joseph Warnagiris, So.; Trent Rakowski, Sr.; Alex Hua, So.; Ethan Britton, Jr.; Reagan Kite, Sr.; Ryan Babington, Sr.
Key newcomers: Michael Thompson, Fr.; Josh Harty, Fr.
Barr’s outlook: “We return this season with probably one of the best boys’ teams in school history and it’s been very exciting to watch them compete against one another just in practice. All of them have shown a strong work ethic in our first couple weeks and are more than willing to put in the work both in the pool and weight room in order to contribute their best. We return all but one of our team members from last season and add a handful of other experienced swimmers as well. Like the girls’ team, we have the balance to compete at all strokes and distances. Ideally, we are looking to set the bar high for both our district and region opponents. At the state level, we should have a few relays as well as individual event qualifiers ready to compete. Last year we finished second in the district with just 12 swimmers. We’ve grown the team a bit this year with the addition of a few key freshmen as well as a couple of seniors who swam as underclassmen but then took a year or two off to focus on other sports. They are back for one final season and are ready to step up in order to put the team in contention for the district championship. We’ll certainly have tough competition but they are a close group who push each other to get stronger every week.”
Next meet: Thursday vs. Millbrook
Sherando
Coach: Joe Knight, 18th season.
Last year: Third in the Class 4 Northwestern District; ninth in Region 4C; 22nd in Class 4.
Key losses: Ashraf Ibrahim, Ben Jensen, Ben Stange.
Key returnees: Ryan Ames, Jr.;, Austin Forrer, Jr. (sixth in the district in 200 IM, seventh in the 100 breast); Ian Liang, Sr.; Evan Mercer, Sr.; Ryan Toomey, Jr.; Jack Ubert, Jr. (sixth in the district in 50 free; eighth in the 100 breast); Toby Winston, So.
Key newcomers: Aiden Callas, Fr.; Jackson Hepner, So.; Christian Herrera, So.; Camron Macleod, Sr.; Joe Moe, Jr.
Knight’s outlook: “We’re pleased with our recruiting this year. We have our key returnees in place and were able to bring some new swimmers into the program, which will help our overall depth. We’re looking to improve on our regular season results, and to play a much larger role in the Northwestern District Championships. Kettle Run, James Wood, and an improved Millbrook appear to be major obstacles in the district. Last year, we advanced Evan Mercer and Toby Winston to the state championships, and I know the boys would like to advance a relay team or two to the state level this year.”
Next meet: Saturday vs. Fauquier and Liberty
Handley
Coach: Tag Grove, 21st season.
Last year: Fourth in the Class 4 Northwestern District; 11th in Region 4C; 30th in Class 4.
Key losses: Henry Fowler, Ryan Stickley, Ethan Gluszak, William Stevens.
Key returnees: Trey Grim, Sr.; Lucas Mammano, Sr.
Key newcomers: Rutledge Patterson, So.; Jonny Del Moral Jr.
Grove’s outlook: “The first thing I thought when I saw [Patterson] swim our first night was that this kid should have been swimming since he was 10 years old. He’s a big kid and has a lot of power, and we’re kind of working with his stroke technique. He gets better and better and really shows a lot of promise. Lucas has dealt with a shoulder issue the past two years, so we have to work him pretty carefully and not let him do too much. He’ll end up swimming the 50 and 100 free, and we’ll also try to have him do something else. Trey, last year was his first year, and he’s a great kid with a great attitude. He really improved a lot last year and he’s picked up where he left off last year. I think he’ll have a strong back half of the season.”
Next meet: Saturday vs. Kettle Run
Millbrook
Coach: Will Sigler, ninth season.
Last year: Fifth in the Class 4 Northwestern District; 12th in Region 4C.
Key loss: Aidan Post.
Key returnees: Zach Carter, Jr.; Nico Barreda, Sr.; Nathan Regula, Jr. (seventh in district in 200 free); Wyatt Post, Jr.
Key newcomers: Franco Menay, Jr.; Rhien Julich, Fr.; Nathan Troung, Fr.
Sigler’s outlook: “We as a team are looking to improve our standing in the district and have more swimmers move into the postseason. We have several new swimmers, especially on the boys’ roster, that will help improve in the district. It’s one of Millbrook’s biggest boys’ teams in a while at 14 [people].”
Next meet: Saturday vs. Central at the Manassas Park Community Center
Clarke County
Coach: Carol Marshall, 21st season.
Last year: Region 2B-1B champions; sixth in Class 2-1.
Key loss: Liam Whalen.
Key returnees: Jefferson Fairbanks, Jr.; Ryan Hooks, So.; Patrick Whalen, Jr.; Ethan Marchisano, Jr.; Danny Harwell, Sr.; Jack Westbrook, So.
Key newcomers: None mentioned.
Marshall’s outlook: “I expect to be competitive in our region. The boys have the potential to win the region again and place in the top five at the state level. Ethan is training hard to improve his endurance. Danny and Jack are showing improvement in their breaststroke since last season.”
Next meet: Saturday vs. Strasburg and Broadway at the Manassas Park Community Center
