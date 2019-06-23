Boys' Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Sherando's Isaiah Allen

Sherando senior Isaiah Allen didn’t compete at the Apple Blossom Invitational at James Wood High School on April 27, but he was a hot topic of conversation.
Multiple people brought up how impressed they were with the gold watch Allen brought with him to the meet. Allen had earned that watch the day before in Philadelphia at the Penn Relays, the oldest (125 years) and largest (athletes from more than 200 high schools, 1,000 colleges, and professionals) track & field meet in the United States. The top American in each high school individual event is awarded a gold watch, and Allen placed third behind only two Jamaicans in the shot put.
Allen enjoyed himself thoroughly. And given that he had already established himself as Virginia’s top shot putter for all classifications with his toss of 61 feet, 7.5 inches at the Ram Country Invitational in Strasburg on March 28, he had every reason to think that the good times (and marks) were going to continue.
Two weeks later, Allen entered the postseason having fouled on every one of his attempts at the Dogwood Classic in Charlottesville and took second to Virginia’s second-ranked shot putter at the Southern Track Classic in Richmond.
The stretch might not have been fun, but it was the dose of reality that Allen needed.
Allen capped an undefeated postseason in the postseason in the shot put by crushing the competition at the Class 4 state meet. Allen took the lead for good with a controlled 54-5 on his first throw, then had two straight 60-foot throws to leave little doubt who was the best.
His third throw went 62-5.5 to set a personal record, and that toss wound up being almost 10 feet better than runner-up Devin Chambliss of King’s Fork (52-8). Allen’s toss also broke the Class 4 state meet record set the previous year by Courtland’s Jaekob Vollbrecht (61-7.5).
Allen’s discus performance the following day — when he moved from fourth to second with a toss of 155-3 on his last throw — added to his spectacular weekend and solidified his choice as The Winchester Star Boys’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Allen is the first Warrior boy to win the award since Chris Smith in 2012 and the first thrower to capture it since Warren County’s Kevin Boggs in 2005.
Allen said his eye-opening shot put performances at the prestigious Dogwood and Southern Track meets went a long way toward making his eye-popping performance at the state meet possible. Allen had bested 35 other throwers to win the Dogwood as a junior. At the Southern Track Classic this year, Grassfield’s Azad Williams tied Allen’s state-leading mark with a 61-7.5 to beat Allen by more than four feet.
“I had the wrong kind of energy in my system,” Allen said. “I started worrying about everyone else and trying to prove I was the best in the state instead of just focusing on myself.
“Going into the postseason, those meets let me know that, ‘Hey, even though I am No. 1, that doesn’t mean I still can’t [get disqualified] or get beat.’ I had to realize if I can go in with the right mental attitude and right ambition, I can achieve everything I want to achieve. I feel like after realizing that, the rest of the season I just had a blast going into every meet, with smiles and joy.”
The Class 4 Northwestern District meet took place on May 13, three days after the Southern Track Classic. Allen was satisfied with his performance at the meet — he putted the shot 58-4.75, an improvement from his Southern Track performance, to win by more than eight feet — but it wasn’t until later in that week that Allen truly felt he was in the right place mentally to shine.
Allen feels that being technically sound is more important to success in the shot put than it is in the discus, and he felt like his form had fallen apart late in the regular season. After talking with Sherando throwing coaches Jake Smith and Cory Carlson, Allen came to the conclusion that he needed to concentrate harder on his technique. Aggression and explosion can be helpful in the shot put, but not if it’s hurting the motion that made Allen so successful in the first place.
“One day at practice [after the district meet] we were just talking, and we were just like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to dial it back and just calm down,’” Allen said. “Just go with the flow, stop trying to chase those big numbers. If we just calm down and have fun, those big throws will come.
“We basically had two weeks before regionals. Basically every day my coaches, and really all my teammates would tell me, ‘Be smooth and controlled and find your rhythm.’ ‘Rhythm’ is the perfect word to describe how I throw. If I was trying to chase a big throw in practice, my rhythm would be off. During those two weeks before regionals, I was peaking in practice. Practice just started becoming a natural place for me to throw farther. I felt like that really helped me at the end of the season. because I really dialed into understanding what I need to do.”
At the Region 4C meet at Handley on May 24, Allen won with a 61-5, almost 13 feet better than the rest of the field.
He then saved his best for the Class 4 state meet. After taking fourth as a freshman and second as a sophomore and junior, Allen won the first outdoor state title of his career with a dominant performance. (Allen won the Class 4 indoor state championship this year with a toss of 57-11, more than three farther than King’s Fork’s Chambliss.)
It obviously meant a great deal to Allen to win, and also to those who watched him and worked with him this year. Sherando head coach T.J. Rohrbaugh and Carlson have each worked with Allen since he was a freshman on the varsity football team, but this was their first year as coaches for the Warriors’ track team.
“It was awesome,” Rohrbaugh said. “It was the culmination of a lot of hard work. He had so much success, winning the Dogwood [as a junior], taking third in the Penn Relays, but that state championship is the one thing that had kind of eluded him for a few years. To see him win that state title, and do it with his best throw, it was real fun to watch. We were all rooting for him.
“Isaiah, I can’t say enough about him. He has a tremendous work ethic, he has a great attitude and he’s a great person. I’m looking forward to his career in college. I think he’s going to do great things there.”
Carlson said, “It was incredibly satisfying to see an athlete go through all that he goes through and succeed at the end with an elite performance. No one was pushing him, and he set the meet record. He was really just all on his own.
“He’s got a great personality and a great way about him with coaches and with teammates, especially with some of the younger throwers he’s taken under his wing and mentored a little bit. He just had a really, really good mindset this whole season.”
Allen was glad he was able to create one more special memory on the final day of the state meet. Allen came into the state discus competition as the second seed after a spectacular series at the region meet in which he had the four best discus throws of his career, highlighted by a 164-7.
Heading into the final throw of the discus, Allen was staring at a fourth-place finish for the third straight year.
“I wanted to at least finish where I was ranked,” Allen said. “As I was going through the meet, just talking to Coach Smith and my parents, we were like, ‘We’ve got to wake up at some point. I felt like I was kind of in a daze and was just going through the motions.
“On that last one, Coach Smith kind of looked of me and just gave me the nod to chase and go all out. I did and as soon as it landed I knew it was good enough to get me into second place. I felt comforted by that. I wanted to go out with a bang.”
Allen will now head to NCAA Division II power Tiffin University in Ohio on a scholarship covering 75 percent of his expenses. He’ll definitely be competing in the shot put at Tiffin, and because of his recent success, he might do the discus. He also is considering the hammer and weight throws.
The school record holder in both throwing events said he wouldn’t have the opportunity to compete for Tiffin without all the influences he’s had in his life, including the people who made an impact on him at Sherando.
“I just have to thank God for allowing me to be in this position now,” Allen said. “I’m grateful to everyone locally who has supported me throughout my journey, everywhere I go and compete no matter how I finish. I still know everyone back home has my back and that has helped push me so that I can grow into a better person and competitor.”
