WINCHESTER — During Saturday morning's Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast, Terry Bradshaw said he's someone who lives for the present and doesn't believe in turning back the clock.
If he played football in the present, the Hall of Fame quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers would probably have had an easier time in today's NFL, which features rules designed to protect the quarterback better and make it easier for wide receivers to get open than when he played from 1970-83.
In an interview at the First Presbyterian Church's Donegal Building prior to the Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, the 73-year-old Bradshaw said he wouldn't have wanted a time machine to jump to the present-day NFL, though. He certainly would love to earn the salary today's players are making, but the countless millions in cash would only be worth it if he had four Super Bowl rings to show for it.
Bradshaw guided the Steelers to Super Bowl titles after the 1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979 NFL seasons, with Bradshaw claiming Super Bowl MVP honors in both games of the second set of back-to-back titles. Those titles are what he cherishes most from his playing career.
"The Super Bowl victories are the key," Bradshaw said. "I'm not someone who looks back, and I'm not someone who's regretful. I do stand a little bit in awe of the money that the players are making, especially the quarterbacks.
"But I have a hard time with all the money, with no titles. You're going to pay that much money, you better he producing other than just stats. In this day and age, stats are nothing. You should be able to throw for tons of yards and touchdowns. You've got to win. You've got to win championships."
Bradshaw's individual career stats don't jump off any page, which he quickly rattled off after prefacing his remarks by saying he'd be "embarrassed to tell you" his career passing yardage total. Bradshaw threw for 27,989 with 212 touchdowns and 210 interceptions. He didn't mention win-loss record, but his teams went 107-51 in the regular season and 14-5 in the playoffs.
Bradshaw said he's in the Hall of Fame because of the Super Bowls. He added that the Super Bowl IX title, a 16-6 victory over Minnesota that gave owner Art Rooney his first Vince Lombardi trophy, is his favorite memory from his career.
"I played big in big games," Bradshaw said. "Nobody ever asked me [about my stats]. They want to see the rings, and that's pretty much it."
Because of his broadcasting career, Bradshaw gets asked about a lot more than just his playing experiences. Bradshaw has been involved in broadcasting since he was hired by CBS Sports as game analyst in 1984.
Bradshaw's broadcasting career didn't reach its full potential until FOX took over the NFC's broadcasting coverage in 1994 after those rights were previously held by CBS. Anyone old enough to remember that transition noticed that Bradshaw was significantly more boisterous with FOX.
Bradshaw said FOX executive David Hill told him that Hill was advised not to sign Bradshaw when the network — which had never broadcast sports of any kind before — entered the NFL world. In 2020, Hill told The Athletic that “I was told by various unnamed FOX executives that he was an idiot."
Bradshaw said he didn't ask Hill the names of the people who weren't in his corner. He just knows that there were probably some people at CBS who didn't understand him.
"What they didn't realize was I didn't care about doing serious football," Bradshaw said. "[As a player], football was strenuous and stressful for me. I called my own plays, so I couldn't just have a game plan and not worry about calling plays. I had to think about it all week long and it wore me out.
"When I retired, and I'll never forget this, my dad asked me, 'Son, are you glad you retired?' And I said, 'Dad, this is the happiest moment of my life. Now I can be me.' Being me means I'm a funny guy. I look at the funny side of things and the bright side."
Hill wanted Bradshaw to fully embrace that at FOX.
"David Hill, when he saw me at CBS, [he thought], 'That's what I want to build my network around," Bradshaw said. "It was respectability in the sense that I had the credentials. Then he wanted humor and wanted entertainment, which was exactly what I wanted to do. So FOX was perfect for me."
As a member of FOX's highly viewed pregame shows and gameday coverage, Bradshaw is in a position to offer a lot of opinions, including the performance and decisions of his former team.
Bradshaw joked during the Sports Breakfast to the numerous Steelers fans in attendance who saw the NFL Draft Friday that "hopefully, we can win four or games next year." That drew murmurs from a fan base that hasn't experienced a losing season since 2003, winning two more Super Bowls in that time. Bradshaw said when he made that comment, he actually hadn't given any thought to who Pittsburgh drafted.
He does feel good about the Steelers' first-round selection out of the University of Pittsburgh, quarterback Kenny Pickett, though. Pickett will follow in the footsteps of Ben Roethlisberger, who retired after 18 seasons as the Steelers' quarterback and was taken in the first round of the 2004 draft after that 2003 losing campaign.
Bradshaw said he talked to Pickett on the phone Friday, and told him he's with a great franchise and sports town, and that he's "more than qualified to play at a high level."
Bradshaw said he told Pickett that he got the sense the Steelers weren't going to let him get away. Bradshaw said if the Steelers knew just how poor his physical condition was heading into 1983 — Bradshaw played just one game that season — they would have taken another University of Pittsburgh product in Hall of Famer Dan Marino.
"Pickett is a guy that if they build the offensive line, he's a perfect fit," Bradshaw added. "He's smart, competitive. Just perfect. He's [23], he's mature, and he'll play well. He will play well."
Though Bradshaw has fun in his life, he's also struggled with depression much of his life, a subject he addressed in the HBO documentary "Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep" that aired earlier this year. Bradshaw said he hasn't watched the documentary because "it's about me."
Bradshaw said a good friend of his saw him crying on HBO while talking about his depression, and when that friend saw him in a meeting he made sobbing noises and made a motion of rubbing tears from his eyes with his hands. Bradshaw said the friend apologized when he heard how much that angered Bradshaw.
"I'm glad [the depression information is] out there," said Bradshaw, who's been in the process of writing a book for a year. "It's a struggle [to write], because you have to choose things so carefully. What can I say that's going to be interesting? What can I say that's going to make the reader want to buy this and read it? Trash people? I'm not going to do that.
"HBO was hard to do. But from what I know, my wife watched it, and said they did a really good job."
No matter what Bradshaw puts in his book, odds are, people will be interested. There's a reason why there was a lot of black and yellow and not just pink and green at this year's Apple Blossom Festival.
"They told me there'd be a lot of Steeler fans," Bradshaw said, "but I never gave it any thought [when I agreed to do this]."
