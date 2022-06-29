Handley’s Mike McKiernan is The Winchester Boys’ Track & Field Coach of the Year after leading the Judges to their fourth straight Class 4 Northwestern District meet title. This is the sixth Track CoY award for McKiernan since he took over head coaching duties in 2012.
Handley won the district meet with 176 points, 56.67 more than runner-up James Wood. The Judges also had the area’s best finish at the Region 4C meet (second) and the Class 4 state meet (tied for 17th) and won the Apple Blossom Invitational at James Wood that featured all five local schools.
Individually, Handley led local teams with five All-State performances. Senior Stephen Daley placed third in the shot put and seventh in the 100 meters, senior Nico Schianchi placed sixth in the 3,200, sophomore Will Pardue took seventh in the 3,200, and senior Ryan Stickley finished eighth in the 400.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
McKiernan: We kind of had a feeling coming in that we were going to be pretty good. We thought we’d have good people everywhere, and for the most part, that turned out to be true. We did have a lot of depth. We had good big-meet performers, and I thought we performed well in invitationals, and really well at district and region. We did have an off weekend at state, but sadly, that happens. Sometimes you win the day and sometimes the day wins you. But overall, I thought it was a very successful season.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
McKiernan: Overall, their willingness to work hard to improve. Most everybody came with a great attitude every day. Our goal is to try and get better, and I think we did that. We don’t talk a lot about winning this or winning that. This has been a tough last six months (McKiernan’s wife Judy passed away in November), and I really think the assistant coaches and the athletes really pulled together and really helped to keep things going and were supportive of me, and I’m very appreciative of that.
Q. Any particular meet that you thought was significantly important in the team's development?
McKiernan: The Handley Invitational. (The Judges placed third out of 34 teams.) It was a highly competitive meet, and I felt real good about the way we competed. It’s early in the season, and your times aren’t what you want or are looking for. But everybody competed very hard that day. I felt like if we continued that attitude of wanting to compete, that we were going to be OK.
Q. What was the most difficult moment?
McKiernan: The state meet was probably the hardest one. (For example, Handley had three people foul/no height on all their attempts in prelims for field events, and the 4x100 team dropped the baton and was disqualified.) I was talking to [Handley boys’ soccer coach Cosmo] Balio, and I said, if I was going to compare it to soccer, it would be like everything you shot went off the crossbar or the post. You were close, but you just couldn’t quite get the break you wanted.’ That’s not in every case. We did have some very nice performances that weekend, and we had some PRs set. But we thought maybe we had a shot at top five [in the team standings] if everything broke the way we wanted, or at least in the top 10. It just didn’t work out that way.
Q. What was your most memorable moment?
McKiernan: The district meet, and not just because we won. For instance, we had a couple people who could not run the 4x400 at the end. I forget who it was that was hurt, but I just walked over to some guys and said, ‘I need somebody to jump in the 4x4.’ That’s not a fun race. That one hurts. But I had volunteers. And I felt like we competed hard as a team throughout the meet. I think that meet showed the quality of our depth.
Q. What are your expectations for next year?
McKiernan: We’re losing four All-State performers (2021 pole vault state champion William McKay also graduates), so that’s tough. A couple people have said to me, ‘You guys will be down next year.’ But I think some of our freshmen and sophomores showed nice development this year. We might not be as good, but I think we’ll still be pretty competitive next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.