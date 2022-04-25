WINCHESTER — Millbrook didn't have the services of the No. 1 seed for Saturday's 1,600 meters at the Apple Blossom Track & Field Invitational, but that didn't stop the Pioneers from winning the race.
Pioneers junior Nick Hayden sat out Saturday's meet at James Wood because of a recurrence of the foot issue that bothered him during indoor track, but a superlative finish by junior Kai Johnson got the job done.
Johnson trailed Handley senior Nico Schianchi by at least 15 meters with 200 meters to go, but he pulled even with Schianchi with 50 meters left and outran him to the finish line. Johnson recorded a time of 4:28.61 to the runner-up Schianchi's 4:29.03.
Schianchi opened up a 10-meter lead after two laps and looked to be in good shape for the win for much of the race.
At the end of three laps, Johnson had to concern himself with some other runners ahead of him before he could focus on Schianchi. But he got the sense he was in good shape.
"At the end of my third lap, I could tell people were starting to die ahead of me," Johnson said. "I just thought, 'Just stick with them. I'm going against the wind now. Once I hit 300 meters left, I can start to make up that gap.'"
As runners approached the final 200, Johnson was in a position to attack.
"I didn't know if I had the energy to catch [Schianchi], but once I hit 200, I felt good, and I just thought I can do this," Johnson said.
Once Johnson pulled even, he said it was all about fighting hard to the finish.
Johnson said Saturday's race was a confidence-booster for him. He said his previous best was a 4:36 that he ran at the indoor district championships in which he "died off" at the end of the race. Johnson said his goal was to set a personal record and achieve a state-qualifying time, and he did both.
Millbrook coach Joe Hall said he liked the fight Johnson displayed to win.
"We really push the effort piece at Millbrook," Hall said. "We try to get our kids to take it to the next level."
Hall was pleased with Millbrook's 4x100 team (sixth in 46.28), and he has high expectations for the 4x400 team. The team's fastest 400 runner, Landon Baker, had to leave Saturday's meet early and didn't run on the relay, but the Pioneers still managed a season-best time of 3:33.96 in taking fourth.
James Wood
James Wood senior Nathaniel Woshner had already qualified for the state meet in the 3,200 meters heading into Saturday, but he wanted to do something truly unique at the ABI — break the school record of 9:18.5 set in 1978. Woshner didn't have anyone push him during the race though and he settled for a 4.7-second win in 9:43.36.
Though the weather was ideal in the morning, a few coaches mentioned that Saturday was an adjustment because it was the first truly sunny and warm racing day of the season, as temperatures neared 80 degrees in the mid-afternoon when the 3,200 was held. There was also some wind.
Woshner said the weather wasn't an issue. He thought he just hyped himself up too much, which caused him to go out too quickly.
"The adrenaline got to me as soon as we started," Woshner said. "I hit the first 400 in 63 and I was planning on going out in 69 or 70."
Woshner said there were a few factors that made him want to push for 9:18. Saturday was the final time he would be running in his school's annual invitational and the last time his father Craig, James Wood's coordinator of student activities who is retiring on July 1, would be running the ABI. Also, the fact that Millbrook's Nick Hayden ran a 9:27 in the 3,200 at Handley three weeks ago is a motivator to run faster.
"Today is one of the big meets we have here at the school, and I thought it would be special if I broke the school record on the school track," Woshner said. "A win's a win, but I'll have to put in a lot more training to catch up [to Hayden's time]."
Clarke County
After no boy or girl for the Eagles placed in the top four three weeks ago at the Handley Invitational, Clarke County sophomore Will Booker starred by winning the high jump with a mark of 6-0. Two other competitors also cleared 6-0, but Booker won because he was the only person to clear every other standard on his first attempt. Booker's previous best was 5-10.
"I think I had better form and a little more power today," Booker said. "Last meet when I tried 6-0, I was a little more hesitant. It makes me feel real good to win this."
Clarke County coach Andre Kidrick feels Booker has a lot more in him. This is his first year competing in track, and he feels that at some point, Booker can break the school record of 6-5.25 that Ellis Nei set last year. Nei is currently competing for George Mason University.
Kidrick said the 6-foot-3 Booker is more focused on basketball right now and has a lot of travel team events in the spring. But three weeks after the first practice, the Eagles were blown away when Booker cleared 6-2 on the first day he tried the high jump in practice.
"When he figures it out, he's going to blow that away," Kidrick said. "Will's just got to get the mentality right. Once he has one bad jump, it throws him off. He needs to be able to move on.
"But he's just a natural, gifted athlete. If we can get him to start enjoying track, he's going to blow up some other events as well."
Booker's older brother Dain does love track, and the senior continued his strong season on Saturday. Dain came into Saturday ranked in the area's top three for the 200, long jump and triple jump, and he placed fourth in the triple jump (38-10.75), seventh in the long jump (18-8.5) and seventh in the 200 (23.98) at the ABI.
Kidrick said a few weeks ago, Dain said he wanted to try the shot put. He threw 40-1.5 inches at Wednesday's meet at Mountain View, the team's best performance this year.
"His technique isn't the greatest, but I knew he could throw 40 feet," Kidrick said. "I work with him maybe 15, 20 minutes every other day. But Dain works because he loves track. He's going to run the 400 on Wednesday at Central because he wants to try it in case we need an extra leg for the 4x400. He loves competing and wants to do whatever.
"I love Dain. He's a great kid and easy to coach."
Sherando
Sherando coach Josh Ilnicki said he was definitely impressed with Jhabari Jackson's day. The sophomore took third in the 100 in 11.72 despite only running in the second-fastest heat. He took eighth in the high jump with a mark of 5-8, but he thinks he's capable of a lot better.
"I really see him getting to the 5-10, maybe even the 6-foot mark, in the near future," Ilnicki said.
Junior Jayden Patten set a PR of 11.82 to take sixth in the 100, and Ilnicki thinks Patten is capable of getting to 20 feet in the long jump since Ilnicki noted James Wood's pits aren't the best for jumpers. Patten hit 19-2.75 to take second on Saturday.
Ilnicki was also pleased that the 4x800 team of Jed Bell, Dylan McGraw, Camden Palmer and Justin Dante qualified for regionals with a time of 8:37.08, good for fourth place.
"Last meet, they missed it by one second," Ilnicki said. "They had that burden on them to just push a little bit harder. We had beautiful weather this morning, and it all just kind of clicked for them today. Their handoffs looked great, their pacing was fantastic, and they beat the regional qualifier by five seconds."
