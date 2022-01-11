WINCHESTER — A driver who led police on chase that reached speeds of up to 100 mph and ran multiple red lights and stop signs will spend up to a year in jail.
In a plea bargain in Frederick Circuit Court on Tuesday, Wayne Garland Scott Jr. pleaded guilty to eluding police, driving under the influence and cocaine possession. He was sentenced to four years with three suspended.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of nine months, a midpoint of 18 months and a maximum of 20 months. As part of the agreement, aggressive driving and two counts of reckless driving were dismissed.
The pursuit occurred on March 11, 2020. It began after a suspicious vehicle call in the 100 block of Lariat Court on March 11, according to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William M. Comstock’s criminal complaint. Comstock said Scott had slurred speech and was slow to answer questions. Comstock said after questioning Scott, he returned to his cruiser and Scott drove away, ran multiple stop signs, crossed the double yellow line and nearly struck a guardrail.
Scott drove 85 mph in a 55 mph zone on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522), ran multiple red lights and drove up to 100 mph. He ditched the car in a 7-Eleven parking lot, but was found hiding near the Shen Valley Flea Market at 2163 Fairfax Pike (Va. 277).
Marie E. Acosta, a county assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV that Scott had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16, twice the legal limit for driving. She said drug paraphernalia found in the car tested positive for cocaine.
Upon release, Scott, 43, of the 200 block of Spencer Street in Culpeper, will be on two years of supervised probation. His license is suspended for 90 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.