WINCHESTER — Bradley Comstock, 36, a former Frederick County Public Schools elementary teacher who now sells real estate, announced this week he is running for the Opequon District seat on the Frederick County School Board in the Nov. 5 election.
Bryan Nuri, 41, a tax preparer and bookkeeper Liberty Tax Service, also is running for the seat. He made his announcement last week.
The seat is being vacated by Seth Thatcher, who is running for Frederick County Commissioner of Revenue.
Comstock, who lives in Stephens City, taught for two years in Henrico County and for nine years in FCPS. He stopped teaching two years ago.
His wife is an assistant principal at Armel Elementary School in Frederick County, where his five-year-old daughter will attend kindergarten in the fall. Comstock also has a child who is a year old.
He said he wants serve on the School Board to help it continue to move in a positive direction.
His priorities are fostering a positive relationship between the School Board and the Frederick County Board of Supervisors as well as attracting and retaining qualified teachers.
Overall, he believes teachers should be able to have more of a say in their lesson plans and what they teach.
“I see a lot of people leave the teaching profession,” Comstock said “and I would like to find a way to help teachers feel appreciated and to empower our teachers to feel like what they are doing in the classroom is what matters and what’s right.”
One of the reasons Comstock said he left teaching was because the flexibility of working as a Realtor made the most sense for him and his family. He works for Greenfield & Behr Residential. He added that his new profession has influenced his desire to run for School Board.
“It’s important to me that the schools families and other people are moving here for are able to properly support and provide what they need,” he said.
Comstock graduated from the University of Virginia in 2004 and got a bachelor’s degree in religious studies and then earned a master’s degree in teaching from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Four of the School Board’s seven seats are up for election this fall. All of the races are contested.
In addition to Comstock and Nuri running for the Opequon District seat, the candidates are:
Member, at-large
Brian J. Hester – I
David D. Stegmaier – I
Member, Back Creek District
James G. Smith – I
Brandon H. Monk – I
Member, Gainesboro District
Michael A. Lake – I
Susan E. Shick – I
