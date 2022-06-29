In the future, if any parent or coach out there needs an “anything is possible” example, just tell them about Nick Hayden.
Less then three years after being “kind of forced” to take up competitive running, the Millbrook junior won the Class 4 800-meter championship with the second-fastest state championship time of any runner in the Virginia High School League’s six classifications.
Hayden’s come-from-behind win that came in a personal-record and school-record 1 minute, 53.79 seconds was part of a brilliant state meet and capped a spectacular postseason that solidified Hayden’s place as The Winchester Star Boys’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
The 6-foot, 155-pound Hayden had three All-State performances at the Class 4 meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg, opening the weekend by anchoring the Pioneers to eighth-place in the 4x800 with the area’s fastest time of the year (8:11.83) and ending it with a remarkable 49.5 split in the 4x400 to lead Millbrook to another eighth-place finish and area-best time in 3:26.67.
Prior to winning the state meet in the area’s fastest time by four seconds this year, Hayden won both the 800 (1:57.70) and took the 1,600 in a personal-record and area-best 4:18.60 at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet, and captured the 800 at the Region 4C meet in 1:54.82.
It’s pretty much impossible to be successful running long distances if you don’t love working hard, and no one’s forcing Hayden to run these days. Handley coach Mike McKiernan said when the Judges’ distance medley relay team was at Shenandoah University training for the New Balance Outdoor Nationals earlier this month, they found Hayden there training, and he wound up participating in the team’s 200-meter workouts.
Hayden’s first experience with competitive running came in the fall of 2019 after his family moved from Cleveland prior to his freshman year of high school. The idea of joining Millbrook’s cross country team didn’t thrill him.
“I wasn’t really doing anything, and to be honest, my dad kind of forced me to do cross country,” Hayden said. “He’s like, It’s one of those sports where they don’t really cut people, so you’ll be on the team no matter what.’ I was very reluctant to do it at first, but I guess now it’s kind of paid off.”
It certainly has. Hayden wound up being a scoring runner for Millbrook as a cross country freshman, and he liked running enough to join the track team as well. For a variety of reasons, it just took a while for Hayden to show what he can do on track’s biggest stage. Hayden had never actually competed in an individual state meet race before until he stepped on the Liberty University track on June 4 for the 800-meter race.
In indoor track as a freshman, Hayden’s season ended at the Region 4C meet with a season-best time of 4:50.07 in the 1,600. The outdoor track season was canceled because of COVID-19.
As a sophomore, Hayden stayed active with Frederick County cross country and track club teams during the fall and winter of the 2020-21 school year while he waited for Frederick County to return to VHSL competition. (Frederick County schools did not participate in the 2021 VHSL indoor track season.)
Hayden qualified for the 2021 spring VHSL Class 4 cross country meet and placed 16th (one spot from earning All-State honors), but he did not qualify for the state meet in track despite a strong time of 4:27.98 in the 1,600. In 2022, that would have been a state-qualifying time, but in 2021, the VHSL was looking to limit the number of state qualifiers due to COVID concerns. Only the top four in each event qualified for the state meet, and Hayden finished fifth in the 1,600, just 0.17 out of fourth.
As a junior, after another strong cross country season this fall in which he again qualified for the state meet (he placed 23rd), Hayden seemed primed to leave his mark on the state in indoor track. Hayden felt worn down at the end of his sophomore year because it was first full year of competitive training, but he felt plenty strong this past winter. As good as Hayden is at running the 3.1-mile cross country distance, he feels like he’s better suited for shorter, faster-paced track events.
“He was just starting to get stronger and more fit,” Millbrook distance coach Jamie McCarty said. “[His sophomore] year, the way everything was put together and the short seasons, it was kind of a difficult situation. But indoor for him this year, it was starting to kind of come together.”
Hayden did get to compete in the 4x400 and 4x800 at the Class 4 indoor state meet, but he didn’t run in the postseason at all in indoor because he didn’t compete at the district meet. A tendon problem in his right foot caused swelling and forced him to sit out the meet.
Hayden showed on April 2 at the Handley Invitational that he’d be someone to watch in the spring by setting a 25-second PR to win the 3,200 in 9:27.44 (that was the area’s third-fastest time this year). But he stayed away from the track for almost all of a 10-day stretch at the end of April with the same tendon problem. Daily ice treatments helped alleviate the issue, though, and Hayden proved to be unstoppable in the postseason.
Though Hayden did well to beat his foes in a district and region that is known for strong distance running, he was going to have his work cut out for him at the Class 4 meet, where he entered as the fourth seed. Hayden had plenty of state meet experience from cross country and with track relays, but an individual state track race was a new experience. He was “extremely nervous,” but that was OK.
“I was seeded fourth, but I knew I could finish anywhere from first to eighth,” Hayden said. “For me, I like being nervous, because the way I think about it is if I’m not nervous, there’s no pressure that’s put on myself, and I tend not to race better. [The nervousness] definitely helped to really make me think about what to do if the race was going fast or slow. I was definitely prepared going in.”
That showed. With the help of some training earlier that week that involved 100-meter sprints in case Hayden needed to sprint at the end, Hayden did everything he needed to do to win. Hayden was sixth after one lap, then started picking off the runners in front of him with 300 meters to go. Hayden was in third place with 150 meters left, then surged to the lead within the first 30 meters of the final straightaway. Hayden beat top-seeded senior Jonathan Kumer of Western Albermarle by 0.19.
After winning the race, it didn’t take long for James Wood distance coach Tyler Cox-Philyaw to come over and congratulate Hayden. Cox-Philyaw set Millbrook’s school record of 1:54.36 in the 800 when he was a sophomore in 2014 and ended his career with four state track titles.
“Tyler’s probably the greatest runner that Millbrook’s had,” Hayden said. “To break one of his records is pretty cool.”
McCarty said the state meet was a fitting end to a special year. McCarty said the 49.5 in the 4x400 was a surprise — Hayden had the fourth-fastest split among all Class 4 anchor legs and third legs (times for the first two legs weren’t separated), but he knew what Hayden could do in the 800.
“Anytime he’s been on the track and been healthy, he’s been pretty successful,” McCarty said. “He set for goals for himself, and the way he trained, they were all possibilities. We felt like there was a 1:53 or 1:54 in there with him, and he showed the fitness was there. And with what he was doing in the last couple weeks of workouts, we knew he could run really, really fast.
‘He understands what he is, and it makes it easy when you can plan the training around that and put all the pieces together.”
