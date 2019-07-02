WINCHESTER — Brandon Monk, 28, a teacher-turned-leadership consultant, is running for the Back Creek District seat on the Frederick County School Board.
His opponent is James "Jimmy" Smith, a commercial sales consultant at Service Tire Truck Center.
Current Back Creek District representative Kali Klubertanz is not seeking another four-year term. The election is Nov. 5.
Since 2015, Monk has owned a Frederick County-based leadership consulting business called Naming Your Brand. Before that he was an agriculture teacher at Nottoway High School from 2015-2016. He was then executive director of the Virginia FFA Association.
Monk, a 2009 graduate of Sherando High School, earned a bachelor's degree in agribusiness from Virginia Tech in 2013.
He says he's running for School Board to advocate for teachers and students. School safety is one of his priorities, as is promoting Career and Technical Education programs.
Fiscal responsibility when building schools is also important to him. "I'm pro-school, but I'm also pro-responsibility," Monk said.
Additionally, Monk wants to ensure the retention of school counselors at their respective schools and possibly increase the number of counselors, depending on their workload. "I saw that as a teacher, a former educator, that those connections are really important for our students," he said.
Giving teachers more say in classroom instruction is one way Monk wants to help retain talented teachers in Frederick County Public Schools. While he understands some teachers leave the profession for a better salary elsewhere, he said he many teachers don't get into the profession for the pay.
A 3% pay increase has been approved for Frederick County school staff in fiscal 2020. School officials have said competitive pay is important to help keep teachers from taking better-paying positions in Loudoun County Public Schools. The starting salary in LCPS in 2019 was $8,200 higher than in FCPS.
Monk believes it's important not to compare school divisions when making decisions.
"I think we should set our own aspirations for where we would want to be as a county," Monk said. "Sure, we'll look at other counties and see what they're doing, but we definitely need to make our own benchmarks as opposed to comparing to other people's benchmarks."
