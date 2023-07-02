Boys' Tennis Player of the Year: Handley's Nathan Thomas

Handley’s Nathan Thomas readily admits he wasn’t much of a tennis player when he tried out for the Judges boys’ team as a freshman.
“I’d played since I was like in fifth grade, but I didn’t take it seriously at all,” Thomas said. “I didn’t get any better from basically fifth grade to ninth grade.”
And on first glance, Handley coach Dan Jones said that Thomas’ skills were on par with that assessment.
“I’ve told him this,” Jones said. “I thought about cutting him as a freshman.”
So imagine both player and coach’s surprise that Thomas became the best player in the Class 4 Northwestern District in his senior season. The tall left-hander took home the district singles championship and teamed with Ty Dickson to capture the doubles crown just one season after barely making the Handley lineup as a junior.
His meteoric rise to the top of the district makes Thomas the pick as The Winchester Star’s Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year.
Thomas readily admits that he was a fish out of water when he went out for the squad in the spring of 2020. The Judges returned multiple players that spring who were part of a dominating run to the Class 4 state title the previous season.
While the 2020 campaign would ultimately be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas got a taste of what the program was like. Instead of being intimidated, Thomas found that being around those players whetted his appetite to improve his game.
“It was definitely joining the team and seeing how competitive everyone was,” Thomas cited as the reason for his improvement. “It was a turning point in realizing, ‘Wow, these people are really serious. I kind of want to be like that.’”
Daniel Botros, Brendan Love and John-Henry Herrington, three members who played a part during that state title run, were back for the Judges in 2021 and helped them reach the Region 4C finals. Botros and Love teamed that year to make the state semifinals in doubles.
“My sophomore year, I got to watch them play and do their game plans and strategies,” Thomas said of the three players. “It was pretty inspiring, honestly.”
That inspiration led to more work.
“Overall, I changed my mind-set that I want to get a lot better,” Thomas said. “I wanted to be a lot more competitive. Then, I started playing more in general — doing lessons and clinics and also taking practice very seriously.”
The result was that Thomas managed to crack the Judges’ lineup as a junior at the No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles spots. While new to district action, he became a stalwart for the Judges. He did not lose a match in singles for the Judges, who captured the Region 4C title before falling against Blacksburg in the state quarterfinals.
“I barely made the lineup my junior year,” Thomas said of becoming a starter. “We were such a deep team and also the years before. Barely making the lineup then going undefeated, that just shows we had a lot of good players that year.”
Thomas said the year was huge in his development as a player and for his confidence heading into his senior season.
“I learned how to win.” he explained. “I learned sometimes you have to buckle down when you are not hitting shots and just keep getting the ball in play. Maybe instead of not going for a serve, you hit kind of like a cupcake serve to get the ball in. … You get that mind-set established that it does have to be pretty. You’ve just got to win.”
Jones said that attitude became apparent in both Thomas’ junior and senior seasons.
“His biggest attribute is his desire to win,” Jones said. “He will battle. He gets upset, but it doesn’t show. He knows he could be better. Even if somebody is better than him he believes he can beat them. He has that ‘it’ factor that he can do whatever it takes — whether it’s grind out a match or whether it’s being better and dominating a match. He has worked on so many different aspects over four years and it has paid off for him.”
But Jones said the secret to Thomas’ success isn’t all about winning. During the summer and the school year, he’s seen Thomas hitting and working on facets of his game all alone at the Slaughter Tennis Pavilion.
“He has a desire to win, but he just has a desire to be better,” Jones said. “From his freshman year until this year, he’s done everything he needed to do to make himself better.”
Thomas said playing No. 1 at Handley carries major responsibilities. And the quality of competition grows dramatically when you are facing every opponent’s best player.
“It was definitely a big jump, but I knew it would be,” Thomas said. “Over the offseason, I played as much as I could against high-level players. One thing I learned from tournaments is that if you are winning all of your tournament matches then you are not playing in the right tournament. You have to go into tournaments with the mind-set that I kind of want to lose because I’m going to grow more than if I win.”
And to that extent, Thomas learned those lessons well, especially when it came to this season.
During district play, he fell twice against James Wood’s Josh Borromeo, a standout who took a season off from the game before returning as a senior for the Colonels.
Thomas suffered his first-ever singles loss in falling 8-3 in his first meeting of the season against Borromeo. He got closer, but fell 9-7 against Borromeo in the second matchup.
“I learned much more from those first two losses,” Thomas said. “I actually hadn’t really played a player like him who is super athletic. That was a huge growing experience for me to learn how to play against him.”
When the two met for the third time in the district team title match, Thomas rolled to a 6-4, 6-1 victory.
“He kept talking about, ‘How can I beat him?’ He prepared for him when we met him when it really mattered,” Jones said. “That’s what we needed from him — to be at his best at the end of the year and he was.”
“People were telling me that they didn’t think I would win that one,” Thomas said. “That was definitely a turning point. It change my mentality — now I know what I can do to win.”
Because of his two losses against Borromeo, Thomas was seeded third for the district singles tournament and would face the second-seeded Colonel in the semifinals. Thomas dominated that match 6-2, 6-0 and would go on to knock off Sherando’s Tommy Reese 6-0, 6-2 to capture the district title. He’d later join Dickson in rolling to a 6-2, 6-1 win against Kettle Run’s Jackson Craig and Connor Dean in the doubles title match.
While the Judges (15-3) lost 5-0 to Rock Ridge in the Region 4C semifinals, Thomas was still on the court battling when the match ended. He finished his career having never lost a match in the postseason.
Jones said Thomas meant a lot more to the program than wins and losses.
“Honestly, his leadership ability improved over the year,” Jones said. “He tried and he had to adjust the way that he led this team this year. It shows that he understands the he needs to continue to work no matter whether it’s in the classroom, as a leader or on the court. That’s what he did.
“... Playing No. 1, he didn’t back down from the challenge and it’s a hard position to play at Handley,” Jones added. “There are a lot of expectations and he handled it very well.”
Thomas is now headed off to Purdue University and hopes to play club tennis at the Big Ten school. He wants to be a commercial airline pilot and as his tennis career attests, Thomas will put in the work to soar to great heights.
“There’s no way,” said Thomas when asked if he could have ever envisioned being the best player in the Northwestern District when he began that first practice as a freshman. “No way at all. I hope this kind of shows the younger guys and maybe some kids at the other schools who are just starting that you’ve got four years and you don’t have to stay at the level you’re at. If you really want to, you can really be as good as you want.
“I’m very proud,” he added. “It’s definitely been a long road from my freshman year to now. My freshman year, I think I joined only because my sister played and I kind of wanted something to throw on the college application. I think from going from that to where I am now I’m very pleased with how much I’ve learned about myself.”
Jones now says the player that he thought about cutting now serves as an inspiration at one of the state’s most prestigious programs.
“When you are gifted, other kids see that and admire that,” Jones said. “But when you start out where he started and got to where he did, it just gives hope to every other kid. It gives them that optimism that it’s possible to put the work in and that no matter what your level is that you can continue to get better over four years.”
