WINCHESTER — With comments of awe and disbelief, Millbrook junior Nick Hayden definitely held the attention of onlookers as he made his way around the track in the 3,200 meters at Saturday’s 78th Handley Invitational at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
Hayden pushed the pace at the start of the second mile and set a personal record by at least 25 seconds to win with a time of 9:27.44. And a big reason for the impressed comments was because he essentially ran the second half of the race by himself.
After taking the lead on the second lap, Hayden pushed the pace at the start of the second mile and opened up a huge lead on Saturday’s 1,600 champion and top 3,200 seed Ethan Stansbury of Loudoun County (seed time, 9:36.87). Hayden went on to win by a whopping 17.14 seconds over Stansbury. Hayden ran his second mile in 4:40 after running his first in 4:47.
Though neither Hayden or Millbrook distance coach Jamie McCarty was expecting a 9:27 on Saturday — it was Hayden’s first 3,200 in about a year — the expectation is that a big spring is at hand for Hayden. He didn’t run in any individual events during the indoor postseason because of a foot injury and was only added to Millbrook’s 4x400 and 4x800 teams at the regional meet.
Hayden said it was just before districts when his foot began bothering him, which a doctor told him was a result of a tendon problem that had caused swelling. Hayden said it wasn’t anything major, but it was enough to prevent him from competing at the district meet. That followed a regular season in which he didn’t get to compete much because of the weather.
He’s obviously well past that foot discomfort. On Saturday, Hayden said his goal was not to go out too fast in the race, which quickly turned into a two-man competition between Hayden and Stansbury. In the second mile, Stansbury had no chance because of Hayden’s fast pace.
“I felt pretty good,” Hayden said. “I was like, ‘I didn’t have an indoor season. I’m going to go out here and at least try to do really well.’ And I think I did that. This was definitely a big confidence-booster, and I’m just hoping to carry this later into this season.”
McCarty said Millbrook thought Hayden could have had a strong individual indoor postseason if not for the foot injury. Saturday was faster then expected, but McCarty added anything is possible with Hayden because of his talent.
“I knew that there was a fast race in his legs,” McCarty said. “Once he took the lead from Ethan, he just kind of found a really good rhythm and he just kind of kept clicking things off and was able to finish it off. I’m obviously really proud of him to be able to take control and to do that.”
Handley
Handley’s Ryan Stickley continued his stellar two-year run in the 400 on Saturday, recording a time of 50.57 to beat Jefferson’s Isaiah Fritts by 0.37.
An All-State runner in the event last year, Stickley came in as the third seed and was placed in lane 3. He was able to keep Fritts (lane 4) in his sights the whole way and stay with Fritts’ pace, and then Stickley surged at the end to beat him.
“It was getting tough in the last 50,” said Stickley, who had a personal-record time.
Handley coach Mike McKiernan said Stickley told him that he’s set a PR in every meet the last two seasons in the 400.
“We were saying that has to be six, eight meets,” McKiernan said. “Running [50.57], that’s a great place to start your year. Ryan’s tough.”
It might not be realistic for Stickley to keep that trend going, but if he keeps progressing in general he could put his name atop the Handley history books. Stickley’s goal is to break the Judges’ school record of 48.64.
“It’s kind of a big drop from where I’m at, but running my race today, I can see the clock and where I was when it was at that time, and I feel like [the record] is somewhere I can be,” Stickley said.
Stickley certainly has the strength for the 400. The standout cross country runner ran the opening leg of the Judges’ second-place 4x800 team on Saturday (8:21.60 to finish only behind James Wood’s 8:19.60), and he was a late addition to the 4x400 team on Saturday when a teammate had to leave the nine-hour meet early.
“We’ve got a very promising 4x8 team this year,” Stickley said. “I like running first leg. It’s just a good warmup for my 400, and it also helps with my endurance. It makes running the 400 a little easier, especially in those last couple of meters.”
Sherando
Sherando senior Avery Dodson told Warriors coach Josh Ilnicki that his “heart was still pounding” after competing in the discus on Saturday.
Dodson certainly wasn’t complaining. Dodson led the event with a 144-3 after the preliminaries, and he was still on top of the leaderboard after a finals competition in which he also recorded a 144-10. Dodson said his nervousness came from wondering if top-seeded Stephen Daley of Handley might uncork a long throw, but Daley did not improve upon his 135-1 in the prelims.
Dodson qualified for the Class 4 state competition with his performance. His best throw prior to Saturday was 137-6.
“I’m very happy,” Dodson said. “I’m definitely looking to improve more over the course of the season.”
Dodson said he’s responding well to new throwing coach Cory Carlson, the father of senior girls’ state discus and shot put champion Ella Carlson, and freshman Micah Carlson, who also qualified for the state meet by placing third on Saturday in the discus (139-4).
“I really owe it all to my coach this year,” said Dodson, who was also coached by Carlson as an eighth-grader at Aylor Middle School.
“Coach Carlson has set up a pretty decent program where the throwers go in, work hard day in and day out with a mix of throwing and lifting,” Ilnicki said. “It’s really helped them set attainable goals and go for high goals as well. Now we have three state qualifiers (boys and girls) in our third meet, which is absolutely fantastic. I’m pretty excited for all of them.”
Ilnicki also noted that the 4x800 team (Jed Bell, Dylan McGraw, Justin Dante, Camden Palmer, fifth in 8:41.26) improved by 16 seconds and missed a regional-qualifying time by one second.
James Wood
James Wood junior Andrew Link finished fourth in a respectable 16.31 in the 110 hurdles on Saturday. The All-State performer in both the 110 and 300 hurdles last year has high expectations for himself, though, so his disappointment over his start in the 110 hurdles helped fuel him to a time of 41.51 in the 300 hurdles, 0.67 ahead of the rest of the field.
“I wanted to do better than what I did over on the 110s,” Link said. “All I can do is just do my best, and I feel like that’s what I did. I’m really happy.”
Link has plenty of competition within his own team to help push him this year. Brendan Cassidy placed third in the 110 hurdles on Saturday and Logan McKay placed eighth in the 300 hurdles.
“I feel like we can have three, possibly four [people] very far in the hurdles,” McKay said. “I’m really happy to see what we can do as a team.”
James Wood coach Abeeb Badmus was pleased with the Colonels’ performance as a whole. In a meet with 34 teams, Badmus was not expecting James Wood to place fifth.
“I always have good hopes for us, but [34 teams], you never know,” Badmus said. “I’m pretty happy. [For both boys and girls], we competed the best we can compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.