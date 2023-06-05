LYNCHBURG — Sherando’s Micah Carlson and Noah Harris both left the Class 4 state track & field meet wishing they had performed better.
Given that they both placed in the top five in their respective best events — and that they’re both sophomores — the good news for the duo is that they’ve got plenty of time to put themselves in a position to be grinning from ear-to-ear at a state meet in the future.
Carlson placed fifth in the discus with a mark of 140 feet, 9 inches on Saturday, 10 feet short of his personal record. But it was an improvement on his eighth-place finish a year ago, and three of the four people who finished ahead of Carlson are seniors.
Many people, including Carlson’s older sister Ella, a two-time state champion, have remarked how difficult it is to throw the discus at Liberty. The discus throwing area is on the infield, creating a background that’s different from a typical meet. Of 24 competitors, only one set a season best in the Class 4 boys’ competition on Saturday.
Carlson said since he competed at Liberty last year, he knew what to expect. It was just a case of him not having his best day.
“I was a little upset with how I competed today,” Carlson said. “I was here last year, so I’m not too uncomfortable. I don’t know what happened today. Something didn’t feel right. I am proud of myself for placing higher than last year.”
After setting a personal record at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet with a mark of 6-6, Carlson was one of the top seeds for the high jump, but he finished 11th with a mark of 5-11 on Friday.
Harris was able to surpass that and tied for the second-best mark of the high jump competition. Harris and Handley sophomore Hassan Akanbi each cleared 6-3, but Akanbi did it on his second attempt and Harris needed three tries, so Harris placed third.
Harris has come a long way from his freshman year, when his top jump was 5-8. Harris’ best mark this year coming into the state meet was a 6-5.
“I was hoping for a better jump, but I was glad to place,” Harris said. “This year, I started practicing more details in the high jump and tried to perfect the little stuff. I think it helped me break through a wall with new [personal records].”
Harris won’t have to look far for competition to push him next year with both Carlson and Akanbi returning. There will be a new state high jump champion in Class 4 next year with Fauquier junior Wyatt Shaw (6-8.5 on Friday) moving to Class 3.
“I definitely have a lot of confidence [after this season], but that’s not going to make me comfortable,” Harris said. “I want to keep working and get more achievements.”
Sherando junior Brady Hamilton came into the state meet as the Region 4C champion and the fourth seed. But he slowed down considerably over the last 100 meters and put his hand to the side of his stomach. He finished in 54.56, five seconds off his seed time.
MillbrookMillbrook came within one spot of having all three of its relays earn All-State honors.
On Saturday, the senior foursome of Tyler Lam, Scott Montgomery, Logan Downs and Landon Baker placed eighth in the 4x100 in 43.22. Later, Montgomery, Baker, junior Elijah McGee and senior Nick Hayden took eighth in the 4x400 in 3:26.17. On Friday, McGee, senior Trevor Lloyd, junior Travis Hambrick and Hayden took ninth in 8:22.72.
Millbrook and Courtland were the only two schools to get All-State in the 4x100 and 4x400 for boys.
Pioneers coach Joe Hall couldn’t have been happier for the 4x100 team, which set the school record of 43.16 earlier this season. The group was seeded 13th.
“I’ve coached that group since my first year at Millbrook as an assistant [in 2019-20],” Hall said. “Every year I watched those kids get a little bit better. It’s really tough for me, because I know this is the last time they’re going to step on the track at Millbrook. They had that goal to be All-State, so it means a lot for them to go out this way.”
In the 4x400, the Pioneers came in as the third seed at 3:25.08. Previously, they took second at the state indoor meet in 3:26.74. Saturday’s race took place after a lightning delay of one hour and 45 minutes, which Hall said might have taken a toll on some already tired runners.
“I’m proud for the kids,” Hall said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys. They represented Millbrook to the best of their ability. It was an honor to coach them.”
Hall said the 4x800 team gave a valiant effort and did well to beat more than half of the teams in the competition.
Hall gave a lot of credit to senior Javell Holmes. He did not compete in the high jump — where he was seeded fifth with a 6-4 — or triple jump on Friday so he could attend Millbrook’s graduation, but on Saturday he set a school record of 21-8.5 in the long jump and placed eighth. Holmes broke the record of 21-7.5 set in 2016.
Hall said Holmes didn’t arrive in Lynchburg until 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
“For Javell to come out here and get All-State with very little sleep is impressive,” Hall said. “I would have liked to have seen what he would have done in the high jump and triple. I think that he probably would have scored in the high jump based on what the results were, but I know that’s just speculating.”
James WoodSaturday marked the end of Andrew Link’s decorated high school career.
The senior Link placed sixth in Class 4 in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles as a sophomore. As a junior, he placed fifth in Class 4 in the 300 hurdles and 11th in the 110 hurdles, and posted times of 39.84 seconds and 15.58 seconds, respectively, in those two events. Link wasn’t able to match his junior year times this year, but he still had the area’s fastest marks in the 300 hurdles (40.26) and 110 hurdles (15.64).
Had Link not clipped the second-to-last hurdle on Saturday, he likely would have been All-State again in the 300 hurdles. He stumbled briefly before regaining his balance and finished in 40.80 to take ninth, just 0.25 out of eighth. Link came in as the 12th seed, so he didn’t get to run in the top heat.
James Wood coach Abeeb Badmus couldn’t say enough about what Link — who will run for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut next year — has meant to the program on Saturday. Badmus said at the team’s end of the season banquet, he almost cried when he presented Link with an award for being the team’s most dedicated athlete.
“What a gutsy athlete he is,” Badmus said. “He does everything you ever ask him to do. He gets good grades. He’s in the [National Honor Society]. I’m sad he wasn’t able to finish the season like he did the past two years, but I’m very proud of him. I told him he’s already made a name for himself. He’s been a captain who leads quietly and has been a key part of our success. I’m going to miss him dearly as a coach.”
